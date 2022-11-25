ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reindeer coming to farm near Hamburg

TILDEN TWP., Pa. - A farm in Tilden Township is getting ready for Christmas with some special guests. Reindeer will be at the Lafaver Family Farm on Saturday, Dec. 10. The animals will be on hand from 6-9 p.m., and families can get a photo for $45. Additional photos are $5.
HAMBURG, PA
Easton residents, visitors react to upgraded Centre Square

EASTON, Pa. - After ten months, Easton's Centre Square is nearing its completion. Workers are finishing up one quadrant, but people got a taste of what they've been waiting for at last weekend's holiday festivities. It's been a long-awaited project, and it's the first time the square has been spruced up in more than 60 years.
EASTON, PA
Painted Christmas trees at Beck Tree Farm are a hot trend

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lots of families are heading to local tree farms to pick out their Christmas trees this weekend. Denny Beck, owner of Beck Tree Farm, visited WFMZ Saturday morning to talk about Christmas trees. He brought a wide variety of trees to the studio and made the whole...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Entertainment venue offering 'immersive experiences' nearing completion at Outlets at Wind Creek Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Secret treasures, killer mermaids and Voodoo spells are coming soon to The Outlets at Wind Creek Bethlehem. Trap Door Escape, operating three escape room venues in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, is planning to open a fourth location - a pirate-themed facility - in early 2023 at the outlet mall on Bethlehem's South Side, co-owner Anthony Purzycki said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Muhlenberg Township residents told to boil water

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A boil water advisory is being issued in Muhlenberg Township. A release from the Muhlenberg Township Authority says a ruptured water main in the rear of the Fairgrounds Square Mall caused the Authority to close the transmission lines connecting the east and west side of the Township.
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
Overturned tractor-trailer spills eggs on Route 222 in Berks

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer rollover slowed traffic in part of Berks County for much of the Monday morning commute. The truck, which was carrying 25,000 dozen eggs, overturned around 5 a.m. on the Route 222 northbound ramp over Allentown Pike, officials said. The crash dumped some of the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RHM leases office space in Reading Country Club

EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township Board of Supervisors approved a lease agreement Monday night to allow Reading Hospitality Management office space in the historic Reading Country Club on Perkiomen Avenue. By a 4-1 vote, with Supervisor David Hughes opposed, the board approved a the one-year lease agreement...
READING, PA
Authorities continue to investigate fire that displaced 12 people in Schuylkill

SHENANDOAH, Pa. - State Police are investigating a fire that displaced a dozen people in Schuylkill County. The fire damaged seven different row homes on the 200 block of East Coal Street in Shenandoah early Monday morning. According to the Shenandoah Fire Company, it began just before midnight on Sunday. Lisa Keppel was awake and saw the flames through her window.
SHENANDOAH, PA
Water main break on 24th Street in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Crews have responded to a water main break on 24th Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Allentown. The 12-inch main break affects 16 properties that will be impacted by water service disruption during the repairs. The Lehigh County Authority expects repairs to be completed by...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Dogs and cat rescued from house fire in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Firefighters rescued three dogs and a cat from a burning home in Allentown. The fire broke out around 12:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the 500 block of Walnut Street. Crews made quick work of the fire -- knocking it out in just 10 minutes. Officials say no...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Shooting in Allentown leaves 1 man injured

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a shooting at a nightclub. Gunfire was reported at the VIP Lounge in Allentown at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The injured male was transported to a local hospital and is expected to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Police searching for missing teen in Warrington Twp.

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a missing teen. Joseph Hammond, 17, left his Warrington Township residence around 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from township police. Police say he lives in the Forest Glen section of Warrington Township. He is described as...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Suspect in skeleton-masked robbery of credit union arrested

READING, Pa. - Reading police arrested a man for robbing a Members First Credit Union in Reading last week. It happened at the credit union in the Shillington Shopping Center at 516 E. Lancaster Ave. on Nov. 21. Authorities say they recognized Mikal Portalatin in video of an armed robbery...
READING, PA
2 injured in Schuylkill County shooting

WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Two people were shot during a domestic incident in Schuylkill County. State police were called to Ridge Road in Wayne Township at 12:56 a.m. Sunday for a report of a domestic dispute between a father and son. Two victims were found at the scene with gunshot...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

