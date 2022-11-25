Read full article on original website
USA vs Iran prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?
USA play Iran in a Group B decider at the Qatar World Cup with both nations buoyed by their last games in the tournament. The United States defended admirably to hold England to a goalless draw to sit on two points from two matches. While Iran moved up to second in the group after a thrilling victory over Wales, with both goals in the 2-0 win coming in stoppage time.“Make no mistake about it, this is a knockout game for both teams, so it’s going to be a high-level intensity,” head coach Gregg Berhalter said. “I love what Iran’s...
Reuters
Middle of nowhere: Desert complex makes World Cup affordable for some
AL WAKRAH, Qatar, Nov 29 (Reuters) - For tens of thousands of World Cup fans, home base in Qatar is a concrete complex on the edge of the desert, next to a slaughterhouse and a set of high-voltage electrical wires.
Croatia charged for World Cup fans' taunts of Canada goalie
Croatia fans' taunts aimed at the Canada goalkeeper who has Serbian family ties led FIFA to open a disciplinary case at the World Cup
France can win WCup group in style, Tunisia simply must win
Defending champion France has not won its three group-stage matches since winning its first World Cup title in 1998
Reuters
Iran's future on U.N. women's rights body to be decided Dec. 14
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. push for Iran to be removed from a U.N. women's equality and empowerment body will be voted on Dec. 14, diplomats said on Monday as Washington lobbies for Tehran to be punished over its denial of women's rights and brutal crackdown on protests.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Nato foreign ministers meet in Romania; US to announce ‘substantial’ aid
Nato foreign ministers are meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday in Bucharest; US says aid will help Ukraine deal with damage to energy infrastructure
NATO commits to future Ukraine membership, drums up aid
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reaffirmed the military alliance’s commitment to Ukraine on Tuesday, saying that the war-torn nation will one day become a member of the world’s largest security organization. Stoltenberg’s remarks came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his NATO counterparts gathered in Romania to drum up urgently needed support for Ukraine aimed at ensuring that Moscow fails to defeat the country as it bombards energy infrastructure. “NATO’s door is open,” Stoltenberg said. “Russia does not have a veto” on countries joining, he said in reference to the recent entry of North Macedonia and Montenegro into the security alliance. He said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “will get Finland and Sweden as NATO members” soon. The Nordic neighbors applied for membership in April, concerned that Russia might target them next. “We stand by that, too, on membership for Ukraine,” the former Norwegian prime minister said.
UK summons Chinese ambassador over ‘completely unacceptable’ beating and arrest of BBC journalist
The UK government has summoned China’s ambassador to Britain over the “completely unacceptable” arrest and assault of a BBC journalist while covering protests in Shanghai.British foreign secretary James Cleverly called China’s Zheng Zeguang to the Foreign Office in Whitehall, according to a government source. Foreign Office officials have been in contact with the BBC’s camera operator Edward Lawrence following his arrest and release, and are also in contact with local authorities about the case, The Independent understands.Speaking of the Chinese ambassador’s summons, a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) source told the Evening Standard that “the BBC has been...
EXPLAINER: Why are China’s COVID rules so strict?
BEIJING (AP) — At the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China set out its “zero-COVID” measures that were harsh, but not out of line with what many other countries were doing to try and contain the virus. While most other nations saw the health and safety regulations as temporary until vaccines were widely available, however, China has stuck steadfastly to its strategy.
China's lockdown protests: What you need to know
China has moved quickly to suppress demonstrations that erupted across the country against the government's zero-Covid policy on the weekend, deploying police forces at key protest sites and tightening online censorship.
