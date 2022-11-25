ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Daily Cardinal

Coach Fickell immediately gains 50 pounds after accepting Wisconsin job

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Badger football fans were shocked on Nov. 27 by the announcement that former Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell will be the successor to Paul Chryst. Though most assumed the job would go to interim head coach Jim Leonhard, Fickell has been welcomed with open arms in exchange for taking advantage of his appetite.
MADISON, WI
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Football: The Monday Perspective is patient

Like many of you, I have been following Gopher football closely for many years. I’m not old (well maybe, but I’m not), but I’ve been a big fan really going back to the Jim Wacker years. I frequently would make the 90 drive north to watch the Gophers fail in the Metrodome as a kid. And I’ve been fortunate enough to be covering the Gophers for The Daily Gopher since roughly 2006, just in time for the Tim Brewster years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Football vs. Wisconsin: The Elite, The Meh & The Ugly

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4) closed out the regular season with a 23-16 win over the Wisconsin Badgers (6-6) in Camp Randall to retain Paul Bunyan’s Axe for another year. The Elite. Athan Kaliakmanis. With the Badgers putting the brakes on the Gophers’ ground game, Minnesota had to be...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Football Transfer Portal Tracker

This is where we will be tracking the college football transfer portal — as it relates to the Minnesota Golden Gophers — during the offseason. We will update this post regularly with the latest on who is transferring from Minnesota, who in the portal the Golden Gophers have offered, and who has committed to play for the maroon and gold.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Football: Athan Kaliakmanis named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after throwing for 319 passing yards and two touchdowns in the Golden Gophers’ 23-16 win over the Wisconsin Badgers. The redshirt freshman signal caller was making just his fourth career start on Saturday, stepping in for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin loses top 2023 OL commitment after head coaching change

The Wisconsin Badgers made headlines on Sunday when they unexpectedly hired Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell as their next head coach of the program, bypassing interim head coach Jim Leonhard, who had been the defensive coordinator for the previous five seasons. However, that news came with some unfortunate, but somewhat...
MADISON, WI
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Basketball: Three keys against Virginia Tech in Big Ten / ACC Challenge

A young Minnesota team has a major test in the early season as it hits the road against Virginia Tech in the first true road game of the year. The Hokies come into the game at 6-1 with a road loss at Charleston. The rest of their schedule hasn’t been too tough, so the Gophers have a chance to surprise their opponent as the ACC/Big Ten Challenge kicks off.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Minnesota Gopher Football Bowl Projections: November 27th

CFP Semifinal - Fiesta Bowl (Phoenix, AZ) - Michigan vs. TCU. Cotton Bowl (Arlington, TX) - Penn State vs. Tulane. Music City Bowl (Nashville, TN) - Illinois vs. Florida. Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, NC) - Maryland vs. Duke. Pinstripe Bowl (New York, NY) - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh. Guaranteed Rate Bowl...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

College football world reacts to insane coaching news

The Wisconsin Badgers have been in search of a new head coach since firing former head coach Paul Chryst earlier in the year. And it looks like the team has zeroed in on a potential replacement: current Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell. According to college football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN, Wisconsin is making Read more... The post College football world reacts to insane coaching news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin sets Board of Regents meeting regarding head coaching vacancy

Wisconsin set a Board of Regents meeting Sunday regarding its head coach vacancy. The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. local time Sunday afternoon and will “move into closed session to consider employment and additional compensation agreements for the UW-Madison head football coach.”. There is speculation that Wisconsin...
MADISON, WI
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Football: 3 keys to winning The Axe and how to watch Badger game

Last week sucked, but the Gophers still have a shot at 8 wins and retaining Paul Bunyan’s Axe. Minnesota football games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Golden Gophers, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage in case you miss any moments; and choose from a selection of other sports packages.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE

