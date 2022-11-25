Mike Tomlin and Matt Canada Respond to Germaine Pratt's Comments About Steelers' 'Predictable' Offense
Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh 37-30
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Steelers 37-30 in Week 11 to improve to 6-4 on the season. Cincinnati's defense allowed 20 first half points, but they buckled down in the second half, forcing four-straight three-and-outs.
They gave up a touchdown in the final two minutes of the game, but they were lights out for most of the second half.
Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt was one of the best players on the field , finishing with eight tackles (two for loss).
The veteran had some interesting comments about the Steelers' offense after the game.
“We knew what they were going to do,” Pratt said after the game. “They like to do the same plays over and over.”
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin dismissed the comments.
“That is what they [the Bengals] say when they’re having success, and they don’t say it when they are not," he said . "I don’t worry much about that. I focus on things that are in our control.”
Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada had a similar response.
“I think it’s good for you guys to talk about it,” Canada said. “We have good self scouting.
Canada coached at N.C. State when Pratt was being recruited by the Wolfpack.
"It was brought to my attention what was said. I’ve know Pratt since he was in high school," Canada continued. "As you guys do all your investigating, sometimes there is more to stories. It is what it is. We didn’t win the game. We were not good enough second half."
This just adds more fuel to a rivalry that has flipped in recent years. The Bengals are 4-2 against the Steelers and have won two-straight games in Pittsburgh.
