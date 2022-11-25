Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: air raid warnings across Ukraine amid fears of fresh strikes; Nato ‘won’t back down’ on aid
Officials warn Russia preparing new wave of missile attacks; Nato chief says alliance will keep supporting Ukraine
UPDATE 2-Ukraine remembers Stalin-era famine as Russia war rages
KYIV, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine accused the Kremlin on Saturday of reviving the "genocidal" tactics of Josef Stalin as Kyiv commemorated a Soviet-era famine that killed millions of Ukrainians in the winter of 1932-33. The remembrance day for the "Holodomor" comes as Ukraine is battling to repel invading Russian forces and deal with sweeping blackouts caused by air strikes that Kyiv says are aimed at breaking the public's fighting resolve.
Kazakhstan not ready to cut transit fees for Russian grains -deputy PM
ASTANA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan has no immediate plans to cut railway transit fees for Russian agricultural products including grains, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin said on Tuesday, commenting on a request made by Moscow. State-owned Russian Railways asked its Kazakh counterpart in September to give Russian shippers...
KYIV, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hosted a summit in Kyiv on Saturday to promote its "Grain from Ukraine" initiative to export grain to countries most vulnerable to famine and drought. The Ukrainian leader said the plan demonstrated that global food security was "not just empty words"...
Russian wheat prices rebound after falling on extension of Black Sea export deal
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices rebounded slightly last week from a week earlier, when they fell on the extension of the Black Sea grain supply deal, analysts said on Monday. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports in December were at $317 a tonne free on board (FOB) on Friday evening, up $3 from a week earlier, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia's grain exports fell to 780,000 tonnes last week from 1.0 million tonnes the previous week, another consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Wheat prices for immediate delivery were stable at $315-319 per tonne, it added. Russia's agriculture ministry has already bought 1.94 million tonnes of grain from the domestic market for the state stockpile in the current July-June season, Sovecon added. The ministry plans to buy up to 3 million tonnes this season. Farmers have planted winter grains on 17.7 million hectares, compared with 18.4 million hectares around the same date a year earlier, the consultancy said. Weather conditions remain friendly for winter wheat in the Volga and central regions of Russia, Sovecon said, adding that Russia's southern regions of Krasnodar and Stavropol are a bit dry. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,650 rbls/t -50 rbls wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 22,575 rbls/t +1,025 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 73,925 rbls/t +175 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 30,900 rbls/t +525 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,240/t -$20 oil (Sovecon) - Export -$10 sunflower oil (IKAR) $1,190/t - White sugar, $745.2/t -$13.2 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Nov. 24: All grains: Wheat Barley Corn Sunseeds Crop, mln tonnes 155.0 105.2 24.5 10.3 13.3 Crop, as of same 125.6 78.6 18.9 15.2 15.4 date in 2021 Yield, 3.38 3.60 3.09 5.93 1.81 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.77 2.82 2.40 5.52 1.61 date in 2021 Harvested area, 45.8 29.2 7.9 1.7 7.4 mln hectares Harvested area, 45.3 27.8 7.9 2.8 9.6 as of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish detailed harvesting data for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
UPDATE 3-Ukraine, partners launch $150 mln grain export plan to help vulnerable nations
KYIV, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hosted a summit in Kyiv with allied nations on Saturday to launch a plan to export $150 million worth of grain to countries most vulnerable to famine and drought. The "Grain from Ukraine" initiative demonstrated global food security was "not just...
KYIV, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hosted a summit in Kyiv on Saturday to promote its "Grain from Ukraine" initiative to export grain to countries most vulnerable to famine and drought. The Ukrainian leader said the plan demonstrated that global food security was "not just empty words"...
Ukraine grain exports down 31.9% at 17.2 mln T so far in 2022/23
KYIV, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 17.2 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down 31.9% from the 25.3 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. The volume included more than 6.6 million tonnes...
UPDATE 2-Biden asks Congress to avert rail strike, warning of dire economic impact
WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday called on Congress to intervene to avert a potential rail strike that could occur as early as Dec. 9, warning of the potential dire economic impact. Biden asked lawmakers to adopt the tentative deal announced in September "without any...
GRAINS-Grains, soybeans fall on concern over China COVID protests
HAMBURG, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybeans fell on Monday, as commodity and equity markets dropped on concern about the impact of rare protests in China against its strict anti-COVID policy. Wheat hit its lowest level in around three months, with cheap supplies from Russia and elsewhere...
Financial speculation is worsening global food price crisis
When the world last experienced a major food crisis in 2008, financial speculation with food-based derivatives was seen as a contributing factor. That may be happening again.
GRAINS-Wheat hits 3-month low on Black Sea supplies, China protests
SINGAPORE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat slid around 1.5% on Monday to its lowest in three months, with supplies from the Black Sea region and rare protests in China against the country's strict zero-COVID policy weighing on markets. Soybeans and corn both lost ground. "A more steady flow of...
3 Big Things Today, November 28, 2022
1. Soybean and Grain Futures Lose Ground Overnight. Soybean and grain futures were lower in overnight trading amid ongoing concerns about demand for U.S. supplies as protests in China and Black Sea shipments expand. Thousands of protesters took to the streets in China, the world's largest importer of soybeans, to...
UPDATE 2-U.S. threatens legal steps over Mexico's planned GMO corn ban
MEXICO CITY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday threatened legal action against Mexico's plan to ban imports of genetically modified corn in 2024, saying it would cause huge economic losses and significantly impact bilateral trade. The countries are already in dispute resolution talks over Mexican energy policies,...
New exchange offers Egypt another way to import wheat
CAIRO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer will be able to make international wheat purchases through a newly-launched exchange that is also aimed at eliminating local price distortions, its chairman said. With grain markets disrupted this year by fluctuating prices and the war in Ukraine, Egypt's General Authority...
COMMODITIES-Rare China protests roil global commodities markets
LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Global commodities markets were hit on Monday by worries over rare demonstrations in China against COVID-19 curbs, with oil and grains hitting significant multi-month lows and safe-haven gold rising. The protests added a new political dimension to investor concerns after months of stringent measures to...
