whcuradio.com
Oneida woman faces drug charges in Cortland County
TRUXTON, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Oneida woman faces drug charges in the Town of Truxton. 51-year-old Romika Desantis was arrested around 11:30 a.m. Friday, November 25th. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas station on Route 13 for a report of two women acting suspicious in the bathroom. During the investigation, Officers say they located 95 bags of heroin, about 2 grams of cocaine, and cash. Desantis will face felony and misdemeanor drug possession charges in Town of Truxton Court on December 14th at 4:00 p.m.
Woman arrested with 95 bags of heroin in Cortland County
On the morning of November 25th, Cortland County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Frank's Place on Route 13 in Truxton for two females who were acting suspicious in the bathroom.
flackbroadcasting.com
Boonville teen accused of petit larceny in shoplifting case, State Troopers say
BOONVILLE- A local youth is faced with a shoplifting accusation in Northern Oneida County, authorities say. Shortly before 6:15 p.m. Sunday, the New York State Police (Remsen) announced the arrest of a 14-year-old teenager from Boonville, NY. The suspect, whose name or gender was not provided, was officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny.
WKTV
State police searching for suspect in Hamilton Price Chopper theft
HAMILTON, N.Y. – New York State Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing more than $500 in groceries from the Price Chopper in Hamilton in early October. The suspect was caught on surveillance video leaving the store with a cart full of items police say he didn’t pay for.
flackbroadcasting.com
Property damage accident in Forestport leads to DWI arrest, Troopers say
FORESTPORT- A local man is accused of intoxicated driving in Northern Oneida County, police say. David B. Hayes, 63, of Forestport, NY was arrested early Monday by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with one count of DWI (first offense). According to Troopers, the charge was...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country resident charged with violating protection order: NYSP
CHAMPION- A North Country resident is faced with numerous offenses after police investigated complaints of a protection order violation, authorities say. Dewalt S. Fayette, 19, of Natural Bridge, NY was arrested Sunday evening by the New York State Police (Carthage). Fayette is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal contempt in the second-degree (disobey court order), along with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third-degree and reckless driving.
WKTV
15-year-old driver charged in Utica crash that left 1 critically injured
UTICA, N.Y. – A 15-year-old is facing charges following a crash in October that left one man critically injured. According to Utica police, a Subaru hit a Ford Escape around 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 15 as the Ford Escape was going through the intersection at Eagle Street and Brinckerhoff Avenue.
WKTV
U-turn leads to crash on Route 365 near Exit 33 in Verona
VERONA, N.Y. – Two people were injured in a crash on Route 365 in Verona late Sunday night, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Robert Maciol says 72-year-old John Girolamo, of Canastota, made a U-turn on Route 365 at the light near the Thruway exit, turning in front of 21-year-old Logan Joyner, of Oswego County, who was driving down Route 365. Joyner hit the back of Girolamo’s vehicle, which then spun into the other lane of oncoming traffic.
wwnytv.com
Watertown man stabbed Saturday night
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Police have confirmed a man was stabbed in the city Saturday night. Police officials say they responded to the area of the Black River Apartments on Mill Street just before 11 PM to find a man in his 20′s with a stab wound.
Robbery suspect points gun at Destiny USA store employees after chase into parking garage
Syracuse, N.Y. — When three young men stole items from Finish Line at Destiny USA this weekend, a manager and other employees ran after them, Syracuse police said. But after the workers chased the three into a parking garage, one of the suspects pulled out a gun, city police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
On the Lookout: William Sholtz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 35-year-old William Sholtz. Sholtz, who has 20 prior local arrests is wanted for a domestic-related incident on September 9, 2022, where he struck a victim with a closed fist and hit her on the head with a mop, according […]
Shots fired at Syracuse home wounded girl, 11, who was inside, police said
Editor’s note: Syracuse police originally reported the child wounded in this shooting was a boy, which was incorrect. The story has been updated. Syracuse, N.Y. — An 11-year-old girl who was shot Saturday was inside the house when she was struck, police confirmed Monday. Officers responded to 1316...
Syracuse murder accomplice gets 20 to life as lawyer claims a $40,000 bounty on client’s head
Syracuse, NY -- The getaway driver in a fatal shooting from December 2020 apologized to the victim’s family Monday, while his lawyer expressed concern over an alleged $40,000 bounty placed on his client’s head. Sharrief Powell, 25, was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for his...
WKTV
Oneida County gas sales tax cap expires Wednesday
The cap on gas sales tax in Oneida County will expire Wednesday, so drivers may see a slight increase in prices toward the end of the week. The county joined the state in suspending the sales tax on gas in June when prices hit record highs. The Oneida County Board...
WKTV
Local leaders, law enforcement join forces to take aim at gun violence
UTICA, NY (WKTV) -- New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo, (R) 47th District, convened a meeting with local and state law enforcement at the State Office Building in Utica to discuss in real-time, the issues facing police when it comes to fighting gun violence in their communities. In attendance, NYSP...
11-year-old boy shot on West Onondaga Street in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say an 11-year-old boy was shot in the chest and arm this weekend. The child, whose name was not released, was shot Saturday evening on West Onondaga Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said in a news release. Officers responded to 1326 W....
WKTV
Oneida Police search for missing teen
ONEIDA, N.Y.-- Oneida police are searching for a missing teenager they say ran away from home. Angelica Hernandez, 16, was last seen at her home on Brooks Street in Oneida around 9 a.m. She's described as a Hispanic female, about 5 feet 4 inches tall, 110 pounds with dark brown...
WKTV
Sale of Utica Cutlery building pending shortly after Walco line sold to Steelite
UTICA, N.Y. – There’s a “sale pending” sign outside of Utica Cutlery on Noyes Street – but it’s not yet clear who the new owner may be. Signature Realty can’t reveal the potential buyer, but an agent at the agency said Utica Cutlery will be in the building until at least April. She also said the company is still expected to make pocket knives locally.
‘Brutal might be an understatement’: Judge struggles to describe Syracuse woman’s murder
Syracuse, NY -- Kathleen Montreal’s adult daughter was restrained by family after unleashing a profane tirade at her mother’s boyfriend-turned-killer in court. One of Montreal’s sons took the opposite approach, speaking with quiet resignation. “My mother is gone,” Daequon Montreal said. “There’s no bringing her back.”
How a CNY traffic stop unraveled a cross-country meth ring, a California desert murder
Cortland County, N.Y. — In February 2019, Cortland County deputies pulled over a pickup truck in a routine traffic stop. What they found was anything but routine: a .380 caliber handgun, four pounds of crystal meth and more than 100 rounds of ammunition. That stop marked the end of...
