Utica, NY

whcuradio.com

Oneida woman faces drug charges in Cortland County

TRUXTON, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Oneida woman faces drug charges in the Town of Truxton. 51-year-old Romika Desantis was arrested around 11:30 a.m. Friday, November 25th. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas station on Route 13 for a report of two women acting suspicious in the bathroom. During the investigation, Officers say they located 95 bags of heroin, about 2 grams of cocaine, and cash. Desantis will face felony and misdemeanor drug possession charges in Town of Truxton Court on December 14th at 4:00 p.m.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Boonville teen accused of petit larceny in shoplifting case, State Troopers say

BOONVILLE- A local youth is faced with a shoplifting accusation in Northern Oneida County, authorities say. Shortly before 6:15 p.m. Sunday, the New York State Police (Remsen) announced the arrest of a 14-year-old teenager from Boonville, NY. The suspect, whose name or gender was not provided, was officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny.
BOONVILLE, NY
WKTV

State police searching for suspect in Hamilton Price Chopper theft

HAMILTON, N.Y. – New York State Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing more than $500 in groceries from the Price Chopper in Hamilton in early October. The suspect was caught on surveillance video leaving the store with a cart full of items police say he didn’t pay for.
HAMILTON, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Property damage accident in Forestport leads to DWI arrest, Troopers say

FORESTPORT- A local man is accused of intoxicated driving in Northern Oneida County, police say. David B. Hayes, 63, of Forestport, NY was arrested early Monday by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with one count of DWI (first offense). According to Troopers, the charge was...
FORESTPORT, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country resident charged with violating protection order: NYSP

CHAMPION- A North Country resident is faced with numerous offenses after police investigated complaints of a protection order violation, authorities say. Dewalt S. Fayette, 19, of Natural Bridge, NY was arrested Sunday evening by the New York State Police (Carthage). Fayette is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal contempt in the second-degree (disobey court order), along with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third-degree and reckless driving.
NATURAL BRIDGE, NY
WKTV

U-turn leads to crash on Route 365 near Exit 33 in Verona

VERONA, N.Y. – Two people were injured in a crash on Route 365 in Verona late Sunday night, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Robert Maciol says 72-year-old John Girolamo, of Canastota, made a U-turn on Route 365 at the light near the Thruway exit, turning in front of 21-year-old Logan Joyner, of Oswego County, who was driving down Route 365. Joyner hit the back of Girolamo’s vehicle, which then spun into the other lane of oncoming traffic.
VERONA, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown man stabbed Saturday night

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Police have confirmed a man was stabbed in the city Saturday night. Police officials say they responded to the area of the Black River Apartments on Mill Street just before 11 PM to find a man in his 20′s with a stab wound.
WATERTOWN, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: William Sholtz

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 35-year-old William Sholtz. Sholtz, who has 20 prior local arrests is wanted for a domestic-related incident on September 9, 2022, where he struck a victim with a closed fist and hit her on the head with a mop, according […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Oneida County gas sales tax cap expires Wednesday

The cap on gas sales tax in Oneida County will expire Wednesday, so drivers may see a slight increase in prices toward the end of the week. The county joined the state in suspending the sales tax on gas in June when prices hit record highs. The Oneida County Board...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Local leaders, law enforcement join forces to take aim at gun violence

UTICA, NY (WKTV) -- New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo, (R) 47th District, convened a meeting with local and state law enforcement at the State Office Building in Utica to discuss in real-time, the issues facing police when it comes to fighting gun violence in their communities. In attendance, NYSP...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Oneida Police search for missing teen

ONEIDA, N.Y.-- Oneida police are searching for a missing teenager they say ran away from home. Angelica Hernandez, 16, was last seen at her home on Brooks Street in Oneida around 9 a.m. She's described as a Hispanic female, about 5 feet 4 inches tall, 110 pounds with dark brown...
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

Sale of Utica Cutlery building pending shortly after Walco line sold to Steelite

UTICA, N.Y. – There’s a “sale pending” sign outside of Utica Cutlery on Noyes Street – but it’s not yet clear who the new owner may be. Signature Realty can’t reveal the potential buyer, but an agent at the agency said Utica Cutlery will be in the building until at least April. She also said the company is still expected to make pocket knives locally.
UTICA, NY

