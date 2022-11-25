ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Metro News

Family of 4 injured, 2 dogs dead after car goes over interstate wall in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Sunday morning crash at the I-77/I-64 split in Charleston has sent a family of four to the hospital and left their two dogs dead. Charleston Police said the wreck occurred around 9:49 a.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle, struck a cement barrier wall and landed below at the Martin Marietta Charleston Yard located at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 arrested in Charleston, West Virginia, robbery

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two men are facing charges in connection to a robbery that happened in Charleston last week. Authorities say Jaquise Jackson, 18, of Charleston, and Makhail Patterson, 20, of Charleston, were arrested on robbery and burglary charges after a break-in at a woman’s apartment. According to criminal complaints filed in Kanawha County […]
CHARLESTON, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Holiday Wreck in Southern Part of West Virginia Leads to Three Individuals Killed, Two More Injured on I-79

WDTV reported over the holiday weekend on a deadly crash that occurred Thanksgiving Day morning that was in the southern part of the state. It happened just before 6 a.m. on I-79 South at mile marker 11, near Frame Road. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, an SUV was traveling south when it went off of the right side of the road, entered and exited a ditch, and came to rest along the hillside.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Alum Creek hunter injured when own gun goes off

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. — West Virginia Natural Resources Police say a deer hunter was injured Friday when his loaded rifle went off during a bumpy side-by-side ride. Authorities said it happened in the Alum Creek area of Kanawha County. The 39-year-old hunter was riding with another man when the rifle went off striking him in the arm and then the stomach. He was taken to the hospital.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Car goes over interstate wall in Charleston, injuries reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Sunday morning crash involving injuries at the I-77/I-64 split in Charleston is causing traffic headaches. All I-64 westbound lanes were closed as of 10:20 a.m. Sunday. The wreck occurred at about 9:40 a.m. when a car went over the wall at the interstate split. West...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Police investigate St. Albans area stabbing

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies are looking for a man in connection with a Friday stabbing. Deputies said Cory Carvill, 31, broke a glass front door at the St. Albans area residence of Corey Uline, 28, and stabbed him several times with a knife. Uline was treated...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Two arrested in connection with Charleston break-in, robbery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two men are jailed after an alleged armed robbery inside a Charleston residence. Police have charged Mikhail Patterson, 20, and Jaquise Jackson, 18, both of Charleston with first-degree robbery and burglary. Patterson and Jackson, along with four other people, forced their way inside an apartment at...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Trial underway for former city councilman charged in shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A trial is underway for a former Huntington City Council member charged with malicious assault after a shooting that left a man paralyzed. Opening statements were given Monday, and at least one witness was called in the trial of Tom McCallister. The shooting happened April 2019...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Deputies release more information on triple fatal in Kanawha County

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Two women and a child were killed in a single vehicle crash early Thanksgiving morning on I-79 in Kanawha County. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said a family of 5 was traveling from Upper Darby, Pa., to Kentucky when the crash happened at about 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes not far from the Elkview exit.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Intoxicated man arrested after attacking man at scene of fire

OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Wyoming County man faces charges after initiating a physical altercation at an emergency scene earlier in the month. Reports from Patrolman Todd Reiley indicate that on Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 12:55 am, Patrolman Reiley was on scene at a structure fire with the Oceana Fire Department when an altercation began between Rodney Walker and another male whose name has been redacted.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

3 killed in Thanksgiving accident on I-79 in West Virginia

Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

3 killed in I-79 crash in Kanawha County

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Three people died in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in Kanawha County. The single-vehicle wreck occurred in the southbound lanes near the Frame Road area of Elkview just before 6 a.m. Thursday. An SUV went off the right side of the road and came...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy