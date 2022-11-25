Read full article on original website
Family of 4 injured, 2 dogs dead after car goes over interstate wall in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Sunday morning crash at the I-77/I-64 split in Charleston has sent a family of four to the hospital and left their two dogs dead. Charleston Police said the wreck occurred around 9:49 a.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle, struck a cement barrier wall and landed below at the Martin Marietta Charleston Yard located at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue.
2 arrested in Charleston, West Virginia, robbery
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two men are facing charges in connection to a robbery that happened in Charleston last week. Authorities say Jaquise Jackson, 18, of Charleston, and Makhail Patterson, 20, of Charleston, were arrested on robbery and burglary charges after a break-in at a woman’s apartment. According to criminal complaints filed in Kanawha County […]
Man charged with setting wildfires in Wayne County, West Virginia
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man from Huntington is facing charges in connection to brush fires set in Wayne County in early November. According to a criminal complaint filed in Wayne County, Robert Pelfrey is charged with two counts of setting fires to lands, which is a felony. He turned himself in today, Monday, Nov. […]
Holiday Wreck in Southern Part of West Virginia Leads to Three Individuals Killed, Two More Injured on I-79
WDTV reported over the holiday weekend on a deadly crash that occurred Thanksgiving Day morning that was in the southern part of the state. It happened just before 6 a.m. on I-79 South at mile marker 11, near Frame Road. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, an SUV was traveling south when it went off of the right side of the road, entered and exited a ditch, and came to rest along the hillside.
Alum Creek hunter injured when own gun goes off
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. — West Virginia Natural Resources Police say a deer hunter was injured Friday when his loaded rifle went off during a bumpy side-by-side ride. Authorities said it happened in the Alum Creek area of Kanawha County. The 39-year-old hunter was riding with another man when the rifle went off striking him in the arm and then the stomach. He was taken to the hospital.
West Virginia mother charged after drugs found in hotel room near child
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Cabell County woman has been charged with child neglect after finding drugs in a hotel room allegedly within reach of a child. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Cabell County Magistrate Court, Kassandra Mitchell, 29, of Huntington, is facing child neglect and drug charges. The complaint states authorities […]
Police investigate St. Albans area stabbing
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies are looking for a man in connection with a Friday stabbing. Deputies said Cory Carvill, 31, broke a glass front door at the St. Albans area residence of Corey Uline, 28, and stabbed him several times with a knife. Uline was treated...
Man arrested in Wayne County, West Virginia, found with drugs in his pants
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Wayne County. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, deputies stopped a vehicle in the Ceredo area for a suspect wanted in connection to a drug investigation. Deputies say the suspect, identified as Gary “Rob” Muncy, allegedly refused to […]
West Virginia police looking for hotel bathroom mirror thief
The Summersville Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly stole mirrors from the LaQuinta Inn in Summersville.
Victim ID’d in West Virginia stolen ambulance crash
Dive teams from the Charleston Fire Department are on the scene to recover a possible body and eventually the ambulance.
Woman facing 5 charges after hit-and-run in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was arrested in Logan County following a hit-and-run crash on Friday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputy C.L. Carter responded to the Crawley area about a hit-and-run crash, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office says. After an investigation, Amanda Tipton (Collins) was arrested for the alleged crimes: Driving with […]
Trial underway for former city councilman charged in shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A trial is underway for a former Huntington City Council member charged with malicious assault after a shooting that left a man paralyzed. Opening statements were given Monday, and at least one witness was called in the trial of Tom McCallister. The shooting happened April 2019...
Mason County, West Virginia woman sentenced for role in murder
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Mason County woman was sentenced to one year in jail for her role in the homicide of Paul Wesley Matheny, whose body was found on Oct. 28, 2021, according to the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney. According to the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney, 30-year-old Rachel Lee Thomas, of Mason County, […]
Intoxicated man arrested after attacking man at scene of fire
OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Wyoming County man faces charges after initiating a physical altercation at an emergency scene earlier in the month. Reports from Patrolman Todd Reiley indicate that on Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 12:55 am, Patrolman Reiley was on scene at a structure fire with the Oceana Fire Department when an altercation began between Rodney Walker and another male whose name has been redacted.
Man in stable condition after in Kanawha County, West Virginia, hunting accident
UPDATE: (6:34 p.m. Nov. 25, 2022) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources says a man shot in the stomach in a hunting accident this morning is in stable condition. The incident happened this morning in the woods near Charles Lane in Alum Creek. Authorities said the man and his son were traveling back […]
