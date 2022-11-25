Read full article on original website
Related
Recycling Today
Sonoco announces shutdown of tube, core operations at Wisconsin facility
Sonoco has confirmed it will discontinue its tube and core operations at its Wisconsin Rapids facility, a decision it says was driven by inflation and “excess machine and facility capacity” throughout the organization. According to a report from the Wisconsin Rapids Tribune, Christy Thompson, global marketing and communications...
Tomah community rallies behind senior gymnast diagnosed with cancer
Tomah community rallies behind senior gymnast diagnosed with cancer
wrcitytimes.com
Community choir offers holiday concert
WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The Wisconsin Rapids Area Community Choir presents “Songs of the Season” on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 311 Second St. South in Wisconsin Rapids. There is no admission charge to attend, but free-will donations will be accepted. The concert...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WSAW
D.C. Everest Band selling one of a kind holiday items to support Rose Bowl trip
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The D.C. Everest Band will be performing in the Rose Bowl Parade along with student musicians from Antigo, Lakeland, Merrill, Mosinee, Northland Pines, Three Lakes, and Wausau East. The band is looking for some community support by selling unique holiday ornaments for $10 each. The ornaments...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: A potential winter storm could impact the region early this week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 10s north to the low to mid 20s in Central Wisconsin. Partly to mostly cloudy to start the work week on Monday. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. We are monitoring Tuesday into early Wednesday for a...
WSAW
First Alert Weather Day has been declared Tuesday 6 am through early Wednesday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared Tuesday into early Wednesday. A storm system will approach the region on Tuesday. A mix of rain/sleet, and snow arrives on Tuesday during the mid-morning hours. Early Tuesday morning, there could be a small period of some sleet and freezing rain. Later in the day, the main storm system arrives and will bring all snow from Eau Claire, Medford, to Minocqua. The Wausau area will see mainly rain before a slow changeover to snow around 4-7 pm on Tuesday.
Sparta’s Kriskindlmarkt opens for eighth holiday season
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — Christmas has arrived in Sparta. On Friday, the Kriskindlmarkt opened up for the season. The outdoor, European-style market has been spreading holiday cheer for eight years. There, you can find beer, gluhwein, live music and plenty of other attractions. New this year: Dub’s Sausage Hut. Organizers cut the ribbon on the new addition on Friday. If...
Man injured while unloading gun in parking lot of Wisconsin mall
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — A 21-year-old Wausau man was injured Friday morning when the gun he was unloading in the parking lot of a northeastern Wisconsin shopping mall went off. The incident happened just before 9:10 a.m. at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute. In a news release, the town’s police department said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and...
fortatkinsononline.com
DNR: Deer harvest numbers updated; 6 firearms incidents reported, including a child fatality
As of Tuesday, some 103,623 deer have been harvested during the 2022 regular gun deer season, according to information released by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Of that number, 56,638 were bucks. The regular gun deer season remains open through Sunday, Nov. 27. Additionally, the department reported six...
Community remembers 11-year-old killed in hunting accident
BERLIN, Wis. — At Riverside Park on Friday night, a crowd dressed in blaze orange could be heard singing, praying, and sharing stories of 11-year-old Easton Thom, who died in a hunting accident last weekend. Thom was in sixth grade at Berlin Middle School. During the vigil, held at Riverside Park in the Town of Berlin, his classmates recalled always...
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt after camper catches on fire in Jackson County Saturday
TOWN OF KOMENSKY (Jackson County), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a camper caught on fire in rural Jackson County Saturday evening. Black River Falls Fire and Rescue said that the fire happened shortly after 6 p.m. near the intersection of County Highway K and Karner Blue Road in the Town of Komensky, or about seven miles northeast of Black River Falls.
stevenspoint.news
One dead in Portage County shooting
PORTAGE COUNTY – One man is dead following a shooting in Portage County. In the early hours of Nov. 27, the Portage County Sheriff’s office was called to a residence in the town of Amherst. “Upon arrival of responding deputies a 92-year-old male was located deceased inside the...
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin man injured after gun accidentally discharges in Fox River Mall parking lot
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot on Black Friday, after reports of an accidental discharge of a firearm, sending one man to the hospital. According to the Grand Chute Police Department, the incident happened just after 9 a.m. on November 25. Officers...
JUST IN: Homicide investigation underway in Portage County
Police say a 78-year-old man is being held on preliminary charges of first-degree intentional homicide after a shooting reported early Sunday morning. Portage County Sheriff’s officials received a call just before 12:30 a.m. Nov. 27 reporting the incident. Deputies responding to an Amherst home discovered a 92-year-old man dead inside.
UPDATE: Names, details released in Portage Co. fatal shooting
Police have identified the victim in an apparent weekend homicide as 92-year-old Clarence H. Banks, a guest at the Amherst home in which he was fatally shot. The shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 at 10263 Yellow Brick Road. Deputies responded and discovered Banks dead inside. A 78-year-old man who lived at the home, Miles W. Bradley, is being held on a preliminary charge of first-degree intentional homicide.
spmetrowire.com
One dead, one arrestd, following Amherst shooting
The Portage Co. Sheriff's Office has confirmed that one man is dead following an early-morning shooting in the town of Amherst.
Wausau dad convicted of homicide in son’s overdose death
A Wausau father accused of supplying a fatal dose of drugs to his son and girlfriend who died within hours of one another was convicted Monday on a reckless homicide charge and will be sentenced early next year. Roderick H. Schultz, of Wausau, was formally charged July 6, 2021 in...
wrcitytimes.com
From the Adams County Sheriff’s Office:
The 14th Dr. railroad crossing will be closed for some time due to a train issue. Use alternate routes.
Comments / 0