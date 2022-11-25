ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recycling Today

Sonoco announces shutdown of tube, core operations at Wisconsin facility

Sonoco has confirmed it will discontinue its tube and core operations at its Wisconsin Rapids facility, a decision it says was driven by inflation and “excess machine and facility capacity” throughout the organization. According to a report from the Wisconsin Rapids Tribune, Christy Thompson, global marketing and communications...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Community choir offers holiday concert

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — The Wisconsin Rapids Area Community Choir presents “Songs of the Season” on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 311 Second St. South in Wisconsin Rapids. There is no admission charge to attend, but free-will donations will be accepted. The concert...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

First Alert Weather Day has been declared Tuesday 6 am through early Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared Tuesday into early Wednesday. A storm system will approach the region on Tuesday. A mix of rain/sleet, and snow arrives on Tuesday during the mid-morning hours. Early Tuesday morning, there could be a small period of some sleet and freezing rain. Later in the day, the main storm system arrives and will bring all snow from Eau Claire, Medford, to Minocqua. The Wausau area will see mainly rain before a slow changeover to snow around 4-7 pm on Tuesday.
WAUSAU, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Sparta’s Kriskindlmarkt opens for eighth holiday season

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — Christmas has arrived in Sparta. On Friday, the Kriskindlmarkt opened up for the season. The outdoor, European-style market has been spreading holiday cheer for eight years. There, you can find beer, gluhwein, live music and plenty of other attractions. New this year: Dub’s Sausage Hut. Organizers cut the ribbon on the new addition on Friday. If...
SPARTA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt after camper catches on fire in Jackson County Saturday

TOWN OF KOMENSKY (Jackson County), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a camper caught on fire in rural Jackson County Saturday evening. Black River Falls Fire and Rescue said that the fire happened shortly after 6 p.m. near the intersection of County Highway K and Karner Blue Road in the Town of Komensky, or about seven miles northeast of Black River Falls.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
stevenspoint.news

One dead in Portage County shooting

PORTAGE COUNTY – One man is dead following a shooting in Portage County. In the early hours of Nov. 27, the Portage County Sheriff’s office was called to a residence in the town of Amherst. “Upon arrival of responding deputies a 92-year-old male was located deceased inside the...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

JUST IN: Homicide investigation underway in Portage County

Police say a 78-year-old man is being held on preliminary charges of first-degree intentional homicide after a shooting reported early Sunday morning. Portage County Sheriff’s officials received a call just before 12:30 a.m. Nov. 27 reporting the incident. Deputies responding to an Amherst home discovered a 92-year-old man dead inside.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATE: Names, details released in Portage Co. fatal shooting

Police have identified the victim in an apparent weekend homicide as 92-year-old Clarence H. Banks, a guest at the Amherst home in which he was fatally shot. The shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 at 10263 Yellow Brick Road. Deputies responded and discovered Banks dead inside. A 78-year-old man who lived at the home, Miles W. Bradley, is being held on a preliminary charge of first-degree intentional homicide.
AMHERST, WI

