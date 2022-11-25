WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared Tuesday into early Wednesday. A storm system will approach the region on Tuesday. A mix of rain/sleet, and snow arrives on Tuesday during the mid-morning hours. Early Tuesday morning, there could be a small period of some sleet and freezing rain. Later in the day, the main storm system arrives and will bring all snow from Eau Claire, Medford, to Minocqua. The Wausau area will see mainly rain before a slow changeover to snow around 4-7 pm on Tuesday.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO