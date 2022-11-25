ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: Hakim Ziyech Is Close To Joining AC Milan On Loan

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kuzPo_0jNPIqd000

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is reportedly close to joining AC Milan on loan.

View the original article to see embedded media.

There has been speculation surrounding Hakim Ziyech leaving Chelsea since the summer window, when he nearly joined AC Milan on a permanent deal.

Ajax also had interest, but in the end the Moroccan stayed at Chelsea, but has not featured anywhere near as much as would have wanted this season, and is now set to leave the club on loan.

Ziyech is reportedly moving closer to a loan to Italy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m50Ky_0jNPIqd000
Hakim Ziyech is expected to leave Chelsea on loan.

IMAGO / News Images

According to Graeme Bailey of 90min , Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is moving closer to a loan to AC Milan. The loan would be expected to happen in January.

Chelsea could have lost Ziyech in the summer, but Ajax refused to pay the £30million price tag Chelsea had put on the winger, and he had to stay in London instead.

Ziyech is now expected to leave the club in January on loan, with AC Milan reportedly the club who want to take him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e1W8R_0jNPIqd000
AC Milan have serious interest in Hakim Ziyech.

IMAGO / Sipa USA

Nizaar Kinsella also reported yesterday that the Italian giants had serious interest in Ziyech, and also wanted to try and sign Armando Broja.

The Chelsea winger is expected to be open to a move away, with game time something he is not likely to get a lot of in the coming months.

A loan deal for now, and if Ziyech performs for AC Milan it would be likely they will look to sign him on a permanent deal.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Agent Ivan: Perisic working to convince Josko Gvardiol to join Spurs

Actual Tottenham Hotspur news has been in short supply as football’s attention is squarely on the World Cup this month, but there are a few rumorish things, especially out of the Italian transfer rumor mill. This one, from Tuttomercatoweb, is the best kind of rumor: the kind I want to believe.
FOX Sports

O'Neil appointed permanent manager at Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth announced the appointment of Gary O’Neil as its manager on a permanent basis on Sunday. O’Neil signed an initial 1 1/2 year deal with the option of a further 12-month extension. The 39-year-old O'Neil had been interim manager since Scott Parker was...
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy