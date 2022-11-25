76ers’ Georges Niang Shouts Out OKC Thunder’s Isaiah Joe

76ers veteran Georges Niang is happy for his former teammate, Isaiah Joe.

The Oklahoma City Thunder were one of the teams to scoop up one of a few waived players from the Philadelphia 76ers before the 2022-2023 season started.

Although many assumed that former second-round pick Isaiah Joe would stay on board with the Sixers, remaining in their 15th and final roster spot, the team liked the flexibility of having an open spot instead.

Therefore, Joe was waived along with Charles Bassey and Trevelin Queen in the final week leading up to the Sixers’ season opener. Shortly after wrapping up his two-year stint with the Sixers, Joe found a new home by signing with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

While Joe hasn’t found consistent playing time just yet, the young sharpshooter has shined on occasion during his limited playing time. And Wednesday night’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets was one of those times.

The first time Joe made noise for a standout performance in OKC, several of his former Sixers teammates took to social media to celebrate. Following the Wednesday night matchup earlier this week, Philly forward Georges Niang showed support for the young guard.

Leading up to Wednesday’s game, Joe had appeared in 12 games for the Thunder, averaging six minutes per game and putting up three points while draining 42 percent of his deep shots.

In his 13th outing with the team, Joe had his best performance to date. In a little under 21 minutes, Joe hit on seven of his ten three-point attempts. He totaled for 21 points, which marked a career-high.

Joe still has a lot of work to do in order to earn a steady role in OKC’s rotation, but it’s clear he’s been able to make the most of his playing time when he gets on the floor, which is a good sign for the former Sixers’ development.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .