New Mexico State

KRQE News 13

New Mexico Manhattan Project featured in new passport stamp set

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The history of the Manhattan Project is front and center in the 2023 “Passport to your National Parks” stamp set. The stamps are a collector’s item designed to help educate and inspire U.S. National Park visitors. Since 1986, the “Passport to your National Parks” commemorative stamps have been a family favorite for […]
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KOAT 7

Medal of Honor recipient from New Mexico passes away

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society has announced the passing of one of New Mexico's Medal of Honor recipients, Hiroshi "Hershey" Miyamura. The society said Miyamura passed away in Phoenix, Arizona. Related video above: Medal of Honor recipient Hiroshi Miyamura honored with postage stamp. On April 24, 1951, then-Corporal Miyamura...
PHOENIX, AZ
KRQE News 13

New Mexico may be headed toward a social work “crisis”

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – They’re professionals working across New Mexico helping to treat mental health issues. They’re the behind-the-scenes individuals helping connect families within the state. And they’re professional administrators helping to get at-risk locals the assistance they need. They’re social workers and according to the state’s Social Work Task Force, New Mexico could be headed […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
ladailypost.com

New Mexico Tech Cybersecurity Expert Appointed To Federal, State Panels

SOCORRO — Sharing her expertise to better prepare state and local governments for cyberattacks, New Mexico Tech’s Dr. Lorie Liebrock recently was named to two key committees at the state and federal level. Dr. Liebrock is a computer science and engineering professor and director of the New Mexico...
NEW MEXICO STATE
ladailypost.com

New Mexico Counties Task Force Releases Final Report

SANTA FE — Concluding eight months of work, the multi-agency task force looking into unification of New Mexico’s jail and prison systems will release its findings Tuesday before the Legislative Health and Human Services Committee. In February, the New Mexico legislature passed Senate Memorial 6 (SM6) and House...
NEW MEXICO STATE
ladailypost.com

Gessing: Questions For New Mexico’s Blue Majority And Red Minority

This Election Day a majority of New Mexico voters seemingly ignored the State’s manifest failures of governance. Instead, voters prioritized abortion rights while penalizing anyone who could plausibly be painted as “election deniers.”. Thus, New Mexico, one of America’s “bluest” states for decades, became even more Democrat dominant....
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Strong winds develop across New Mexico Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winds already started picking up Monday across New Mexico, but the strongest winds will develop Tuesday. Wind gusts as high as 70-75 mph will be possible for some. A storm system will scrape New Mexico Tuesday bringing strong wind gusts across the state. Ahead of...
COLORADO STATE
kyoutv.com

US nuclear waste repository begins filling new disposal area

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Workers at the nation’s only underground nuclear waste repository have started using a newly mined disposal area at the underground facility in southern New Mexico. Officials at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant made the announcement this week, saying the first containers of waste to be entombed there came from Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Attorney General sues tobacco companies

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Attorney General Hector Balderas is suing several tobacco companies. He is suing the companies for breach of contract, defrauding New Mexicans and conspiracy. The Attorney General’s Office claims the companies have “withheld a portion of their annual payments to New Mexicans in bad faith and in breach of the 1998 master settlement […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New BCSO appointees announced

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sheriff-elect John Allen has announced Lieutenant Aaron Williamson and Sergeant Johann Jareno will be his new undersheriffs when he takes over on January 1. In addition to those appointments, retired Sergeant Hollie Anderson will be appointed as major, a new position at the sheriff’s office. Lieutenant Williamson has been a BCSO deputy […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicopbs.org

Miss Indian New Mexico 2022

11.25.2022 – Correspondent Antonia Gonzales catches up with the newly crowned Miss Indian New Mexico. Alysia Coriz explains how she plans to use her role to inspire and engage young people to be more active in their communities. Correspondent: Antonia Gonzales. Guest: Alysia Coriz (Kewa Pueblo), 2022 Miss Indian...
NEW MEXICO STATE
beckerspayer.com

UnitedHealthcare, New Mexico health system hit contract impasse

Contract negotiations have stalled between UnitedHealthcare and Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System, the Albuquerque Journal reported Nov. 26. Lovelace operates five hospitals and 51 clinics across New Mexico. According to a system spokesperson, a break between the two organizations could affect up to 13,400 UnitedHealthcare members, including 9,700 Medicare Advantage patients.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Gov. Lujan Grisham Announces $20 Million In Awards For Housing Stability

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) Monday announced more than $20 million in awards to 41 organizations throughout New Mexico. These awards will help provide housing stability services for at-risk communities and to help renters navigate housing obstacles...
NEW MEXICO STATE

