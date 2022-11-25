Read full article on original website
Iran's future on U.N. women's rights body to be decided Dec. 14
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. push for Iran to be removed from a U.N. women's equality and empowerment body will be voted on Dec. 14, diplomats said on Monday as Washington lobbies for Tehran to be punished over its denial of women's rights and brutal crackdown on protests.
U.S. Supreme Court to hear fight over Biden immigration enforcement policy
WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday is set to consider whether President Joe Biden's administration can implement guidelines - challenged by two conservative-leaning states - shifting immigration enforcement toward public safety threats in a case testing executive branch power to set enforcement priorities.
Letters: Democrats have power to make this 'land of the free, brave and gunless.'
Land of the free, brave and gunless The Democratic Party controls the presidency and Congress during this lame duck session. If they truly believe in gun control or confiscation...
