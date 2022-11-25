Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Nato foreign ministers meet in Romania; US to announce ‘substantial’ aid
Nato foreign ministers are meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday in Bucharest; US says aid will help Ukraine deal with damage to energy infrastructure
Uneasy calm grips Ukraine as West prepares winter aid
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An uneasy calm hung over Kyiv on Tuesday as residents of the Ukrainian capital did what they could to prepare for anticipated Russian missile attacks aiming to take out more energy infrastructure as winter sets in. To ease that pain, NATO allies were making plans...
NATO commits to future Ukraine membership, drums up aid
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reaffirmed the military alliance’s commitment to Ukraine on Tuesday, saying that the war-torn nation will one day become a member of the world’s largest security organization. Stoltenberg’s remarks came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his NATO counterparts gathered in Romania to drum up urgently needed support for Ukraine aimed at ensuring that Moscow fails to defeat the country as it bombards energy infrastructure. “NATO’s door is open,” Stoltenberg said. “Russia does not have a veto” on countries joining, he said in reference to the recent entry of North Macedonia and Montenegro into the security alliance. He said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “will get Finland and Sweden as NATO members” soon. The Nordic neighbors applied for membership in April, concerned that Russia might target them next. “We stand by that, too, on membership for Ukraine,” the former Norwegian prime minister said.
Reuters
Iran's future on U.N. women's rights body to be decided Dec. 14
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. push for Iran to be removed from a U.N. women's equality and empowerment body will be voted on Dec. 14, diplomats said on Monday as Washington lobbies for Tehran to be punished over its denial of women's rights and brutal crackdown on protests.
Iran-US World Cup clash rife with political tension
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The last World Cup clash between the United States and Iran 24 years ago is considered one of the most politically charged matches in soccer history. This time, the political overtones are just as strong and relations perhaps even more fraught as the U.S. and Iran face off once again on Tuesday in Qatar. Iran's nationwide protests, its expanding nuclear program and regional and international attacks...
Letters: Democrats have power to make this 'land of the free, brave and gunless.'
Land of the free, brave and gunless The Democratic Party controls the presidency and Congress during this lame duck session. If they truly believe in gun control or confiscation...
Reuters
China lift, rates shift, crypto crunch
LONDON, Nov 29 - A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Although Beijing's moves to defuse tensions over its COVID-19 management stabilised local and world markets, there was far less relief from western central bankers and global recession angst persists.
House price ‘correction’ fears after UK mortgage approvals hit lowest since June 2020 – business live
Rising interest rates have hit demand for mortgages, as economists predict prices will fall in 2023
China's lockdown protests: What you need to know
China has moved quickly to suppress demonstrations that erupted across the country against the government's zero-Covid policy on the weekend, deploying police forces at key protest sites and tightening online censorship.
Comments / 0