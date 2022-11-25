Read full article on original website
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Sends 2 Buses of Migrants to Philadelphia
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continued to send buses filled with migrants to cities that offer asylum-seekers all the things they need. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has long been criticizing the Biden administration for not taking action on the increasing number of migrants at the border. Recently, he called migrants crossing the border a form of invasion. He also invoked the “Invasion Claus.”
To Place Wreaths on Veterans, Central Texas Boy Raised Thousands
The holiday season is a period for giving, an 11-year-old kid from Cedar Park is repaying those who have served by making wreaths one at a time. “Remmer Machamer” has been raising money to sponsor wreaths for veterans’ graves at Texas State Cemetery for the past four years. He hopes to help in placing wreaths at 3,300 graves this December.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces $1,000 Bonus This Year, Who Will Receive It?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that bonuses between $1,000 to $5,000 will be given to qualified residents in the state this year. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that an amount of $1,000 bonus will be given this year to the nearly 100,000 first responders. This includes firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, and law enforcement officers at the municipal and county levels.
Colorado Cash Back: $750 to $1,500 Will Be Mailed To the Residents in the State, Are You Eligible?
Colorado will mail $750 to $1,500 Cash Back check until January 2023 to eligible residents under the program called Colorado Cash Back. The state of Colorado will be mailing an amount between $750 for single filers and $1,500 for married couples under the program the Centennial State called Colorado Cash Back. This will be mailed to the residents in the states who filed their taxes.
Boil Water Notice in Houston: Gov. Greg Abbott Sends Immediate Resources
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott immediately sends all the necessary resources needed by the residents in Houston, Texas after the “Boil Water Notice.”. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott immediately sends assistance to Houston, Texas after the”Boil Water Notice,” He directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to give the necessary resources that residents needed.
$300 Direct Payments Will Be Sent To the Residents in Delaware, How To Claim Your Relief Aid?
Residents in Delaware have few days left to claim and received their $300 direct payments as a form of relief aid amidst the soaring inflation rate. States across the country are doing their best to support their struggling residents amidst the soaring inflation rate. In Delaware, an amount of $300 will be given as relief aid until Nov.30. This is also to support the residents in the rising cost of energy prices especially as the temperature begins to drop.
Estimated 3.5 million Texans Who Qualify for Pandemic Food Benefits, Could Receive $391
The COVID-19 pandemic may have made parents, who lost their children’s access to summer meal programs eligible for pandemic food assistance. On November 16, Governor- Greg Abbott declared that Texas had received approval from the federal government for the fifth round of P-EBT (Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers). The program, which is managed by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, offers compensation to families who qualify for free or low-cost lunch and experienced hardship due to the pandemic’s impact on school closures.
SNAP Benefits: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Announces the Additional Payment for this Month
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that around 1.3 million individuals or 700,000 households will continue to receive increased SNAP benefits. Michigan is one of the states in the country that decided to continue and increased the amount of SNAP benefits starting this month. It is estimated that around 1.3 million individuals or more than 700,000 households will benefit from it.
$1.4 Billion in Food Pandemic Benefits To Be Sent To Texans This November, December; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed that the fifth round of federal Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) was already approved. Gov. Greg Abbott Announced the Approval of $1.4 Billion. Gov. Greg Abbott announced that roughly 3.5 million Texans will benefit from the $1.4 billion in food pandemic benefits. This is after the...
$391 One-Time Payment For Texans This November, December; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that millions of Texans will receive a one-time payment of $391 each this November and December. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced recently that the fifth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) was already approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The implementation will be run by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
