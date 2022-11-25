Read full article on original website
The best Cyber Monday deals on tablets that we could find
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you're looking...
Score early Black Friday pricing on Prism Drive cloud storage
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Gift shopping for creatives such as and videographers can be tricky. They likely already own all the software and gear they need. But one resource they can never get enough of is extra storage, especially if they work with 4K or large-format files. A cloud storage drive can give them additional breathing room for assets, drafts and completed projects.
Buy an Xbox Series S and Amazon will give you $40 credit on Cyber Monday
The best Cyber Monday tech deals for 2022: discounts on earbuds, laptops, smartwatches and more
Tesla is reportedly redesigning the Model 3 to cut production costs
The revamp could include changes to the car's exterior and powertrain. Tesla is working on a redesign of the Model 3 codenamed “Highland,” according to Reuters. The company’s goal is to reportedly reduce the complexity and number of components required to produce the sedan. The redesign could include changes to the car’s exterior and powertrain performance. The project is also said to build on the revamp of the 2021 Model S. However, it's unknown if the redesigned Model 3 will feature the controversial steering yoke found in its more expensive sibling.
The best Cyber Monday 2022 deals on video games, consoles and gaming gear
WhatsApp's latest feature makes it easier to send messages to yourself
'Message Yourself' lets you send notes, reminders and shopping lists. WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that lets you send messages to yourself like reminders and shopping lists, parent Meta has confirmed with TechCrunch. Called "Message Yourself," the feature was first spotted by WaBetaInfo several weeks ago as part of a beta test, but is now being rolled out globally to iOS and Android users in the coming weeks.
The Internet Archive’s PalmPilot Emulation project lets you relive tech history
Fifteen years after the release of the iPhone, it’s easy to overlook the role early innovators like Palm played in popularizing the smartphone. By the time HP unceremoniously shut down the company in , Palm had struggled for a few years to carve out a niche for itself among Apple and Google. But ask anyone who had a chance to use a in the late ‘90s or early 2000s and they’ll tell you how fondly they remember the hardware and software that made the company’s vision possible. Now, it’s easier than ever to see what made Palm OS so special back in its day.
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 falls to $230 with a charger for Cyber Monday
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Apple Watch Ultra's powerful diving tools arrive with the Oceanic+ app
Apple said the Watch Ultra would be more useful for divers once a key app arrived, and that moment is finally here. Hush Outdoors and Apple have released Oceanic+, effectively giving Ultra owners a recreation-oriented dive computer. The software tracks fundamentals like depth, no-decompression time (a figure used to set duration limits for given depths) and water temperature. The app is designed to be used without the touchscreen, and you can set compass headings using the action button. Even the haptic feedback is strong enough to be felt through a wetsuit.
Apple spends over $100 million advertising on Twitter annually, report says, amid Elon Musk's growing criticism of the tech giant
Apple is one of Twitter's top advertisers, and spent $48 million on ads in the first quarter of this year.
3 Great Reasons to Buy GameStop Stock
Recent history has shown that GameStop stock does not trade like regular stocks. Here are three bullish reasons to get into the video game retailer.
These are the stores with the best & worst return policies
While some stores will let you return anything, even without a receipt, others are more strict. That’s where Consumer Reports comes in
Twitter new user signups at an ‘all-time high,’ says Elon Musk
A month after completing his , Elon Musk says new user signups are at an “all-time high.” On Saturday evening, the billionaire a slide deck that details the current state of Twitter and his . As of November 16th, Twitter was adding more than 2 million new users per day over the last seven days, according to one of the graphs Musk shared. He added daily signups are up 66 percent compared to the same seven-day period in 2021.
