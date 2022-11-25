Matt Barrie called the Egg Bowl and Thursday and had a chance to get acclimated with the Rebels and Lane Kiffin during the leadup to and coverage of the game. Barrie said on his Sunday show, “Sunday Bloody Sunday” that he’s glad Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss despite the rumors of being a No. 1 candidate at Auburn.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO