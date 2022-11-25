Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Luke Altmyer announces decision about Ole Miss future
Luke Altmyer thanked Ole Miss on Monday, but the quarterback also announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. Altmyer, a sophomore from Starkville, Mississippi, said he loved his teammates, coaches and the Oxford community. Coming out of high school, Altmyer was rated as a 4-star prospect and was a top-5 player in the state of Mississippi by 247Sports.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie explains why he's glad Lane Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss
Matt Barrie called the Egg Bowl and Thursday and had a chance to get acclimated with the Rebels and Lane Kiffin during the leadup to and coverage of the game. Barrie said on his Sunday show, “Sunday Bloody Sunday” that he’s glad Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss despite the rumors of being a No. 1 candidate at Auburn.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin to sign new mega deal at Ole Miss, per report
Lane Kiffin is getting some major bucks to remain in Oxford. The Ole Miss coach was rumored to be headed to Auburn, but instead is inking a massive extension, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. The new contract is for at least 8 years and will average $9 million...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Why Lane Kiffin opted to stay at Ole Miss over Auburn, per report
Lane Kiffin will remain at Ole Miss over taking the Auburn job. He’s reiterated that multiple times, and he made it official Saturday morning, per multiple reports, by telling the Rebels staff and players he plans to stick with them. Now, the Tigers have moved to Hugh Freeze being...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sports director Jon Sokoloff responds to Lane Kiffin's public frustration of his sourced reports
Sports director Jon Sokoloff reported earlier this week that Lane Kiffin was expected to step down from his position at Ole Miss on Friday to take the Auburn head coaching job. That has not proven to be true, as Kiffin now reportedly has a new mega-deal in place to remain...
