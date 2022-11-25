ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Altmyer announces decision about Ole Miss future

Luke Altmyer thanked Ole Miss on Monday, but the quarterback also announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. Altmyer, a sophomore from Starkville, Mississippi, said he loved his teammates, coaches and the Oxford community. Coming out of high school, Altmyer was rated as a 4-star prospect and was a top-5 player in the state of Mississippi by 247Sports.
Matt Barrie explains why he's glad Lane Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss

Matt Barrie called the Egg Bowl and Thursday and had a chance to get acclimated with the Rebels and Lane Kiffin during the leadup to and coverage of the game. Barrie said on his Sunday show, “Sunday Bloody Sunday” that he’s glad Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss despite the rumors of being a No. 1 candidate at Auburn.
Lane Kiffin to sign new mega deal at Ole Miss, per report

Lane Kiffin is getting some major bucks to remain in Oxford. The Ole Miss coach was rumored to be headed to Auburn, but instead is inking a massive extension, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. The new contract is for at least 8 years and will average $9 million...
Why Lane Kiffin opted to stay at Ole Miss over Auburn, per report

Lane Kiffin will remain at Ole Miss over taking the Auburn job. He’s reiterated that multiple times, and he made it official Saturday morning, per multiple reports, by telling the Rebels staff and players he plans to stick with them. Now, the Tigers have moved to Hugh Freeze being...
