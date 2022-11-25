ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oldham County, KY

103GBF

Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights

It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Jessamine County Wild Lights continues to grow

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – The holiday season calls for lights, inflatables, and giving back. Zachary Neilson, a 16-year-old took hundreds of lights, extension cords, a giant guitar, and a vision to create a wild lights show that central Kentuckians can enjoy this holiday season. He started the tradition...
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Wild Lights KY spreads holiday spirit, supports good cause in Jessamine Co.

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - One Jessamine County teenager is putting his love of lights on display for people of all ages to enjoy. Zachary Nielson began using his love of electricity spread some holiday cheer in the community at just 10 years old. Now 16, Nielson’s fifth edition of Wild Lights KY is not just about putting on a good show, but also supporting some of Jessamine County’s most vulnerable people.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra to bring holiday tour to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is taking its Christmas performance to Rupp Arena in Lexington. The band is making a stop in Kentucky for its “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The of TSO and More” tour. The concert will take place Dec. 7 at 7 p.m....
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Strong to Severe Storms for Tuesday Evening. Tracking a powerful cold front, which will spark showers and storms Tuesday into Wednesday. Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Some Wild Weather for Next Week. Updated: Nov. 27, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST. From highs in the 60s...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Kentucky man wins jackpot prize in state lottery's newest game

The Kentucky Lottery's newest game already has a jackpot winner after just five drawings. Lottery officials said Gregory Hatton bought the winning ticket for the new draw game, called Kentucky 5. Above video: Northern Kentucky man claims winning Mega Millions lottery ticket. Hatton matched five numbers to win the $60,000...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

LMPD: 2 women involved in stabbing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after she received a stab wound during an altercation with another woman in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the 1100 block of Place Blanc around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 26.
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Louisville player appears to throw bottle at Kentucky fans

Rivalries can be a wonderful thing in sports, but they can also bring out the worst in folk. We all know that can be especially true when the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals face off, as these two programs largely hate each other to the point they’ll only acknowledge each other as ‘that school up north/down south.’
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigating Ky. cemetery theft

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a theft at a cemetery in Scott County. The Scott County Sherriff’s office said on their Facebook page, that last Wednesday, a man was videoed taking miscellaneous items from a headstone at Crestlawn Cemetery. The sheriff’s office says that was the only headstone targeted.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely drop by and taste their food, next time you are in the area.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Crews at scene of fire in Downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Downtown Louisville. MetroSafe has confirmed a fire in the 1400 block of South 13th Street. No injuries have been reported yet. All streets around it are blocked for right now.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Man charged in connection to cemetery theft

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – Scott County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man in connection to a reported theft at the Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery. A patrolling deputy noticed a person of interest who match the description of the suspect in the case. The sheriff’s office said Eric Stephens admitted to taking the missing items and said they were in his vehicle.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY

