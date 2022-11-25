Read full article on original website
Related
Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights
It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
newschannel20.com
Step inside the world of Westeros in this Kentucky Airbnb inspired by Game of Thrones
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WZTV) — In the heart of Lexington’s historic district, an entirely custom-designed Airbnb will take guests inside a page of George R.R. Martin's best-selling book series. Wayne Ebersohl and his girlfriend, Rachel Johnson, bred the idea for a Game of Thrones short-term rental after purchasing the...
fox56news.com
Jessamine County Wild Lights continues to grow
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – The holiday season calls for lights, inflatables, and giving back. Zachary Neilson, a 16-year-old took hundreds of lights, extension cords, a giant guitar, and a vision to create a wild lights show that central Kentuckians can enjoy this holiday season. He started the tradition...
WKYT 27
Wild Lights KY spreads holiday spirit, supports good cause in Jessamine Co.
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - One Jessamine County teenager is putting his love of lights on display for people of all ages to enjoy. Zachary Nielson began using his love of electricity spread some holiday cheer in the community at just 10 years old. Now 16, Nielson’s fifth edition of Wild Lights KY is not just about putting on a good show, but also supporting some of Jessamine County’s most vulnerable people.
'We decided why don't we start a tradition': Some Louisville families ditch Thanksgiving table, flock to movies instead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While many families gathered around the table for Thanksgiving, others decided to unwind more casually by catching a movie at the Cinemark Theatre in St. Matthews. Moviegoers WHAS11 spoke to said holidays are meant to be spent with loved ones, no matter where they are. One...
wnky.com
Trans-Siberian Orchestra to bring holiday tour to Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is taking its Christmas performance to Rupp Arena in Lexington. The band is making a stop in Kentucky for its “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The of TSO and More” tour. The concert will take place Dec. 7 at 7 p.m....
WKYT 27
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Strong to Severe Storms for Tuesday Evening. Tracking a powerful cold front, which will spark showers and storms Tuesday into Wednesday. Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Some Wild Weather for Next Week. Updated: Nov. 27, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST. From highs in the 60s...
WLWT 5
Kentucky man wins jackpot prize in state lottery's newest game
The Kentucky Lottery's newest game already has a jackpot winner after just five drawings. Lottery officials said Gregory Hatton bought the winning ticket for the new draw game, called Kentucky 5. Above video: Northern Kentucky man claims winning Mega Millions lottery ticket. Hatton matched five numbers to win the $60,000...
WLWT 5
Vaping detectors installed in Kentucky school district high schools
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Health officials and parents have been concerned about teenagers using vape and e-cigarette products for years. One school district in Kentucky has a new tool that can detect vaping inside buildings. It's small, yet mighty and installed in bathrooms at four high schools in Oldham...
KFC Magnate John Y. Brown Jr. Dead at 88: He ‘Dreamed the Impossible Dream’
John Y. Brown Jr., who built KFC into one of the largest and most recognizable restaurant brands in the world before serving as the governor of Kentucky, has died at the age of 88, CNN and multiple other media outlets report. The New York Times reports that Brown died in...
LMPD: 2 women involved in stabbing in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after she received a stab wound during an altercation with another woman in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the 1100 block of Place Blanc around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 26.
Income program giving $500/month to select few in Louisville
The program is a guaranteed income pilot led by Metro United Way, which will distribute $900,000 total to 150 young adults in three Louisville neighborhoods through March, with no requirements for how the money is spent.
aseaofblue.com
Louisville player appears to throw bottle at Kentucky fans
Rivalries can be a wonderful thing in sports, but they can also bring out the worst in folk. We all know that can be especially true when the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals face off, as these two programs largely hate each other to the point they’ll only acknowledge each other as ‘that school up north/down south.’
WKYT 27
Police investigating Ky. cemetery theft
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a theft at a cemetery in Scott County. The Scott County Sherriff’s office said on their Facebook page, that last Wednesday, a man was videoed taking miscellaneous items from a headstone at Crestlawn Cemetery. The sheriff’s office says that was the only headstone targeted.
Kentucky student becomes a starting basketball player despite having no legs
LOUISVILLE, KY — A Kentucky student’s story about perseverance is spreading through the nation and inspiring others to achieve the improbable. Josiah Johnson, an eighth grader at Moore Middle School in Louisville, Kentucky, was born without legs. However, he did not let his condition stop him from what he loved doing.
60 firefighters tamed a huge fire near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A structure was ablaze fire in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood on Nov. 25. An abandoned building at South 13th Street and West Hill Street was up in flames, according to Metro Safe officials. Louisville Fire was reportedly on scene around 5 p.m.; a total of 60...
5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely drop by and taste their food, next time you are in the area.
k105.com
Nelson Co. elementary school student dies after choking on bouncy ball at school
An eight-year-old Nelson County boy has died after choking on a bouncy ball. Landon McCubbins, a third-grader at Boston Elementary School, passed away last Monday after choking on the toy while he was at school, according to a report by WHAS11.com. He was airlifted to Norton Children’s Hospital where he...
Wave 3
Crews at scene of fire in Downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Downtown Louisville. MetroSafe has confirmed a fire in the 1400 block of South 13th Street. No injuries have been reported yet. All streets around it are blocked for right now.
fox56news.com
Man charged in connection to cemetery theft
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – Scott County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man in connection to a reported theft at the Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery. A patrolling deputy noticed a person of interest who match the description of the suspect in the case. The sheriff’s office said Eric Stephens admitted to taking the missing items and said they were in his vehicle.
Comments / 4