semoball.com
'Tough' SEMO Conference play gets underway tonight
You can certainly make this definitive statement regarding fourth-year Dexter High School boy’s basketball coach Chad Allen: He has little fear when it comes to scheduling tough competition. The Bearcats will open their 2022-23 season tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Bearcat Events Center against the defending MSHSAA Class...
semoball.com
Kelly boat races Bell City in the opening round of the Oran Tournament
ORAN, Mo. — Kelly opened the season with smothering defense and a lethal offensive attack, obliterating Bell City 95-42 in the opening round of the Oran Tournament on Monday, Nov. 28. The second-seeded Hawks (2-0) led from start to finish and were never seriously threatened by the seventh-seeded Cubs...
semoball.com
NMCC's Williamson and Jones put on show at Riverbend Shootout
NEW MADRID, Mo. — The talented tag team of BJ Williamson and Jadis Jones completed dismantled Memphis Day Academy at the Riverbend Shootout on Saturday, Nov. 26. The two-man wrecking crew combined to score 52 points, leading New Madrid County Central to a 58-34 win over the postgraduate school at NMCC High School.
semoball.com
Holcomb Invitational opening night sees close competition, multiple near-upsets
This week's Holcomb Invitational Tournament is proving to be not just many players' first venture into varsity basketball, but it's also a test that will shed a glimpse into what the season might look like come February. Monday night brought about four games that all finished within a ten point margin and the tournament could be anyone's to claim.
semoball.com
Griggs drops 31 in Kelly win over Malden
MALDEN, Mo. — Jada Griggs scored a game-high 31 points, leading Kelly to a 65-61 season-opening win at Malden on Monday, Nov. 28. Aleya King, Brooke Dirnberger and Kayleigh Holman each added eight points for the Lady Hawks (1-0), while Brydon Maddox led the Green Wave (0-2) with 24.
semoball.com
Eagles rout Scott County Central in Oran Tournament; top-seeded Advance annihilates Oran JV
ORAN, Mo. — It took a couple of minutes for Oran to warm up offensively, but once they did, they put on a clinic in an 81-41 win over visiting Scott County Central in the opening round of the Oran Tournament on Monday, Nov. 26. The sixth-seeded Braves (0-1)...
semoball.com
Charleston starts season 2-0 at Riverbend Shootout
NEW MADRID, Mo. — Ko’Terrion Owens had a near-perfect performance for Charleston in a 76-48 win over Covington at the Riverbend Shootout on Saturday, Nov. 26. The junior led the Bluejays (2-0) with 24 points on 14-of-15 total shots, grabbed 10 rebounds, blocked two shots and dished out an assist in the lopsided victory at NMCC High School.
semoball.com
Monday Prep Hoops: Van Buren girls outlast Naylor in battle of unbeatens
Two teams that started the season unblemished met Monday night to open up the Lady Dawg Classic and it was as contrasting of styles as a basketball fan could imagine. On one side was the fast and furious approach of the host Lady Dawgs and on the other, was the physical size and strength of the Naylor inside-out game.
semoball.com
Portageville splits a pair of games at Riverbend Shootout
NEW MADRID, Mo. — The Portageville boys basketball team started the season by switching a pair of games at the Riverbend Shootout at New Madrid County Central High School this past weekend. The Bulldogs (1-1) opened the event with 62-56 loss to Covington despite a game-high 32 points from...
semoball.com
High School girls basketball roundup, Nov. 28: Cape Central gets by Poplar Bluff, 56-47
Cape Central (1-0) won the fourth quarter by five points to get past Poplar Bluff (0-2) with a 56-47 win in the first round of the SEMO Conference Tournament in Kennett. Senior Rakiara Bogan led the Tigers in points with 24 in the game, including 12 in the fourth. Sophomore Paola Gonzalez’s 15 points finished second for Central.
kbsi23.com
Stronger, severe storms possible on Tuesday (11/28/22)
Overcast and cloudy skies from Monday will carry over into the day on Tuesday, ahead of our next system. Temperatures will climb into the middle 60s during the afternoon hours, while storms start to develop by the early evening. The first round of thunderstorms looks to initiate along with the warm environment ahead of the front, bringing the better chance to see hail and thunderstorms early in the evening.
See Inside a 176-Year-Old Missouri Castle You Really Can Stay In
Did you know that a 176-year-old castle on a countryside in Missouri is awaiting your arrival on horseback? OK, so you can drive there, too...but it really is a castle in Missouri that you can stay in and I have pics to prove it. I found this regal castle on...
kfmo.com
Serious Injuries for Fredericktown Woman
(Butler County, MO) A woman from Fredericktown, 34 year old Katherine R. Penteres, is suffering serious injuries after she was in a one car wreck Thursday at 1:50 am in Butler County. Highway Patrol Reports indicate Penteres was a passenger in a car driven north on Highway 67, at Hendrickson by 34 year old Bert D. Sturgeon also of Fredericktown. The car ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree. Penteres, was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. Sturgeon was not injured. They were both wearing their seat belts during the crash.
kbsi23.com
Arcing powerline cuts power to some in Fredericktown
FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KBSI) – The Fredricktown Fire Department responded to the scene of a powerline arcing Sunday night. Crews were called to the north side of Fredericktown around 7 p.m. as officials say the fire is related to electrical issues. Phone lines were down but service was restored as...
KFVS12
Christmas Parade of Lights
Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Illinois. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Anniversary of Mayfield tornado coming up. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. The anniversary of the deadly...
KFVS12
Man shot in the leg in vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot
Celebrating Christmas with alpacas in southern Illinois. Sikeston DPS investigating shooting inside vehicle on Sikeston Walmart parking lot. A man was shot in the leg in a vehicle on the Sikeston Walmart parking lot. Anniversary of Mayfield tornado coming up. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The anniversary of the deadly...
Kait 8
Small earthquake recorded near Marston, Mo.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake registered northwest of Marston early Monday morning, November 28. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.1 earthquake was recorded at 2:40 a.m. and centered 3 miles northwest of Marston. At this time, no one has reported feeling the quake. For more...
darnews.com
God puts people where they need to be
Melody Chailland knows struggle. The 48-year-old Poplar Bluff native knows love, as well. She loves God, her husband Luke, her children and those four furry dogs that roam their home. She loves her friends. And she loves her job. It’s more than a career for her. It’s a calling....
Kait 8
Man sentenced in Rector murder case
RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who police said “confessed” to killing a Rector man earlier this year has been sentenced to prison. Heath Hunsaker, 30, of Dexter pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday in the shooting death of Matthew Hale. Following his plea, a circuit court judge...
KFVS12
Police: Gunfire leads to chase, investigation
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police said the sound of gunfire led to a chase early Thanksgiving morning. Officers on patrol reported hearing multiple gunshots possibly coming from the Easthaven area shortly before 1:45 a.m. As they responded, the officers said they say two vehicles leaving the area at a...
