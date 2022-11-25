Read full article on original website
Carmen Wagner
3d ago
How about something extra for the Senior citizens rather than the baby makers who are young and healthy enough to work but don't..
Reply(47)
217
Bridget Butler
3d ago
At what point do the rest of the HARD WORKING Americans get a break? We are busting our butts every day working, and paying taxes. Meanwhile, food prices have skyrocketed, along with everything else! All the money we make goes to food, gas and housing!! Middle class Americans need a break also! Where's our $391 to help with groceries during the holidays?
Reply(13)
107
Sgt. Grammar
3d ago
It's food stamps, not money, not your bank account. This is pure clickbait and misinformation. Report this junk and block the author.
Reply(8)
108
Related
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Sends 2 Buses of Migrants to Philadelphia
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continued to send buses filled with migrants to cities that offer asylum-seekers all the things they need. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has long been criticizing the Biden administration for not taking action on the increasing number of migrants at the border. Recently, he called migrants crossing the border a form of invasion. He also invoked the “Invasion Claus.”
proclaimerscv.com
Boil Water Notice in Houston: Gov. Greg Abbott Sends Immediate Resources
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott immediately sends all the necessary resources needed by the residents in Houston, Texas after the “Boil Water Notice.”. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott immediately sends assistance to Houston, Texas after the”Boil Water Notice,” He directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to give the necessary resources that residents needed.
Bill would keep unelected Texas health officials from mandating student vaccines
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While Governor Greg Abbott's executive order has banned state and local school boards from mandating COVID-19 vaccines for Texas students, Republican State Representative Brian Harrison of Waxahachie wants to make that permanent. He said after the The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended the vaccine for all students, he learned the Texas Health and Human Services Commission has the authority to decide the vaccines students must receive.On Nov. 28, Harrison filed a bill to change the law, so that state legislators make that decision instead. "We've got to undo that immediately. If a decision like that of...
Abbott says, "schools must stop pushing woke agendas"
"Our schools are for education, not indoctrination. We will put a stop to this nonsense in the upcoming legislative session. Schools must get back to fundamentals & stop pushing woke agendas. We will pass laws to get it done." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Gov. Abbott announces another leadership change for the DFPS
After a tumultuous three years at the Department of Family and Protective Services, Commissioner Jaime Masters is out of a job.
A comprehensive map of how Texans voted in the 2022 gubernatorial election
KXAN looked at precinct-level results in each county across the state to get a better picture of how Texans voted.
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Discusses the Details of P-EBT or $391 Each in Food Pandemic Benefits
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott discussed the details of the approved $1.4 billion in food pandemic benefits or Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT). The Department of Agriculture has approved and granted the Texas Department of Health and Human Services to oversee an amount of $1.4 billion in food pandemic benefits. Eligible Texans will receive an amount of $391 each starting this month.
brownwoodnews.com
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in California, Dallas and San Antonio
AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Julian Murillo was arrested November 15, in California. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders Catarino Chavez III was arrested on November 17, in Dallas, and Daniel Munoz was arrested also on November 17, in San Antonio. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Murillo’s capture.
KBTX.com
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) - In 1971, Melissa Highsmith went missing when she was kidnapped by a babysitter at just 22 months old, but her family has just solved the case. After 51 years, they are making up for lost time and getting to know one another. Melissa Highsmith sat...
proclaimerscv.com
SNAP Benefits: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Announces the Additional Payment for this Month
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that around 1.3 million individuals or 700,000 households will continue to receive increased SNAP benefits. Michigan is one of the states in the country that decided to continue and increased the amount of SNAP benefits starting this month. It is estimated that around 1.3 million individuals or more than 700,000 households will benefit from it.
Amazing: This Group Owns More Land in Texas Than Anyone Else
There's going to be a bunch of traveling that will be done over the holidays. I too have been putting my travel itinerary together trying to see as much family as I can this year. It always amazes me just how big Texas is. It's huge. Even being a native Texan, you have to be impressed with its sheer size.
proclaimerscv.com
Gov. Greg Abbott; $1.4 Billion Food Pandemic Benefit, Who Will Receive the Aid?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT). The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will oversee the distribution of the approved $1.4 billion food pandemic benefit. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also announced this good news to his fellow Texans and thanked the Department for its approval.
proclaimerscv.com
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces $1,000 Bonus This Year, Who Will Receive It?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that bonuses between $1,000 to $5,000 will be given to qualified residents in the state this year. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that an amount of $1,000 bonus will be given this year to the nearly 100,000 first responders. This includes firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, and law enforcement officers at the municipal and county levels.
realtynewsreport.com
Rent By The Hour – Pay Needed for Shelter
HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) — An American wage earner making an average salary needs to work a total of 62.3 hours before earning enough money to pay the typical monthly U.S. rent of $2,040, says a just-released analysis by real estate firm Zillow. That’s...
‘Homosexual conduct is not an acceptable lifestyle’: Senator seeks to remove ‘hurtful’ language from statutes
Johnson’s Senate Bill 82 would remove some language from laws on how educators must instruct sex education in Texas schools and repeal language stating “homosexuality” is illegal. Senate Bill 81 also removes language related to the criminality of same-sex sexual conduct and changes the family code to say “spouse” instead of “husband and wife.”
proclaimerscv.com
Colorado Cash Back: $750 to $1,500 Will Be Mailed To the Residents in the State, Are You Eligible?
Colorado will mail $750 to $1,500 Cash Back check until January 2023 to eligible residents under the program called Colorado Cash Back. The state of Colorado will be mailing an amount between $750 for single filers and $1,500 for married couples under the program the Centennial State called Colorado Cash Back. This will be mailed to the residents in the states who filed their taxes.
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos. According to Hancock County Prosecutor Brent […]
Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?
The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in Philadelphia
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's second bus of migrants arrived in Philadelphia from Texas today. The bus arrived in freezing temperatures and was welcomed by over 20 immigrant leaders, city officials, and volunteers. Immigration groups, such as Nationalities Services Center and HIAS Pennsylvania, have been preparing for this scenario since Gov. Abbott started bussing migrants from Texas to northern cities.
Comments / 345