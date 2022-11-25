ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Black Friday 2022 deals under $100 — with live updates

By BestReviews, Jennifer Blair
 5 days ago

What are the best Black Friday 2022 deals under $100?

Black Friday is usually the best time to pick up big-ticket items such as TVs and mattresses, but there also are deals to be had if you’re on a tighter budget.

You can actually find impressive deals on plenty of items that are less than $100. This year, we’ve noticed significant discounts on items like the Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Plus 2 Speed Juice Extractor , the JBL Tune 230 True Wireless Headphones and the Fitbit Luxe . For those on a budget, we’ve targeted six categories with the best deals for under $100 right now: trending products, tech items, kitchen and home goods, toys for the kids, fitness gear, and beauty and wellness products.

We will continue to update this piece even as the deals start to change from being marked for “Black Friday” to “Cyber Monday.” Keep checking back for the best offers.

Last updated: November 27, 10:30 a.m. PT

Trending deals from Defiant, Fitbit and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y8vOv_0jNPAUgo00

Defiant Wi-Fi Deadbolt : 50% off

The Smart Hubspace Deadbolt will make your home security a bit smarter. That’s because it offers Wi-Fi connectivity and works with your favorite smart platform so you can control it with a smart device, even when you are away. It’s easy to install, as it doesn’t require hardwiring. A backlit keypad, event log and low battery indicator are all part of its impressive feature set.

Sold by Home Depot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MQwCy_0jNPAUgo00

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker : 38% off

This stylish-looking fitness tracker can keep track of key workout and health data right from your wrist. It buzzes when you reach target heart-rate zones to help you get the most out of your workouts. It provides five days of battery life on a single charge, too.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oLshL_0jNPAUgo00

JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless In-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones : 50% off

These wireless earbuds feature 10-millimeter drivers that deliver rich, clear sound and active noise cancellation to prevent interruptions. They also have four microphones for taking phone calls and offer up to 40 hours of battery life per charge.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aqIMP_0jNPAUgo00

Sunny Health And Fitness Magnetic Underdesk Standing Elliptical : ADD TO WISHLIST

Get in shape even at the office with this standing elliptical machine that fits conveniently under your desk. It doesn’t make much noise to disturb your co-workers and offers eight levels of magnetic resistance to customize your workout.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48aORD_0jNPAUgo00

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet : 50% off

This user-friendly Amazon tablet lets you browse the web, check email, stream videos, play games and listen to your favorite music. It also allows for hands-free Alexa use to control your smart home devices.

Sold by Amazon and Staples

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ygIL9_0jNPAUgo00

Blue Snowball Ice USB Microphone : 20% off

This easy-to-use microphone is an ideal choice for those interested in podcasting. It features a retro design and a built-in stand.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13bKD9_0jNPAUgo00

Chromecast with Google TV : 20% off

This streaming stick makes it easy to watch your favorite movies and television shows in 4K. You can use voice commands to navigate the menus.

Sold by Amazon

Other top trending deals

Tech deals from Apple, Samsung and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cdh6r_0jNPAUgo00

Apple TV 4K 2nd Generation : ADD TO WISHLIST

Stream your favorite movies and shows from Apple TV+, Netflix, Disney+ and more with this powerful streaming device.  Its 4K frame rate provides sharp, fluid video, while Dolby Atmos audio offers rich, full sound. It also has a Siri remote with a touch-enabled click pad to make it easy to search for titles.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B8GRp_0jNPAUgo00

Samsung T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD : 38% off

This fast, compact solid-state drive boasts an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, meaning it’s highly durable. It can transfer massive files in seconds and is compatible with PCs, Macs, Androids, gaming consoles and more.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EIdaw_0jNPAUgo00

Amazon eero 6+ Wi-Fi router : 35% off

Boost your home’s Wi-Fi speed with this high-performing router that’s super fast and reliable. It covers a large area and can support multiple devices for a busy household, too.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pj6l9_0jNPAUgo00

Ring Stick Up Security Cam : 30% off

Protect your home with this HD security camera by Ring. It’s easy to set up and offers convenient control and alerts on your phone.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QrRKt_0jNPAUgo00

Anker Wireless Charger : 33% off

Never run out of power for your smartphone or earbuds with this convenient wireless charger. It charges devices quickly and is compatible with many devices. The compact design doesn’t take up much space, either.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O8WtF_0jNPAUgo00

Beats Studio Buds : 40% off

These pair with Android and iOS devices with little effort.  These last around 8 hours on a full charge. They are available in numerous colors.

Sold by Best Buy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AwLKy_0jNPAUgo00

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 : 38% off

This features an 8.7-inch display and a 13-hour battery life. It comes with 32 gigabytes of built-in storage and is compatible with microSD cards.

Sold by Target

Other top tech deals

Home and kitchen deals from Farberware, Instant Pot and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zzq4H_0jNPAUgo00

Cosori Pro Air Fryer : 23% off

This features numerous presets and customizable settings. It’s durable, and its operation is straightforward.  It comes with a cookbook featuring 100 recipes.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NuVTX_0jNPAUgo00

AcuRite Pro Humidity Meter and Thermometer : 26% off

This handy meter detects changes in temperature and humidity every 10 seconds to protect items in your home. It can sit on your tabletop or be mounted with a magnet and offers a backlight feature to make it easy to read.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qIbsG_0jNPAUgo00

Keurig K-Mini : 50% off

This is stylish and compact, making it an ideal choice for smaller kitchens. It’s available in seven colors. You can brew a cup of coffee in just a few minutes.

Sold by T arget

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IbCSA_0jNPAUgo00

Furinno Go Green Home Computer Desk : 48% off

This simple, elegant computer table is made of durable medium-density composite wood and polyvinyl chloride tubes, so it can easily hold your computer or laptop. It has a storage shelf for your central processing unit and two drawers for all your office supplies. It’s easy to put together, too.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pAqCz_0jNPAUgo00

Instant Pot Duo Plus : 38% off

Replace several appliances in your kitchen with this versatile multi-cooker. It works as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker and more, and it’s large enough to prepare meals for the whole family.

Sold by Amazon

Other top home and kitchen deals

Toy deals from DC Comics, Lego and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JFj2H_0jNPAUgo00

Melissa And Doug On the Go Water Wow! Reusable Color with Water Activity Pad : 18% off

This six-pack of activity pads features watercolor pages that children can color with the easy-to-hold water pen. Each pad has four reusable white pages that let the color show up when wet but turn back to white when dry. This set is ideal for kids aged 3 to 7.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TDVFE_0jNPAUgo00

Gund Slumbers Premium Classic Teddy Bear : 18% off

This large, cuddly teddy bear makes a perfect gift for children ages 1 and up. It has a classic teddy bear design with super-soft brown fur, tan accents on the chest and large paw pads. The surface is washable, so you can clean up messes with ease.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rKOx0_0jNPAUgo00

LEGO Queer Eye Fab Five Loft : 41% off

This LEGO set for kids and adults features the Fab Five, the iconic cast of Queer Eye. With almost 1,000 pieces, it features stunning detail, cute jokes and plenty of interactive play.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xy3D4_0jNPAUgo00

L.O.L Surprise Dolls OMG Dance Gurl : 8% off

These fun dolls don’t just provide hours of entertaining play; they give kids the opportunity to open several surprises, too. These surprises can include clothing, shoes, accessories and even stickers.; this dancing doll reveals even more under a black light.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25RuiS_0jNPAUgo00

Magic Mixies Crystal Ball : 25% off

This toy responds to the included magic wand with lights, sounds and more. It’s available in pink or blue. You can buy refill packs for additional character reveals.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFmN5_0jNPAUgo00

Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box : 20% off

This set includes 484 classic Lego bricks that are compatible with other sets. The included storage case is shaped like a giant Lego brick.

Sold by Amazon

Other top toy deals

Fitness and sports deals from Champion Sports, SereneLife and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ECHbt_0jNPAUgo00

Champion Sports Medicine Ball : 23% off

Whether you’re a fitness beginner or an expert, this medicine ball comes in handy for plenty of exercises. Its exterior is made of synthetic leather that offers a non-slip grip to provide control over the ball.  It also features premium stitching for improved durability.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dAw1y_0jNPAUgo00

SereneLife 3-Wheel Golf Push Cart : 29% off

This push golf cart makes it easy to get your golf clubs around the course. It has a heavy-duty aluminum frame, so it can hold up to 33 pounds. It has a rear wheel brake to keep it from rolling away, too.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gn69v_0jNPAUgo00

New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam Running Shoes : 29% off (depending on size)

These sharp-looking running shoes offer plenty of cushioning and support when you’re pounding the pavement. They also provide excellent traction and shock absorption for running, walking and other activities.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OVct8_0jNPAUgo00

Reebok Crewneck Sweater : 35% off (depending on size)

This comfortable sweater features an understated design with a small logo on the front. It’s machine washable and is available in three colors.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14uEES_0jNPAUgo00

CAP Barbell Adjustabell Adjustable Dumbbell : 22% off

These let you increase your workout intensity over time without taking up much space in your home gym. They’re durable and easy to use.

Sold by Amazon

Other top fitness and sports deals

Beauty, health and wellness deals from Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xli9y_0jNPAUgo00

Makeup Eraser : 40% off

This reusable washcloth can remove all your makeup with only water. The material is durable enough to last up to five years and machine-washable for easy cleaning. It’s excellent for sensitive skin, too.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22uH7z_0jNPAUgo00

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Sculpting Wax : 30% off

This highly effective wax makes it easy to sculpt your eyebrows into the shape you want.  Most said it lasted through the day.

Sold by S ephora

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KDxb1_0jNPAUgo00

LEVOIT Air Purifier : 15% off

You can keep the air in your home clean and allergen-free with this air purifier. It doesn’t make much noise and offers energy-efficient operation. The controls are user-friendly, too.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nmuM7_0jNPAUgo00

Hot Tools Professional Gold Curling Iron : 50% off

This versatile curling iron can create voluminous curls in even the straightest hair. It heats up quickly and evenly to prevent damage to the hair. It also features a stay-cool tip to avoid burns to your scalp and fingers.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cQK0F_0jNPAUgo00

Pure Enrichment Cool Air Humidifier : 36% off

Keep your hair and skin from getting dry and your respiratory condition from acting up this winter with this convenient humidifier. It doesn’t make much noise, so it won’t disturb you while you sleep. Its water reservoir is large to avoid frequent refilling, too.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Other top beauty, health and wellness deals

WTAJ

