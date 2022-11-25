ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Kanye West says he asked Trump to be his 2024 running mate

By Zach Schonfeld
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36uTtC_0jNPATo500

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, said he asked former President Trump to be his running mate in 2024.

The rapper, in a Twitter video posted on Thursday evening, said he mentioned a campaign during a recent meeting with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida, also tweeting a series of “Ye 24” graphics.

“I think the thing that Trump was most perturbed about, me asking him to be my vice president,” Ye said in the video in the Twitter post. “I think that was like lower on the list of things that caught him off-guard.”

Ye went on to say Trump screamed at him during the meeting about a run.

“When Trump started basically screaming at me at the table telling me I was going to lose — I mean has that ever worked for anyone in history,” Ye said in the video. “I’m like hold on, hold on, hold on, Trump, you’re talking to Ye.”

The Hill has reached out to a Trump spokesperson for comment.

The rap mogul made a long-shot bid for the White House in 2020, but has been a past supporter of Trump, meeting with him in the Oval Office in 2018.

One day after the 2020 presidential election, the rapper tweeted a photo of him in front of a state map of the U.S. with the caption, “KANYE 2024.”

In a September interview with ABC, Ye indicated he has future political aspirations.

“Yes, absolutely,” Ye told the network’s Linsey Davis.

In his newest series of videos, Ye said he believed Trump should have freed Jan. 6, 2021, prisoners when he “had the chance.”

Trump has called the treatment of the Jan. 6 prisoners “very unfair” and in September called into a rally just outside the D.C. jail held to support them.

Prosecutors have charged hundreds of defendants in connection with the attack, including more than 275 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 5

Related
The List

What Happened When People Tried Leaving Trump's Big Announcement Before He Was Finished

Yesterday, Donald Trump announced that he's running for president again in 2024, ending months of speculation about his future plans. Serving two non-consecutive terms would be highly unusual, as just one other US president in history has done so, according to CNN. Trump's big announcement speech, which was televised from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida — notably, the same place the FBI recovered more than 300 classified documents following the execution of a search warrant in August, per The New York Times — was also loaded with inaccuracies, per CNN.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump says his presidency went ‘decades’ without war when he was in office for four years

Donald Trump, declaring his candidacy for president on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, claimed that he went “decades without a war” despite the fact that he only served as president for four years. “I’ve gone decades, decades without a war, the first president to do it for a long period,” Mr Trump, who lost his re-election to president Joe Biden two years ago, said in his announcement speech. Mr Trump hit out at Mr Biden and also criticised Republicans not aligned with his far right, election-denying movement despite the party’s underperformance in the recent midterm elections in which Trump-aligned Republicans...
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Says Donald Trump Insulted Him & Kim Kardashian During Mar-A-Lago Meeting

Kanye West claims Donald Trump insulted him and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during his recent meeting with the former president at his Mar-a-Lago. The Chicago rapper took to Twitter on Thursday (November 24) to share a video of him recapping his visit to Trump’s Florida estate. Stood next to Ye was alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, who he recently hired to work on his own 2024 presidential campaign.
FLORIDA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Cuts Ties With Trump, Calls Him “Rude”

She has supported Trump through every controversy but now explains that the former president was “rude” to her. Things aren’t looking good between Candace Owens and her former ally, Donald Trump. For years, the two far-right conservatives have found solace in partnering against Democrats and all things liberal. Owens is one of the most controversial political pundits in American culture, but she recently revealed that she has cut ties with the MAGA leader.
Daily Beast

The Devious Reason Donald Trump Announced His 2024 Run Now

Donald Trump’s 2024 announcement may have felt like a flop, but there was an interesting upside to it for him. Jose Pagliery, political investigations reporter at The Daily Beast, tells The New Abnormal host Andy Levy that one can’t look at this announcement “as anything other than an attempt to mar any prosecution as a political persecution of him.”
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

'Trump needs to take a good look in the mirror': Now former Trump supporter Candace Owens turns on him - and tells former president to stop attacking Ron DeSantis, says 'he's too old' and reveals he was 'rude' to her

Candace Owens is the latest conservative influencer to give up on Donald Trump after the Republican candidates he endorsed for the midterm elections failed to win their seats. Owens, speaking on her Daily Wire show after the midterms, said that she's been suspicious of Trump since he was rude to her following an interview where they clashed on the COVID-19 vaccine.
ARIZONA STATE
The Mary Sue

Guess Who’s Saying the Arizona Election was Stolen?

The election in Arizona isn’t even over and some conservative extremists are already saying it was stolen. Though Senator Mark Kelly has won reelection, the gubernatorial race has not yet been called and, given Republican candidate Kari Lake’s history and rhetoric, it’s no surprise that her supporters are already causing trouble. And just like in 2020, one of the principal proponents of the 2022 stolen-election theory is Donald Trump’s former Chief Strategist and January 6th hype-man, Steve Bannon.
ARIZONA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy