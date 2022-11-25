ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NEXT Weather: Above-average warm start to the weekend

By Riley O&#039;Connor
 3 days ago

NEXT Weather: 6 a.m. report 02:10

MINNEAPOLIS -- Friday will see warm temperatures in the upper 40s and near 50s, with lots of sunshine.

In the metro area, the high will possibly reach 48 degrees, which is well above the average of 37 for this time of year.

It'll stay dry and clear, except for some clouds up north. Overnight, temps will still be warm, reaching 38 degrees.

It'll cool down again starting on Sunday, and will stay dry until Tuesday, when there will be a chance for snow mixed with rain.

CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather Alert: Tuesday could bring 6-plus inches of snow to parts of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- After above average highs on Monday, Tuesday will be a NEXT Weather Alert day as a winter storm threatens parts of Minnesota with 6-plus inches of snow.The Twin Cities will stay dry Monday, with patchy sunshine and a high of 42 degrees. Winds will increase through the afternoon.Snow will arrive early Tuesday, potentially snarling the morning commute. The metro could see anywhere from 2 to 6 inches, depending on where the heaviest band of snow lines up. The southeastern edge of the storm is likely to see heaviest snowfall.That snow will stick around through the afternoon and potentially even the evening commute.Temperatures will fall to 32 degrees Tuesday, and Wednesday will be even colder, with highs in the low 20s.We'll warm enough to see some melting by the end of the week, then return to seasonal highs over the weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Quiet couple of days before possible NEXT Weather Alert due to snow

MINNEAPOLIS -- The holiday weekend will come to a quiet end, but plowable snow is ahead early in the week.Both Sunday and Monday will stay calm, weather-wise. Sunday will see a high of 40 in the Twin Cities, and Monday will be just a few degrees warmer.  Snow will develop Monday night into Tuesday morning, and while it's too early to tell where exactly, a narrow band somewhere in Minnesota will likely see 6-plus inches of accumulation. The metro could be in that band. WCCO's weather team has issued a possible NEXT Weather Alert due to the impact.The southern end of the system could see a mix of snow and rain due to lingering warmth.The snow will pull away Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Below average temperatures will follow.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Warmth peaks on Saturday, more seasonable Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- It'll be another mild day on Saturday, though temperatures will drop quickly in the afternoon.Cloud cover will increase throughout the day mostly in northern Minnesota. Around the metro, temperatures will reach 51 degrees by noon.Overnight, temps will near freezing levels, which could leave some icy patches north of the Twin Cities. It'll be closer to average on Sunday but will make for a quiet drive back home for those who traveled over the holiday.A bigger cool down starts on Tuesday, and some rain and snow could come into the mix as well.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

How MnDOT is preparing for Tuesday's snowstorm

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is keeping a close eye on the incoming snow.MnDOT plows will soon be out to pre-treat the roads. They usually aim for 6-12 hours before a snow event, so for this incoming snow, the first crews will head out at midnight. Plows will hit trouble spots like bridges and overpasses that tend to get slick and freeze first.What they treat the roads with and when and where to plow relies heavily on science and technology. There are 200 MnDOT plows that cover just the metro area, with 400 drivers switching every 12 hours to...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

WCCO Weather Watcher Network Celebrates 10 Years

MINNEAPOLIS – This Sunday, we're celebrating a very special anniversary at WCCO. Nov. 27, 2022 marks 10 years since our Weather Watcher Network began. Director of Meteorology and NEXT Weather Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak started the program in 2012, and it's been growing ever since.We've received nearly 1 million weather reports that were featured in nearly 20,000 newscasts from more than 2,000 individual WCCO viewers."That goes to just how passionate Minnesotans are, not only about the weather, but their community, too," Augustyniak said. "Because this is not just about sharing facts, figures and data. This is about people in the community, out...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS DFW

Parts of deep west Texas under blizzard warning as winter storm moves in

PINE SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Winter might not technically start until next month, but it's certainly not feeling like fall anymore for some residents living in far west Texas.On Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, the Midland/Odessa National Weather Service office extended a blizzard warning for parts of Culberson County, including the city of Pine Springs, until noon on Saturday. They said as much as 10 inches of snow could fall between now and then.The snow, however, is just part of the story. A blizzard warning is only issued when high winds are expected during heavy snowfall, creating whiteout conditions and severely...
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX
CBS Minnesota

36,000 expected to pass through MSP Airport Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday marked the single busiest travel day of the Thanksgiving holiday season at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.Per an airport spokesman, 36,000 visitors were expected to pass through TSA Sunday. This comes as 4.5 million Americans board a plane this Thanksgiving, a figure up 8% from 2021 and nearing pre-pandemic levels, per AAA.By 11 a.m. Sunday, wait times were not reflective of the airport's busiest day. At Terminal One, both gates featured a wait time of 10 minutes or less."It actually has been great," said traveler Stacy Lucas, who was headed back to Oregon with her family. "We had...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Did This Guy Really Just Use His Boat To Break Ice On Lake Minnetonka?

If this video is recent, this Minnesota man is the KING of procrastination. The Instagram video/Facebook Reel caught my attention yesterday online, and it shows a guy, supposedly on Lake Minnetonka, breaking the ice with his cabin cruiser on his way to the boat launch. Either way, it's crazy to think that this guy either waited this long to take his boat off the lake, or that he simply was cruising around with ice on the lake.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE

Grow with KARE: How to care for your holiday cactus

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Judging from your pictures posted on the Grow with KARE Facebook page, you all are loving your holiday cacti right about now. And for good reason… they are gorgeous!. They are relatively easy to take care of with a few simple tips. They are...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
boreal.org

Work of pioneering Arctic explorer from Minnesota gains new relevance in tracking effects of climate change

Photo: Minnesotan Margaret Oldenburg (left) spent more than a decade tramping through the Canadian Arctic, collecting samples for the University of Minnesota's botany department. Her contributions are still held by the Bell Museum, and are getting new attention from natural historians. She is shown in this undated photo at a stop on her travels, apparently at a native village, possibly accompanied by a bush pilot that she traveled with often. Courtesy of Margaret Oldenburg papers.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Ice Maze moving from Stillwater to Vikings' HQ in Eagan

EAGAN, Minn. -- A massive ice maze previously on exhibit in Stillwater will move closer to the metro this winter season.For the past two years, the Minnesota Ice Maze stood outside the Zephyr Theatre.This year, the maze will move to Vikings Lakes, the campus that headquarters the Minnesota Vikings in Eagan. The maze will be part of Winter SKOLstice, a celebration starting Jan. 6, 2023 and going through Feb. 19."We are thrilled to create this unforgettable experience for families across the metro with Viking Lakes," said Minnesota Ice founder and CEO Robbie Harrell.This year's maze will comprise 1 million pounds of ice and half a mile of passages, organizers said. Vikings Lakes said it will be the Twin Cities' "largest ice maze to date."Other Winter SKOLstice installations include pond hockey, curling, a Warming Haus with food and beverage and more.   The Zephyr Theatre's executive director resigned in October. The Attorney General's Office rescinded the theater's nonprofit registration last year after it was revealed the theater failed to file the requisite paperwork to solicit donations. It's unclear whether the recent issues prompted the maze's move.
STILLWATER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Overdue by decades: A rented book returns to Lake Elmo Library 47 years later

LAKE ELMO, Minn. – A library book finally made its way back home to the Lake Elmo branch of the Washington County Library after 47 years of being rented out.Karen Rodricks is a library services supervisor at the Lake Elmo branch. She opened a package that arrived on her desk earlier this month to find "The Chilton Foreign Car Repair Manual" from the 1970s that her branch used to rent out.Inside the front cover there was a handwritten note that said:In the mid 1970s, I was living in Lake Elmo and working on an old Mercedes Benz. I took out...
LAKE ELMO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mall of America expecting thousands of shoppers on Black Friday

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- The Mall of America is expecting thousands of people to take advantage of holiday deals on Black Friday.The Rands family was the first in line - arriving at the front doors at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday."It was warmer, we did Thanksgiving lunch, and we decided let's let them go and experience it, and they've hung out and they've stuck it out," their mother said. The mall is also offering incentives to encourage in-person shopping; the first 200 people in line get a gift card valued at up to $500, and the first 4,000 people in line get a scratch-off ticket."It's more than just the deals -- this is a tradition," said Jill Renslow, Executive Vice President of Business Development at the Mall of America. There are families that line up year after year, she said.In addition to the shopping, visitors will also see the mall decorated in the holiday spirit, and there will also be live entertainment. Santa will also be visiting with families.The National Retail Federation estimates a record 166.3 million people will go shopping this weekend.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Metallica to play 2 shows at U.S. Bank Stadium in summer of 2024

MINNEAPOLIS -- Metallica's newly-announced world tour will stop in Minnesota in 2024.The legendary rock band's "M72 World Tour" coincides with the release of a new Metallica album due out on April 14. The world tour, which is set for 2023 and 2024, is somewhat unique in the fact that the band will play two nights in every city it visits "with each No Repeat Weekend featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups."Metallica is slated to play at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis in 2024 on Friday, Aug. 16 and Sunday, Aug. 18."The M72 tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage, as well as the I Disappear full-tour pass and the debut of discounted tickets for fans under 16 years of age," the press release said.Two-day tickets will be available for purchase on Dec. 2 on Ticketmaster, and single-day tickets will be available beginning Jan. 20. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

BIPOC Holiday Extravaganza

MINNEAPOLIS – Two local small businesses teamed up Sunday to host the first-ever "BIPOC Holiday Extravaganza" in partnership with the BIPOC Project.There was an array of local artists on hand for the event. From prints, to music, to massage services, there was something for everyone.  Event organizers Roxanne Wynne and Lisa Fetter say they were pleased with this year's turnout."We didn't expect this, like seriously!" Wynne said."I think we're pleasantly surprised," Fetter said.Those who attended also got the opportunity to get discounts on future purchases.BIPOC stands for "Black, Indigenous and people of color." 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
