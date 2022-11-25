ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BC parole absconder arrested after brief Sunday night police chase

SPRINGFIELD, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 44-year-old Battle Creek man who was wanted as a parole absconder crashed Sunday night after leading police on a brief chase. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says their deputies saw a vehicle in a business parking lot in the 500 block of Upton Avenue in the City of Springfield.
Plainwell woman dies in car crash with tree

TROWBRIDGE TWP., MI (WKZO AM/FM, Nov. 27, 2022) — A single vehicle crash took the life of a Plainwell woman on Saturday, November 26, and police are investigating. It happened on M-40 near 110th Avenue in Allegan County’s Trowbridge Township. Both Allegan County Sheriff’s Deputies and Allegan Police...
$500,000 in ARPA funding slated for Discover Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Discover Kalamazoo has received $500,000 from the County’s American Rescue Plan fund to try to restore tourism to the area, which was hit hard by the pandemic. Director Jane Ghosh says they are working with Travel Michigan and a website called “Able-eye” to...
Portage Public Schools seeking applicants for Board of Education vacancy

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Portage Public Schools is seeking applications to fill a vacant position on its Board of Education. Officials say the individual appointed will serve out the remainder of a term ending on December 31, 2024. To be eligible, a person must be a registered voter...
