BC parole absconder arrested after brief Sunday night police chase
SPRINGFIELD, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A 44-year-old Battle Creek man who was wanted as a parole absconder crashed Sunday night after leading police on a brief chase. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says their deputies saw a vehicle in a business parking lot in the 500 block of Upton Avenue in the City of Springfield.
Three injured in Friday afternoon St. Joseph County two vehicle crash
BURR OAK TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department has released details of a two vehicle crash last Friday afternoon that injured three persons. Sheriff Mark Lillywhite says the crash happened at about 3:15 p.m. in the area of Kelly and Carpenterson Roads. He says...
Plainwell woman dies in car crash with tree
TROWBRIDGE TWP., MI (WKZO AM/FM, Nov. 27, 2022) — A single vehicle crash took the life of a Plainwell woman on Saturday, November 26, and police are investigating. It happened on M-40 near 110th Avenue in Allegan County’s Trowbridge Township. Both Allegan County Sheriff’s Deputies and Allegan Police...
Battle Creek Hungry Howie’s store forced to close for a few weeks after SUV crashes into building
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Hungry Howie’s Pizza store on Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek is going to be closed for the next few weeks after a SUV crashed into the business on Friday night. Store management reported on their Facebook page that no one inside was...
Graphic Packaging to receive state and city violations for October 20 wastewater spill
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Graphic Packaging Industrial in Kalamazoo is the subject of violations from both the state of Michigan and the city of Kalamazoo following a spill of paper mill wastewater that made it’s way to the Kalamazoo River back in October. According to MLive, state...
$500,000 in ARPA funding slated for Discover Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Discover Kalamazoo has received $500,000 from the County’s American Rescue Plan fund to try to restore tourism to the area, which was hit hard by the pandemic. Director Jane Ghosh says they are working with Travel Michigan and a website called “Able-eye” to...
Kalamazoo Commissioners to set schedule to pick new city attorney at special Monday meeting
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo City Commissioners are holding a special meeting late this afternoon, Monday, November 28 to set the schedule to pick their new city attorney. Long time Chief Council Clyde Robinson is retiring, and an executive head-hunting group has helped a commission sub-committee narrow the...
Portage Public Schools seeking applicants for Board of Education vacancy
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Portage Public Schools is seeking applications to fill a vacant position on its Board of Education. Officials say the individual appointed will serve out the remainder of a term ending on December 31, 2024. To be eligible, a person must be a registered voter...
Kalamazoo College announces $250,000 gift to support faculty-student research and creative works
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo College students participating in faculty-advised research or creative projects now have access to dedicated funding thanks to a $250,000 gift from a couple who previously served as members of the College’s faculty and administration. The Richard J. Cook and Teresa M. Lahti...
Tim Lester not retained as W.M.U. Broncos head football coach after 5-7 season
KALAMAZOO, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Western Michigan University Director of Athletics Dan Bartholomae announced Monday that Tim Lester will not be retained as Head Coach of the Broncos football team. Lester, who was a quarterback for the Broncos during the late 1990s, was named football Head Coach in January of...
