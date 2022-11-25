Read full article on original website
VIDEO: DPS pursuit ends in rollover crash near I-17 and Thunderbird Road
Just before 1 p.m. Monday, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were alerted about a driver heading northbound. It's unknown why troopers began following the van.
AZFamily
DPS identifies driver killed in I-10 crash near Casa Grande, leaving 2 other relatives dead, 4 hurt
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three members of the same family are dead after a rollover crash on I-10 near Casa Grande last week. Four other family members were injured in the crash on the day before Thanksgiving. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a family of seven was...
AZFamily
Man dies after being hit by car overnight in Laveen Village
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after he was hit by a car early Monday morning in Laveen Village. Phoenix police responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Southern Avenue just east of the South Mountain Freeway around 3 a.m. The man who had been struck, later identified as 29-year-old Darrle Woody, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver stayed at the scene of the crash.
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reported a pedestrian accident on Friday. The accident occurred near Broadway Road and 110th Street just before 4 a.m. According to the officials, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
KOLD-TV
Missing Casa Grande woman found dead
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an 83-year-old woman was found dead in the desert in Casa Grande on Monday, Nov. 28. According to Casa Grande police, Carol Jones was last seen alive at the Caliche Living Center at 1600 North Peart around 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Police investigating after man found dead in car in west Phoenix
Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road.
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting near Cave Creek and Bell Roads
Phoenix PD says, they responded to a shooting call at a gas station where an adult male shot another adult male
KTAR.com
Detectives investigating fatal hit-and-run with pedestrian in wheelchair in Goodyear
PHOENIX — A woman in a wheelchair died after she was struck by a vehicle in Goodyear Saturday evening, authorities said. Police responded to the area near McDowell and Dysart roads at approximately 6:30 p.m. to calls regarding a hit-and-run, the Phoenix Police Department announced in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly shooting breaks out at north Phoenix gas station
A man matching the shooter's description was found and eventually arrested. He was identified as 29-year-old Eduardo Quintero.
ABC 15 News
Man dead after being hit by vehicle on I-17 near Northern Ave
PHOENIX — A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 17 near Northern Avenue Sunday night. It is unknown why the man was in the roadway. Southbound lanes at I-17 were temporarily closed at Northern Avenue. The I-17 has since reopened. This crash is...
KTAR.com
Weeknight closures on I-17 north of Phoenix will impede traffic for months
PHOENIX – Interstate 17 north of Phoenix will be closed several nights a week well into next year so crews can blast rocks to make space for new lanes. Segments of I-17 between Anthem Way and Sunset Point will be closed in both directions two to three nights a week, Mondays-Thursdays, for the next eight months, the Arizona Department of Transportation said Monday.
fox10phoenix.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in Mesa early Friday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened near Broadway Road and 110th Street just before 4 a.m. on Nov. 25. "The driver remained on scene and the fire department...
AZFamily
Woman found dead in west Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A maintenance worker at a west Phoenix hotel reportedly found a woman dead on Saturday afternoon. The worker called the police around 3:50 p.m., and when officers arrived at the hotel near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing and no details about what led up to the shooting are available.
Man found dead inside car with gunshot wound in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man was found dead suffering from a gunshot wound in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Phoenix Police Department responded around 1:30 p.m. to the scene near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road. The man was found deceased inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound,...
AZFamily
Woman in wheelchair dies after being hit by a car in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a woman in west Phoenix Saturday evening. Around 6:45 p.m., Phoenix police responded to the report of a hit and run near 63rd Avenue and Palm Lane, north of McDowell Road. Officers arrived and found a woman in a wheelchair with injuries; she was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect wanted for robbing Arizona City car wash at gunpoint
ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who robbed an Arizona City car wash at gunpoint earlier this week. Deputies say a man displayed a gun and demanded money at a car wash near Tecna Road and Battaglia Drive on Nov. 23. The...
The best neighborhoods for Christmas lights in metro Phoenix
With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, holiday lights and inflatable Santas are appearing in front yards across the Valley. State of play: Some metro Phoenix residents spend weeks adorning their homes with lights and decorations. Load up the kids in the car and take a drive by these unbelievable displays:🦌 ReinDeer Valley ChristmasAbout: Come see more than 55,000 lights synchronized to music. This year, they'll also have a magical snowfall and bubbles on the weekends. The display will open on Thursday and run through Jan. 1. The homeowners are collecting cans and cash donations for St. Mary's Food Bank.Location: 3302...
Arizona Dept. of Transportation Says State Route 143 Will Narrow to One Lane on Monday Nov. 28 through Thursday
Phoenix residents returning from vacation after Thanksgiving will find that S.R. 143 will be narrowed to one lane going southbound. Since 143 is near the Phoenix Skyharbor Airport this may impact travel to and from the airport.
ABC 15 News
Officer hurt, one in custody after police shooting in Mesa
MESA, AZ — One person is in custody and an officer was hospitalized after Mesa police officers were involved in a shooting overnight. The incident occurred near Broadway Road and Mesa Drive. Mesa Police Department officials say the incident began around 11 p.m. Thursday when officers attempted to stop...
AZFamily
Car crashes into two homes in west Phoenix on Thanksgiving morning
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A couple of families in west Phoenix got quite the Thanksgiving Day surprise early Thursday morning when a driver slammed their two homes. It happened just after 2 a.m. near 33rd Avenue and Camelback Road, where police say the driver crashed into the homes, a parked vehicle, and a neighborhood wall. Witnesses from the scene told police that the driver took off shortly after the crash by crawling out the rear of the vehicle. Luckily, no one was hurt.
