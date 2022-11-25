ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

AZFamily

Man dies after being hit by car overnight in Laveen Village

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after he was hit by a car early Monday morning in Laveen Village. Phoenix police responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Southern Avenue just east of the South Mountain Freeway around 3 a.m. The man who had been struck, later identified as 29-year-old Darrle Woody, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver stayed at the scene of the crash.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Missing Casa Grande woman found dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an 83-year-old woman was found dead in the desert in Casa Grande on Monday, Nov. 28. According to Casa Grande police, Carol Jones was last seen alive at the Caliche Living Center at 1600 North Peart around 5 p.m. on Sunday.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man dead after being hit by vehicle on I-17 near Northern Ave

PHOENIX — A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 17 near Northern Avenue Sunday night. It is unknown why the man was in the roadway. Southbound lanes at I-17 were temporarily closed at Northern Avenue. The I-17 has since reopened. This crash is...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Weeknight closures on I-17 north of Phoenix will impede traffic for months

PHOENIX – Interstate 17 north of Phoenix will be closed several nights a week well into next year so crews can blast rocks to make space for new lanes. Segments of I-17 between Anthem Way and Sunset Point will be closed in both directions two to three nights a week, Mondays-Thursdays, for the next eight months, the Arizona Department of Transportation said Monday.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in Mesa early Friday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened near Broadway Road and 110th Street just before 4 a.m. on Nov. 25. "The driver remained on scene and the fire department...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Woman found dead in west Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A maintenance worker at a west Phoenix hotel reportedly found a woman dead on Saturday afternoon. The worker called the police around 3:50 p.m., and when officers arrived at the hotel near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing and no details about what led up to the shooting are available.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man found dead inside car with gunshot wound in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was found dead suffering from a gunshot wound in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Phoenix Police Department responded around 1:30 p.m. to the scene near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road. The man was found deceased inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman in wheelchair dies after being hit by a car in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a woman in west Phoenix Saturday evening. Around 6:45 p.m., Phoenix police responded to the report of a hit and run near 63rd Avenue and Palm Lane, north of McDowell Road. Officers arrived and found a woman in a wheelchair with injuries; she was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect wanted for robbing Arizona City car wash at gunpoint

ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who robbed an Arizona City car wash at gunpoint earlier this week. Deputies say a man displayed a gun and demanded money at a car wash near Tecna Road and Battaglia Drive on Nov. 23. The...
ARIZONA CITY, AZ
Axios Phoenix

The best neighborhoods for Christmas lights in metro Phoenix

With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, holiday lights and inflatable Santas are appearing in front yards across the Valley. State of play: Some metro Phoenix residents spend weeks adorning their homes with lights and decorations. Load up the kids in the car and take a drive by these unbelievable displays:🦌 ReinDeer Valley ChristmasAbout: Come see more than 55,000 lights synchronized to music. This year, they'll also have a magical snowfall and bubbles on the weekends. The display will open on Thursday and run through Jan. 1. The homeowners are collecting cans and cash donations for St. Mary's Food Bank.Location: 3302...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Officer hurt, one in custody after police shooting in Mesa

MESA, AZ — One person is in custody and an officer was hospitalized after Mesa police officers were involved in a shooting overnight. The incident occurred near Broadway Road and Mesa Drive. Mesa Police Department officials say the incident began around 11 p.m. Thursday when officers attempted to stop...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Car crashes into two homes in west Phoenix on Thanksgiving morning

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A couple of families in west Phoenix got quite the Thanksgiving Day surprise early Thursday morning when a driver slammed their two homes. It happened just after 2 a.m. near 33rd Avenue and Camelback Road, where police say the driver crashed into the homes, a parked vehicle, and a neighborhood wall. Witnesses from the scene told police that the driver took off shortly after the crash by crawling out the rear of the vehicle. Luckily, no one was hurt.
PHOENIX, AZ

