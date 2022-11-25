ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday Sing-Along series at Millennium Park starts tonight

By CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

Holiday Sing-Along series at Millennium Park gets underway tonight 00:18

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Time to warm up those vocal cords!

A Holiday Sing-Along series kicks off in Millennium Park Friday at 6 p.m.

People from across the city are welcome to celebrate the diverse traditions of the city every Friday night through Dec. 16.

The sing-along series gets underway with the Oakdale Christian Academy Choir.

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

