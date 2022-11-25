Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Irene Cara, '80s pop star behind 'Fame' and 'Flashdance' theme songs, dies at 63
Actress and singer Irene Cara, an Oscar and Grammy winner best known for the theme songs of "Fame" and "Flashdance" in the early '80s, has died, her publicist said. She was 63. "Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene," Judith Moose said in a tweet announcing the singer's death....
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Jennifer Grey promises other 'Dirty Dancing' characters in sequel
Jennifer Grey's Frances "Baby" Houseman isn't the only original "Dirty Dancing" character returning for the sequel. The actress told "Extra" that "Baby" will be joined by more characters from the 1987 hit film, though all "quite a few years older." "I would say that you can count on it being...
Will Smith addresses Oscars slap: 'There was a rage that had been bottled for a really long time'
Will Smith opened up about his Oscars outburst on "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah," explaining that he was "going through something that night."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski spotted at Knicks game
If Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are trying to tamp down speculation they are dating, they aren't going about it in the best way. The pair were spotted over the weekend sitting together at a New York Knicks basketball game. Neither has confirmed they are dating, but that belief has...
Comments / 0