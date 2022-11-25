ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Jennifer Grey promises other 'Dirty Dancing' characters in sequel

Jennifer Grey's Frances "Baby" Houseman isn't the only original "Dirty Dancing" character returning for the sequel. The actress told "Extra" that "Baby" will be joined by more characters from the 1987 hit film, though all "quite a few years older." "I would say that you can count on it being...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski spotted at Knicks game

If Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are trying to tamp down speculation they are dating, they aren't going about it in the best way. The pair were spotted over the weekend sitting together at a New York Knicks basketball game. Neither has confirmed they are dating, but that belief has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

