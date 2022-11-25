ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Little Momma Mayhem
2d ago

I really liked it. Although, I did NOT like their choice of actor for Gomez. I do believe that they could’ve found someone WAYYYYY better!

Chris Bartling
1d ago

What are they talking about. The most popular girl in the school is black. Wednesday would have not defeated the big bad or got students to safety without her. One of the townie bullies was black and son of the black mayor. He was the only one of the bullies to change and open to the outcasts. Both where important hero’s to the story. The writer of this article and the negative tweets should watch the whole series before communicating.

Zactivist Zap
1d ago

here's a radical idea: Hollywood, come up with something original and stop just 're-imagining' old properties and just race-swapping the characters. It's telling here how even after doing so for some cheap 'inclusvity' points, the wokinistas ranting on twitter STILL didn't give their clapping seal of approval.

