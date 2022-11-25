Read full article on original website
Uneasy calm grips Ukraine as West prepares winter aid
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An uneasy calm hung over Kyiv on Tuesday as residents of the Ukrainian capital did what they could to prepare for anticipated Russian missile attacks aiming to take out more energy infrastructure as winter sets in. To ease that pain, NATO allies were making plans...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Nato foreign ministers meet in Romania; US to announce ‘substantial’ aid
Nato foreign ministers are meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday in Bucharest; US says aid will help Ukraine deal with damage to energy infrastructure
NATO commits to future Ukraine membership, drums up aid
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reaffirmed the military alliance’s commitment to Ukraine on Tuesday, saying that the war-torn nation will one day become a member of the world’s largest security organization. Stoltenberg’s remarks came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his NATO counterparts gathered in Romania to drum up urgently needed support for Ukraine aimed at ensuring that Moscow fails to defeat the country as it bombards energy infrastructure. “NATO’s door is open,” Stoltenberg said. “Russia does not have a veto” on countries joining, he said in reference to the recent entry of North Macedonia and Montenegro into the security alliance. He said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “will get Finland and Sweden as NATO members” soon. The Nordic neighbors applied for membership in April, concerned that Russia might target them next. “We stand by that, too, on membership for Ukraine,” the former Norwegian prime minister said.
Reuters
Iran's future on U.N. women's rights body to be decided Dec. 14
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. push for Iran to be removed from a U.N. women's equality and empowerment body will be voted on Dec. 14, diplomats said on Monday as Washington lobbies for Tehran to be punished over its denial of women's rights and brutal crackdown on protests.
Reuters
Middle of nowhere: Desert complex makes World Cup affordable for some
AL WAKRAH, Qatar, Nov 29 (Reuters) - For tens of thousands of World Cup fans, home base in Qatar is a concrete complex on the edge of the desert, next to a slaughterhouse and a set of high-voltage electrical wires.
EXPLAINER: Why are China’s COVID rules so strict?
BEIJING (AP) — At the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China set out its “zero-COVID” measures that were harsh, but not out of line with what many other countries were doing to try and contain the virus. While most other nations saw the health and safety regulations as temporary until vaccines were widely available, however, China has stuck steadfastly to its strategy.
Impacto Cine Secures Latin America on Cesc Gay’s Filmax-Sold ‘Stories Not To Be Told” (EXCLUSIVE)
Argentina’s Impacto Cine (“Lady Di”) has swooped on all Latin American sales rights to Cesc Gay’s comedy “Stories Not To Be Told” (“Historias Para No Contar”), propelling it into the territory and cementing its regional footing. International sales on the title are handled by Filmax, in a longterm relationship with Gay. News of the sale comes as Filmax readies to present Alex de la Iglesia’s shook-up black comedy “Four’s a Crowd” (“El cuarto pasajero”), a wayward romance tale that takes a dark turn, to industry peers at Argentina’s Ventana Sur this week in Buenos Aires. “We’re proud to have the opportunity to join...
Croatia charged for World Cup fans' taunts of Canada goalie
Croatia fans' taunts aimed at the Canada goalkeeper who has Serbian family ties led FIFA to open a disciplinary case at the World Cup
House price ‘correction’ fears after UK mortgage approvals hit lowest since June 2020 – business live
Rising interest rates have hit demand for mortgages, as economists predict prices will fall in 2023
Reuters
China lift, rates shift, crypto crunch
LONDON, Nov 29 - A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Although Beijing's moves to defuse tensions over its COVID-19 management stabilised local and world markets, there was far less relief from western central bankers and global recession angst persists.
US has clear task: Win or go home
DOHA, Qatar — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home. &ldquo
France can win WCup group in style, Tunisia simply must win
Defending champion France has not won its three group-stage matches since winning its first World Cup title in 1998
Kudus scores 2, Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Mohammed Kudus said there wasn’t much difference between the way Ghana played in its opening World Cup match ag
Iran-US World Cup clash rife with political tension
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The last World Cup clash between the United States and Iran 24 years ago is considered one of the most politically charged matches in soccer history. This time, the political overtones are just as strong and relations perhaps even more fraught as the U.S. and Iran face off once again on Tuesday in Qatar. Iran's nationwide protests, its expanding nuclear program and regional and international attacks...
Brazil advances at World Cup with 1-0 win over Switzerland
DOHA, Qatar— Struggling and unconvincing without Neymar on the field, Brazil still played well enough to secure a spot in the next round
China's lockdown protests: What you need to know
China has moved quickly to suppress demonstrations that erupted across the country against the government's zero-Covid policy on the weekend, deploying police forces at key protest sites and tightening online censorship.
