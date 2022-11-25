ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
thedigitalfix.com

Why Matt Damon turned down over $280 million to star in Avatar

Matt Damon, with over 90 acting credits to his name, has starred in many franchises over the years – be it the Jason Bourne spy movies, or even as a cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, that doesn’t mean that the actor takes every project that heads his way. In fact, there was one huge IP the star ended up turning down – James Cameron’s Avatar.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Zorro’ star gets slaughtered for daring to suggest Tom Holland as his replacement

Hollywood has made a concerted effort to move away from its long-held and historically unsavory practice of whitewashing certain roles, so it came as something of a surprise when no less of an authority than Antonio Banderas suggested London-born Tom Holland as the perfect candidate to replace him in a potential Zorro legacy sequel.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney has found yet another classic franchise to reboot as James Cameron shares foul-mouthed preview of ‘Avatar 2’

Hollywood makes nothing but reboots and sequels these days, amiright? Well, that’s the way it looks based on the biggest sci-fi news that dropped this Friday. For starters – James Cameron has summed up his upcoming and long-awaited follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water in a surprisingly colorful way. Meanwhile, Disney has managed to find a property to relaunch that it hasn’t touched in… oh, just over a decade. Let’s dive in.
thedigitalfix.com

Avatar 2’s runtime will surprise even fans of the first movie

With Avatar 2‘s release nearly upon us, more and more details about James Cameron’s epic sequel to his 2009 science fiction movie have come out, including the reported runtime. Avatar 2, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, will release in less than a month’s time, on December 16.
Gizmodo

Maybe James Cameron Won't Make 5 Avatar Movies After All

How many Avatar movies does one person need in a single lifetime? For years—pretty much since the film debuted in 2009, becoming the highest-grossing movie in the world—that number was five, according to director James Cameron. Now, he seems to be hedging his bets on his giant, lanky blue cat people.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel has bad news for anyone expecting Namor and his mighty bulge to get a solo movie

For a long time, it looked as though audiences would never get the chance to see Namor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Kevin Feige having repeatedly described the rights issues regarding the iconic character as “complicated.”. Of course, things changed when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever entered development, with...
IndieWire

‘Avatar 2’ Will Have to Be One of the Highest-Grossing Movies Ever Just to Break Even

All eyes are on “Avatar: The Way of Water” to bring in major box office for Disney and 20th Century Studios once James Cameron’s costly sequel opens on December 16. Just how expensive is the movie? Cameron won’t say for sure, but reports indicate a production budget of $250 million, and that’s not including the film’s already vigorous marketing campaign. In a recent interview with GQ, Cameron said the long-awaited follow-up to the 2009 original is “very fucking [expensive].” Cameron also revealed that he told the studio that the film represented “the worst business case in movie history.” The Oscar-winning director...
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans come out in force to support a nightmarish modern classic

If Pluto TV and Prime Video have seen an uptick in streams, it might be because of the latest Reddit debate about the 2014 horror/thriller The Babadook, which is streaming on the platforms. The soul-chilling storyline sees how a mother’s grief over her dead husband might have dire consequences for her child when a children’s book brings a sinister presence to life,
The Independent

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveals what happened to forgotten Marvel character

A throwaway line in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has revealed the fate of a minor MCU character.The special, released on Disney Plus on Friday 25 November, is set after the events of Thor: Love and Thunder and sees Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel reprise their roles from Guardians of the Galaxy.James Gunn, who directed the first two films in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, as well as the forthcoming Vol 3, returned to direct the festive-themed special.Minor spoilers follow for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special...The line in...
ComicBook

New Indiana Jones 5 Images Tease Villains and a Sprawling Adventure

Indiana Jones fans are finally being treated to a fifth film next year, and everyone is eager to see Harrison Ford return to the role for the first time since 2008. Lucasfilm hasn't released the trailer for Indiana Jones 5 yet, but some fans did get a sneak peek at D23 Expo back in September. The trailer may not be out yet, but this week has brought some exciting new photos, including the first look at Solo and Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge in her new role as well as Rogue One and Hannibal star Mads Mikkelsen in his new role. Today, Empire (via Collider) shared some more new photos that tease some exciting adventures for Indiana.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: James Gunn admits how little the studio cares about canon as a surprising MCU star is lined up as the next James Bond

We have a strangely James-themed special for you in the world of Marvel news today. For starters, James Gunn has been busy unpacking the ins and outs of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on social media, which includes admitting something about how Marvel Studios works that we always kind of suspected. Elsewhere, X-Men‘s James McAvoy dishes on a potential MCU return while an unexpected franchise veteran is the new favorite to play James Bond.

Comments / 0

Community Policy