Indiana Jones fans are finally being treated to a fifth film next year, and everyone is eager to see Harrison Ford return to the role for the first time since 2008. Lucasfilm hasn't released the trailer for Indiana Jones 5 yet, but some fans did get a sneak peek at D23 Expo back in September. The trailer may not be out yet, but this week has brought some exciting new photos, including the first look at Solo and Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge in her new role as well as Rogue One and Hannibal star Mads Mikkelsen in his new role. Today, Empire (via Collider) shared some more new photos that tease some exciting adventures for Indiana.

4 DAYS AGO