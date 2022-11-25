ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

Winston, 2022 National Dog Show winner, stops by TODAY

Winston, a 3-year-old French bulldog, took home the top prize at the 2022 National Dog Show. The French bulldog won best in show at the competition hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and broadcast on Thanksgiving Day. This honor made the canine the first of his breed in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

PETA Slams the ‘Shameful’ National Dog Show and French Bulldog Winner

Following the National Dog Show on Thursday (November 24th), PETA blasted the event after an NFL player’s French bulldog was dubbed the best-in-show winner. According to FOX News, the winner was the French bulldog, named Winston. The pup is owned by Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Morgan Fox. The problem that PETA has is that Winston’s breed is prone to breathing issues. This is due to their flat faces. Some even live with brachycephalic syndrome. The animal activists state that the event is “shameful” and said that French bulldogs’ “deformities” are nothing to celebrate.

