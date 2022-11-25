Following the National Dog Show on Thursday (November 24th), PETA blasted the event after an NFL player’s French bulldog was dubbed the best-in-show winner. According to FOX News, the winner was the French bulldog, named Winston. The pup is owned by Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Morgan Fox. The problem that PETA has is that Winston’s breed is prone to breathing issues. This is due to their flat faces. Some even live with brachycephalic syndrome. The animal activists state that the event is “shameful” and said that French bulldogs’ “deformities” are nothing to celebrate.

2 DAYS AGO