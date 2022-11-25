A failure to attract more customers to the railway risks a permanently smaller network, an industry body has warned.Rail Partners, which represents independent passenger and freight train operators, published a report urging the Government to take urgent action to “avoid a spiral of decline”.It wants operators to be given more influence on key issues such as timetabling, marketing and fares.The body commissioned analysis by consultancy Oxera which suggested the Treasury will missing out on up to £1.6 billion over two years due to restrictive contracts limiting the ability of train companies to drive the recovery in passenger numbers.The gap in...

37 MINUTES AGO