This 31-year-old Qatari prince owns one of the most exclusive supercar collections in the world – Be it the streets of London or Monaco his limited edition Bugattis and Lamborghinis have always bought traffic to a standstill.

Read full article on original website
Related
topgear.com
For sale: world’s only factory-painted matte black, ex-royal Ferrari Enzo
Yes Mr Wayne, it *does* come in... Nero Opaco. Meet a very rare, unique low-mileage V12 with royal provenance. Skip 16 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. All 400 Ferrari Enzos came with a mesmeric 6.0-litre V12 and supernatural...
This New Aston Martin Mega-Mansion in Tokyo Showcases Supercars Like Living Room Artwork
Last year, Aston Martin revealed its first private residential estate—a modernist masterpiece in New York’s Hudson Valley. Now the British carmaker is taking its real-estate portfolio overseas with a mega-mansion in Japan. Located in the Omotesando area of Tokyo’s upscale Minami Aoyama district, № 001 Minami Aoyama is an architectural collaboration between the marque and Japanese luxury concierge Vibroa. The four-story townhouse, which is slated for completion in November 2023, has already been sold to a private buyer and marks the brand’s first home design in Asia. Aston Martin will work with a local architect for the exterior and is also responsible for the...
MotorAuthority
Factory matte black Ferrari Enzo heads to auction
The only Ferrari Enzo delivered from the factory in matte black is headed to auction with RM Sotheby's. It's scheduled to cross the block at the auction house's Sassuolo, Italy, sale, running December 5-7. Matte black was not a standard color for the Enzo, but of the 400 cars completed,...
Ultra-Rare Bugatti EB 110 GT is selling at RM Sotheby's Miami Auction
Unique doesn’t even begin to describe this beautiful car. Have you ever been asked, “What color is your Bugatti?” Well, if you like this car, the answer to that question might just be Silver. That’s because recently it’s 1994 Bugatti has come onto the market and stun fans of both modern and classic sports cars and enthusiast circles. A surprising combination of style and speed wrapped up in a very highly sought after package makes this a great purchase for anyone looking to get behind the wheel of a Bugatti. But what makes it so special, you might ask?
Lamborghini's New Off-Roader is a Lifted Supercar
Now both Lamborghini and Porsche have all-terrain super coupes
Autoblog
Mercedes-Benz celebrates 40 years of the first Baby Benz
Mercedes-Benz's lineup changed significantly in late 1982. By launching a new entry-level model called W201 internally and Baby Benz colloquially, the Stuttgart-based company made its cars accessible to a much wider audience and considerably increased its annual sales. Although the first W201 saw the light that awaits at the end...
Autoblog
Rare BMW 2002 Cabriolet up for auction in Munich
The BMW 2002 is an iconic car, an originator of the brand's reputation as the "Ultimate Driving Machine." Built from 1968 to 1972, the landmark model begat decades of Bavarian sports sedans. Now, an example of one of the rarest 2002 variants is coming up for auction in Munich. Over...
Cocaine 'super-cartel' busted in Europe, Dubai: Europol
Police have smashed a huge drugs "super-cartel" that controlled around a third of Europe's cocaine trade, arresting 49 people in various countries, including six chief suspects in Dubai, Europol said on Monday. "The drugpins, considered as high-value targets by Europol, had come together to form what was known as a 'super cartel' which controlled around one third of the cocaine trade in Europe," Europol said.
Carscoops
Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo Is A Stunning Single-Seater With A Hybrid Twin-Turbo V6
Ferrari is one of the few supercar makers that hadn’t unveiled a concept for the Gran Turismo video game, but this changed today. During the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of Sony’s gaming series in the GT World Finals at Monaco, Ferrari revealed is own Vision Gran Turismo concept in both full-scale prototype and digital forms, boasting a stunning low-slung body, a single-seater layout, and a V6-based hybrid setup bringing monstrous power and torque figures.
John McFall becomes the world's first astronaut with a disability: 'A real turning point in history'
Of the 17 astronauts who have been selected by ESA, 11 are reserve astronauts and five are career astronauts.
Your Ford Could Catch On Fire
Ford just recalled 634,000 vehicles. These were 2020-2023 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs with a 3-cylinder, 1.5-liter engine. Some of the same vehicles were recalled in April. That is an ugly track record for the two SUVs. Reuters reports as many as 54 of these vehicles have already had reports of engines that caught on […]
Top Speed
Top 10 Classic Japanese Motorcycles
Japan burst into the American motorcycle scene like a maelstrom in the 1960s, eroding the market share of traditional British and American manufacturers. Reliable and affordable, they often matched or bested the best the U.S. and UK had to offer in terms of speed. By the 1980s, Japanese makers put British makers such as BSA, Triumph, and Norton out of business and nearly buried Harley-Davidson. Over these 30 years, Japanese manufacturers produced some truly innovative, stylish, and high-powered machines. Here is a list of 10 of the best classic Japanese motorcycles produced from the 1960s through the 1980s.
Mattia Binotto Leaves Ferrari F1 Team
Another one bits the dust. Ferrari once again ousts its F1 boss after a promising year was ruined by poor strategy, questionable performance.
BBC
Portsmouth dockers walk free after £118m cocaine haul trial
Two Portsmouth dock workers accused of conspiring to import £118m of cocaine into the UK have walked free from court after their trial jury was discharged. The drugs weighing 1.5 tonnes were found in pallets of bananas on a ship in the Netherlands in April. Clayton Harwood, 55, was...
England and Wales now minority Christian countries, census reveals
Data shows Leicester and Birmingham have become UK’s first ‘minority majority’ cities in new age of ‘super-diversity’
In pictures: These spider excavators came straight out of the Transformers movie
These spider excavators have stunned many tech aficionados; the obscure machines undoubtedly rate among "the greatest sandpit toys in history." The articulating, extending legs, stabilizers, tilting wheels, and buckets of the walking spider excavators provide an astonishing range of powers to the machine, according to an article published on Thursday by the technology publication New Atlas.
Road & Track
Tackle Any Suspension Job With This Ball Joint Separator
The great thing about cars is that you can do a lot of maintenance with simple tools. Cars are, in a sense, just a bunch of items held together with nuts and bolts, after all. Even suspension work can be done with nothing more than some sockets and ratchets... unless you have to deal with ball joints, that is. Then things get a bit more complicated. That's why I always keep a ball joint separator on hand whenever I'm touching my car's suspension.
Comments / 0