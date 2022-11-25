The Superstars That Would Be A Perfect Fit With Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the NBA right now. He wants to win a championship but Dallas Mavericks need to bring one more star to help him in that journey.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Luka Doncic is one of the greatest players in the game right now, having made 3 All-Star Teams and 3 All-NBA Teams. The undisputed greatest all-around perimeter player in the game right now, Luka Doncic, has dominated the game for nearly four years so far. Despite being a sensational scorer at 6’7” and 230 lbs, Luka is mainly known as a pass-first superstar who makes others around him better. That is proven because he has led the Dallas Mavericks into the playoffs for the last three years.

Last year, Luka made the Western Conference Finals at 23 years old. He has a God-given ability to succeed on the floor with the Mavericks, and that is why the Mavericks organization is scrambling to put together a team of contenders with Christian Wood and Spencer Dinwiddie coming into town in recent years, but there are some current players in the game today that would be perfect partners for the Slovenian.

Luka Doncic made a very interesting comment about his future with the Dallas Mavericks , and fans immediately debate who would be the perfect co-star with one of the best players in the NBA.

While it is very unlikely that Doncic will get a chance to play with these players, it would be to his benefit if he somehow placed himself in a position to play alongside his perfect teammates. Here are the superstar players Luka Doncic would benefit from playing with, starting with All-Star big man Anthony Davis.

Anthony Davis

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Career Statistics: 23.9 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.4 SPG, 2.3 BPG

Anthony Davis led the Lakers in scoring during their 2020 championship run. He put up 26.1 PPG on 50.3% shooting and finished 10th overall in scoring. He was efficient from the field, nailing 50.3% of his shots from the field and 84.6% from the stripe. From three, Davis shot 33.0%, which is strong for a player in his position. With all these facts in place, it is clear the big man has once-in-a-generation talent as a power forward. His stock has fallen in recent years, but the man can still score and play with the best of them. His recent play over the last 4 games is also evidence that Davis still has a superstar impact when motivated.

If the Mavericks can acquire Anthony Davis, they would be in a phenomenal position to win it all. Davis has the most ability to score on his team when Luka Doncic takes a playmaking role. Davis will have the best post offense, best mid-range offense, and best ability to create his own shots when Doncic is double and triple-teamed. Not to mention, in the pick-n-roll, Luka and Davis will be devastating because they have the size, skill, and basketball IQ to be the best guard-big duo since Shaq and Kobe.

Zach LaVine

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Career Statistics: 19.8 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 3.9 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Zach LaVine is a player that most star players make no secret of admiring because he has the tools to be an elite offensive player and also someone a team can build around. The lengthy shooting guard has always had a sniper in his arsenal, shooting 38.5% from three over his career.

LaVine’s ability to space the floor and create his own shot, paired with his incredible athleticism, could give Luka Doncic a modern reincarnation of Dwyane Wade and LeBron James in Miami. LaVine running on the break to spot up for threes or attack the rim for posters gives Luka a dream teammate, to say the least. To get the deal done, it will need a ton of finessing, including a mix of young players and first-round picks.

Jimmy Butler

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA Today Sports

Career Statistics: 17.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 4.1 APG, 1.6 SPG, 0.5 BPG

If somehow Luka can get Jimmy Butler to join him in Dallas, it would be a magical thing to see. Similar to Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, Luka would be the primary offensive option, while Butler acts as the defensive wing to shut people down and be the secondary scorer. That is not to say that Butler would be Luka’s sidekick, rather, they would be achieving greatness together.

In many ways, Luka’s partnership with Jimmy Butler would be too much for the opposition to handle. On both ends of the floor, Butler and Luka bring size, basketball IQ, and scoring ability. Butler is good enough to be the best player on a championship team, as he made the Finals in 2020 and almost made the Finals in 2022. But with Luka alongside him, Butler could reach astronomical heights. If this partnership would be formed, a modern version of Jordan and Pippen could ensue.

Zion Williamson

Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Career Statistics: 25.4 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 3.3 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Can anybody imagine a pick-n-roll with Luka and Zion Williamson? Zion Williamson has begun to shake up the league despite being absent from play for the last two seasons. The big man missed the entire season in 2022, but he seems to be back by averaging 23.1 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 3.7 APG through 13 games. A talented two-way big man, Zion is arguably the best inside finisher we have seen in a very long time.

Doncic and Williamson would be a fantastic duo on the court because their pick-n-roll would be unstoppable. Luka is doing sensational things with Dwight Powell, who is a solid role player but nowhere near a superstar finisher. But if he had Zion, Luka’s assist numbers would soar through the roof. Luka can score anytime in one-on-one positions, but when bolstered by a monster of a finisher inside, the Mavericks could win the championship immediately if this was ever to happen.

Joel Embiid

Credit: Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Career Statistics: 26.2 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 3.3 APG, 0.9 SPG, 1.7 BPG

There is no doubt that Luka Doncic is one of the greatest players of this generation. Luka is averaging 34.0 PPG, 9.0 RPG, and 8.1 APG so far this season, simply unbelievable numbers. What is scary is that he is only getting better and will continue to show more of his all-around game as he matures. What is missing is probably shooting efficiency and also perimeter defense. But with Embiid by his side, we could see the best of Luka Doncic. The center, first of all, will benefit greatly from having an elite playmaker in his prime who can also space the floor.

Ben Simmons did a great job of getting Embiid the ball on most occasions, and Harden has done a solid job as well, but Luka will actually be a threat from the perimeter and be in his prime. In terms of the best big man that Doncic has played with, Embiid is clearly the most talented offensive center. Embiid could be the player who finally helps Luka reach the Finals for the first time in his career.

Nikola Jokic

Credit: USA Today Sports

Career Statistics: 19.7 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 6.3 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.7 BPG

What could be better than a player with an all-time great basketball IQ? Two players with all-time great basketball IQs. Nikola Jokic is the best passing center we have ever seen, and he makes the game look so easy with his ability to make others around him better. That is why the Serbian has won back-to-back MVP awards with the Denver Nuggets.

A contender for the MVP award this season, Nikola is literally carrying the Denver Nuggets to the playoffs almost single-handedly. The Serbian superstar would form an all-time great partnership with Luka Doncic because both stars are large and powerful figures with unselfish basketball abilities. Beyond their abilities matching up, they look extremely similar in terms of being unimpressive physically and yet extremely strong and talented.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Career Statistics: 22.0 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 4.6 APG, 1.2 SPG, 1.3 BPG

Nothing would prettify people more if Giannis Antetokounmpo joined Luka Doncic on the same team. Both European stars, Giannis and Luka, are already the two that stand out the most in the NBA on a global scale. Together, they would absolutely demolish teams, and it wouldn’t even be fair. Giannis is off to another MVP start this season, posting 30.5 PPG, 11.6 RPG, and 5.5 APG on 52.3% shooting from the field. Imagine having two players post a combined 60 PPG.

Giannis already have a Finals MVP and NBA championship to his name, and Luka has yet to achieve those. Together, they can both win and be successful while sharing the stats. Of course, neither player is particularly selfish and will be willing and able to take a backseat. Giannis has had tremendous success with Khris Middleton as his best teammate, and without disrespect, Luka is on an entirely different level. Meanwhile, Luka almost made the NBA Finals without much help, so imagine what he can do with arguably the most dominant player in the game today. If Giannis joins Luka on the same side, it is a wrap for the rest of the league.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Next