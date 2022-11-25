Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Strolling Lights Festival brings holiday cheer to Glen Arbor
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- One Leelanau County community has started decorating its Christmas trees. The second annual Strolling Lights Festival kicked off this weekend at Glen Arbor's Crystal River Outfitters Recreational District. Each tree is adopted and decorated by a family or organization to help raise money for the...
UpNorthLive.com
Toy Bus highlights week of events supporting Toys for Tots
Toy donation events take center stage this week when Toys for Tots of Northwest Michigan works to help area children have a great holiday season this year. The campaign has announced a series of events to encourage toy donations. In addition to over 100 drop off locations in Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Antrim and Kalkaska Counties, organizers have slated events to make toy donations easier.
UpNorthLive.com
Holiday in the Village brings Christmas spirit to Suttons Bay
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In Suttons Bay, the village's Chamber of Commerce held an all-day holiday event to kick off the season. On top of local shops in the village offering holiday deals, families could get into the Christmas spirit early. Holiday in the Village brought out dozens of...
3 Christmas Traditions That Are Pure Michigan
It is the most wonderful time of the year! If you are looking to try and find things that are deep in Michigan tradition this season, well you are in luck. You might have already made these a part of your holiday plans, but here we go. Bronner's Christmas Wonderland...
UpNorthLive.com
TART Trail dedicated to visionary
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- TART Trails has dedicated the Boardman Lake Loop Trail to the person who started it all. Back in 1966, Ted Okerstrom had a vision of what the Boardman Lake Trail could be. Now, people who visit the newly finished trail can take a look...
See Harbor Springs Mich. on Hallmark's Christmas Cam
According to a release, you'll be able to see the festive happenings in Harbor Springs, Mich. as part of Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas on their Christmas Cam. Known for their holiday specials, Hallmark Channel has teamed up with towns across the country to help viewers "relax, indulge, and be inspired to get into the holiday spirit" with the towns' "twinkling lights and stunning displays".
UpNorthLive.com
MDHHS to host virtual 'baby fairs' for new and expecting families
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday it will host three virtual 'baby fairs' in December for new and expecting families. The virtual events will provide families with opportunities to learn about available resources as well as health and safety information. The events...
WILX-TV
‘We’re making memories’ - Michigan families hunt for perfect Christmas Tree
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Next to Santa himself, a Christmas Tree might be the most recognized symbol of the winter holiday season. Mid-Michigan families went shopping Friday to pick their choice of tree. Finding the perfect Christmas tree for a 9-foot ceiling is a challenge the Barlage family faced...
UpNorthLive.com
Small Business Saturday urges people to shop locally
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Small Business Saturday allows northern Michigan businesses the opportunity to urge people to shop locally. At Poppy Things, owner Chelsey Skowronski has curated her small business to only feature locally made items. She says that giving local artists, builders, and jewelers a place to sell...
Detroit News
Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver
Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
First True Intense Snowstorm of 2022 Winter Set to Hit Western Upper Peninsula of Michigan
The winter of 2022-23 has already begun in the final days of November. The western counties of Michigan's Upper Peninsula are bracing for the most extreme snow of the new season. Forecasters are saying areas around Ironwood and Ontonagon could see 13-15 inches of snow from this single storm. Snowfall...
Michigan Fairgrounds: 1890s-1970s
Every summer, the Legion Hall in our small town would bring in a carnival...usually, it would take the carnies 24 hour to put everything up: games, side shows, rides, tents, and concession stands. After it's last day – Saturday – we would come back to look around and the whole thing was gone. As if a tornado came and lifted everything off the ground and whisked it all away.
Michigan's first Mrs. America winner hoping to inspire the intersex community
Jackie Green was the first Michigander to be crowned Mrs. America. Her platform? Raise awareness for the intersex community, of which she is a member.
Two-day Christmas flea market featuring 200+ vendors coming to West Michigan
More than 200 vendors from across the country will set up shop at the two-day Farmgirl Flea Market in Allendale.
UpNorthLive.com
Audience member escorted by police after disrupting Board of State Canvassers meeting
LANSING, Mich. — A man was escorted out by police Monday morning during the Michigan Board of State Canvassers meeting. The Michigan Board of State Canvassers met on November 28 in Lansing to certify the 2022 midterm election results. The audience member allegedly yelled with explicate language and was...
Exactly How Much Do Those Christmas Lights Increase Your Bill In Michigan?
The holiday season is in full swing and lights are glowing. It's the time of year when many of us channel our inner Clark Griswold and illuminate our homes. With an entire month or more of keeping the lights shining, you may get concerned about the hit to your electric bill, but exactly how much does it cost to keep your house festive?
The Barnyards & Farmyards of Michigan: 1890-1922
The call for the fowl to come and git it... If you grew up on a farm, you know the appeal. If you visited a relative that owned a farm, it was always fun. I always enjoyed visiting my uncle's farm, where my cousins and I would feed the chickens, pigs, horses...and just have a great time horsin' around the barnyard.
This Company Owns More Land Than Anyone Else in Michigan
Some people only need a few acres to be happy while major corporations for some reason seem to gobble up thousands and thousands of acres. If you're looking to purchase land in Michigan, you don't have to go far. There are tens of thousands of properties and rural land for sale in the state.
Grassroots effort to reopen LGBTQ+ nightclub in mid-Michigan seeking support
FLINT, MI – There is no dedicated space for LGBTQ+ nightlife in Genesee County and the surrounding nine counties – yet. Michael Ryan Whitson and Giovanni Ireland are hoping to change that and reopen Club Triangle Flint in the city’s downtown area. If successful, it will serve...
Is It Illegal Not To Dim Bright Lights While Driving In Michigan?
Is there anything worse than driving in the dark while it's raining or sleeting only to have an oncoming driver obliviously blinding you with their high beam, bright lights? It's even worse if these lights are the more modern high intensity beams, which already illuminate a longer distance than standard incandescent headlights... even when they aren't in "bright" mode.
