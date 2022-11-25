ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Strolling Lights Festival brings holiday cheer to Glen Arbor

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- One Leelanau County community has started decorating its Christmas trees. The second annual Strolling Lights Festival kicked off this weekend at Glen Arbor's Crystal River Outfitters Recreational District. Each tree is adopted and decorated by a family or organization to help raise money for the...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Toy Bus highlights week of events supporting Toys for Tots

Toy donation events take center stage this week when Toys for Tots of Northwest Michigan works to help area children have a great holiday season this year. The campaign has announced a series of events to encourage toy donations. In addition to over 100 drop off locations in Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Antrim and Kalkaska Counties, organizers have slated events to make toy donations easier.
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Holiday in the Village brings Christmas spirit to Suttons Bay

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In Suttons Bay, the village's Chamber of Commerce held an all-day holiday event to kick off the season. On top of local shops in the village offering holiday deals, families could get into the Christmas spirit early. Holiday in the Village brought out dozens of...
SUTTONS BAY, MI
US 103.1

3 Christmas Traditions That Are Pure Michigan

It is the most wonderful time of the year! If you are looking to try and find things that are deep in Michigan tradition this season, well you are in luck. You might have already made these a part of your holiday plans, but here we go. Bronner's Christmas Wonderland...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

TART Trail dedicated to visionary

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- TART Trails has dedicated the Boardman Lake Loop Trail to the person who started it all. Back in 1966, Ted Okerstrom had a vision of what the Boardman Lake Trail could be. Now, people who visit the newly finished trail can take a look...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
US 103.1

See Harbor Springs Mich. on Hallmark's Christmas Cam

According to a release, you'll be able to see the festive happenings in Harbor Springs, Mich. as part of Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas on their Christmas Cam. Known for their holiday specials, Hallmark Channel has teamed up with towns across the country to help viewers "relax, indulge, and be inspired to get into the holiday spirit" with the towns' "twinkling lights and stunning displays".
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

MDHHS to host virtual 'baby fairs' for new and expecting families

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday it will host three virtual 'baby fairs' in December for new and expecting families. The virtual events will provide families with opportunities to learn about available resources as well as health and safety information. The events...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Small Business Saturday urges people to shop locally

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Small Business Saturday allows northern Michigan businesses the opportunity to urge people to shop locally. At Poppy Things, owner Chelsey Skowronski has curated her small business to only feature locally made items. She says that giving local artists, builders, and jewelers a place to sell...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver

Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
1240 WJIM

Michigan Fairgrounds: 1890s-1970s

Every summer, the Legion Hall in our small town would bring in a carnival...usually, it would take the carnies 24 hour to put everything up: games, side shows, rides, tents, and concession stands. After it's last day – Saturday – we would come back to look around and the whole thing was gone. As if a tornado came and lifted everything off the ground and whisked it all away.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

The Barnyards & Farmyards of Michigan: 1890-1922

The call for the fowl to come and git it... If you grew up on a farm, you know the appeal. If you visited a relative that owned a farm, it was always fun. I always enjoyed visiting my uncle's farm, where my cousins and I would feed the chickens, pigs, horses...and just have a great time horsin' around the barnyard.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Is It Illegal Not To Dim Bright Lights While Driving In Michigan?

Is there anything worse than driving in the dark while it's raining or sleeting only to have an oncoming driver obliviously blinding you with their high beam, bright lights? It's even worse if these lights are the more modern high intensity beams, which already illuminate a longer distance than standard incandescent headlights... even when they aren't in "bright" mode.
MICHIGAN STATE

