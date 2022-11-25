Read full article on original website
Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner
The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
Arabi battles insurance woes, trauma to battle back from March tornado
Jennifer Meserole’s Arabi home looks much like it did on March 22, right before a tornado roared out of the still, green sky and smashed it down to the studs, sucking the contents of her daughter’s room down the living room stairs as the family cowered in a utility closet.
Driver killed in Luling crash when his car misses curve, flips, hits tree
A Tampa, Florida, man was fatally injured when his car flipped and hit a tree along River Road in Luling, Louisiana State Police said Saturday. Troopers said Dimitrius Titone, 27, was eastbound in a 2019 Ford Fusion when the car ran off the road in a curve near Sings Lane, overturned and crashed Friday at about 6:30 p.m.
Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend
A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
Woman shot dead in parking lot on Canal Street near VA hospital, NOPD says
A 40-year-old woman was killed in a shooting near the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in New Orleans, police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities at 12:30 a.m. in a parking lot at Canal and South Rocheblave streets (map). The woman was found on the ground next to a vehicle.
Tornado seen over Paradis; residents of multiple parishes warned to take shelter
Residents of most of St. Charles, Jefferson, Washington and St. Tammany parishes were encouraged to take shelter Saturday afternoon when weather forecasters confirmed a tornado over Paradis. The tornado warning was issued initially until 2:45 p.m., for a twister moving northeasterly toward Hahnville at 30 mph. Interstate 10 between mile...
5 people injured in Bourbon Street shooting, police say
Five people were injured in a shooting on Bourbon Street early Sunday, New Orleans police said. Police said three males and two females sustained injuries in the shooting in the 200 block. The call of the shooting came to police around 1:49 a.m., police said. The injuries aren't life-threatening, police said.
18-year-old shot and killed on Canal Street Saturday night; suspect arrested
A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the murder of 18-year-old who was shot and killed in the 700 block of Canal Street (map) Saturday night, the New Orleans Police Department said. The victim was walking on Canal Street at about 8:42 p.m. when another male approached and fired multiple...
St. Charles Parish assesses damage after tornado knocks out power
At least 3,200 Entergy Louisiana customers lost power and some buildings were damaged when a tornado struck Paradis on Saturday afternoon. Roofing materials were ripped from their anchors between Cadow and Bayou Gauche roads, and tree limbs and power lines were downed on the west bank of St. Charles Parish. Westbound U.S. 90 was closed to tall vehicles because of sagging power lines.
Addis NOLA serves Ethiopian food at its new home on Bayou Road
Addis NOLA’s new location at 2514 Bayou Road is just a mile and a half from its old spot at 422 S. Broad St., which opened in 2019. But the move to the new space, where service started Nov. 10, has given the restaurant room to grow, both in physical size and with an expanded menu.
11 weird things we do in New Orleans at Christmastime
1. We set things on fire. For fun. Christmas fires in other places are usually sad and unfortunate occurrences associated with faulty holiday lights or burning oil overflowing a turkey-frying pot. Here in south Louisiana, we set stacks of wood on fire to light the way for Pere Noel. Haven't...
Two burned bodies, but few other details released as double homicide stuns Covington
Two bodies burned beyond recognition were found behind a business on a typically quiet downtown Covington street early Monday, a grim and shocking discovery in a community that had seen only a single homicide in 2022. By Monday afternoon, an arrest had been made — a man booked with two...
2 arrested in connection with killing of 18-year-old in Violet, St. Bernard sheriff says
Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting last week of an 18-year-old in Violet, St. Bernard authorities said Monday. Cody Adams, 21, of Violet, and a 16-year-old from Chalmette are both in custody in Picayune, Mississippi, and are awaiting extradition to St. Bernard Parish, according to a statement from the St. Bernard Sheriff's Office.
3,200 without power amid tornado, Entergy says
At least 3,200 Entergy Louisiana customers lost electricity Saturday afternoon in St. Charles and Jefferson parishes after a tornado moved through the area, the utility said. Damage was seen on the west bank between Cadow and Bayou Gauche roads, and the Paradis Volunteer Fire Department found trees and power lines down in the area, the St. Charles Emergency Operations Center said.
Mike Shaffer focuses on seafood and wood-grilling with his pop-up Los Crudos Seafood & BBQ
Mike Shaffer was a chef in New Orleans when the pandemic started. He went to southern California, where he grew up, when the shutdowns began and started a pop-up. He recently returned to New Orleans with his pop-up, Los Crudos BBQ & Seafood. He’ll be at Miel Brewery at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2; Skeeta Hawk Brewery at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; Carrollton Station at 5 p.m. Dec. 9; and Music Box Village at 10 a.m. Dec. 10. For more information, visit the pop-up’s Instagram, @loscrudosbbq.
2 people 'burned beyond recognition' in double homicide in Covington, police say
Two people were "burned beyond recognition" in a double homicide in Covington, police said Monday. Update: Covington priest, associate missing as investigation continues into burned bodies, station reports. The bodies were found outside, behind Dependable Glass, by employees when they arrived for work around 7 a.m. Monday, according to Sgt....
‘They’re family’: New Orleans' queer community holds vigil for Club Q victims
Members of New Orleans' LGBTQ community and their allies gathered Sunday outside the Phoenix Bar to hold a candlelight vigil and fundraiser for the victims of the attack on Club Q in Colorado. The vigil, which comes just days before Worlds AIDS Day commemorations, was held to honor the few...
Pedestrian struck and killed by SUV near Bogalusa
An SUV struck and killed Covington man walking on Louisiana 21 south of Bogalusa, Louisiana State Police said Saturday. Investigators said Ben Small, 50, was wearing dark clothing when the southbound 2012 GMC Acadia hit him near Quave Road on Friday at about 5:45 p.m. Small died there. The SUV...
Man arrested hours after 2 burned bodies found behind Covington business, police say
A Covington man was booked with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of two people whose badly burned bodies were discovered behind a business in downtown Covington early Monday morning, Covington police said. The bodies have not yet been publicly identified. Antonio Donde Tyson, 49, was also booked...
2 persons of interest questioned in shocking Covington double homicide
Covington police are questioning two persons of interest in connection with the shocking discovery Monday morning of two bodies burned beyond recognition outside a downtown business. But Sgt. Edwin Masters, a Covington Police Department spokesperson, said Monday morning that police still did not have solid suspects in the case. The...
