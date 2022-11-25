Spirit Jersey, MagicBand, Dooney & Bourke Bag, and More 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Merchandise Arrives

Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Full Guide with Reviews for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays has returned for 2022 and runs from November 25 through December 30. Between the festival kitchens, entertainment, merchandise, and more, there’s a lot to see and do. We’ve put together a full guide to help you plan your time at EPCOT this holiday season.
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
Elite Daily
A Trip To Disney Parks Is Getting More Expensive In 2023
A trip to one of the Disney Parks around the world has never been a cheap thing to do. Many families have to save up for months or even years to be able to afford everything from park tickets and hotel stays to those Mickey-shaped snacks you see all over the ‘Gram. The thing is, Disney Parks are becoming more expensive year-to-year, and with recent ticket price and annual pass increases, you’ll need to save even more for a trip to the “happiest place on Earth.”
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for 3 Days Next Week in Disney World
The holiday season is HERE in Disney World, so you already know that a lot of people are heading to the parks for the season!. We’ve already been to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, and the crowds were kind of surprising. But, we have definitely seen more crowds out and about during the day, and with Thanksgiving coming up, we’re sure that number will just go UP! If you’re planning on being in Disney World next week for the holidays, let’s take a look at the Park Pass availability and hours so you can be as prepared as possible!
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 11/21/22 (Ewok Christmas Stocking, New 1970s Magic Kingdom Map Tumbler, Roundup Rodeo BBQ Construction Update, & More)
Hey, howdy, hey! Welcome to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Join us around the theme park to find new merchandise, take in the holiday sights, and more. Holiday crowds are here! Genie+ was available today for $29. Yes, you read that correctly, $29. Daisy Duck was waving to her adoring fans...
disneytips.com
Family Shuts Down Haunted Mansion at Disney Park
It may be a favorite attraction of Disney fans and horror buffs alike, but would you ever want to get stuck inside Disney’s Haunted Mansion?. Well, that’s what happened to a group of Foolish Mortals at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California when one Guest and her family shut down the entire ride!
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
ComicBook
LEGO Black Friday 2022: The Best Deals and Free Sets
Black Friday proper is just around the corner, and LEGO has a big event planned for November 25th – 28th that includes the debut of the 10307 Eiffel Tower set, which will measure 4.8-feet tall when complete – a record for LEGO. It will be available to order here at the LEGO Shop for $629.99 tonight November 24th / 25th at 9pm PT/12am ET, and will include a 228-piece set of Gustave Eiffel's apartment as a free gift. At that time, you will also be able to shop their collection of Black Friday 2022 deals with the following freebie offers:
Walt Disney World to raise theme park ticket prices
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Some changes are coming for anyone looking to buy tickets to Walt Disney World’s theme parks. Disney is raising ticket prices for guests. The increase affects base ticket prices and annual passholder passes. “We continue to focus on providing guests with the best,...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Park Pass System Overhaul Rumored for 2023, Will Imagineering Still Move to Florida, ‘Safari Sack’ Ziploc Bags Come to Jungle Cruise, & More: Daily Recap (11/24/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2022.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 11/18/22 (Blue Walt Disney World Road Signs, Grogu Santa Hat, Resort Holiday Decor, & More)
Good morning from a beautiful day at Magic Kingdom! It’s a pretty chilly sunny day so let’s warm up and get started on our walk around the park. As we made our way to the park, we noticed a few new blue Walt Disney World road signs that replaced the classic red and purple. One of the signs near the ones we found replaced last week by Disney’s Animal Kingdom point to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and ESPN Wide World of Sports.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Purple Road Signs Replaced on World Drive
Two more of the iconic Walt Disney World purple road signs have been replaced, this time on World Drive. Disney has been removing and replacing the classic signs throughout 2022 with updates like the addition of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser and the all-caps EPCOT name. These are the first signs to be replaced on World Drive, one of the major roads through Walt Disney World Resort.
Trader Joe’s Sells Grinch-Inspired “Grump Trees” and We’re Obsessed
We’re all about having the spirit of the season, but sometimes, some of us are in a completely different sort of spirit as the holidays roll around. Putting up and decorating a Christmas tree is a big part of getting into the holiday spirit. But for those who are a little less enthusiastic about the holiday season, Trader Joe’s has released its signature Grump Trees for another season of grinch-inspired festivities.
disneyfoodblog.com
Polynesian Village vs. Wilderness Lodge Resort Guide 2023
So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you know you want to stay close to Magic Kingdom, but might want something a little outside a more traditional hotel vibe. But how do you choose between Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Wilderness Lodge? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
WDW News Today
New 1960s-Inspired Swirl Loungefly Mini Backpack at Disneyland Resort
Disneyland Resort has a groovy new Loungefly mini backpack to match the Spirit Jersey and ear headband released earlier this month. This 1960s-inspired back has a swirly pink, green, gold, and white pattern. The Disney Parks Loungefly plaque is on the front, above the small pocket. It has a pair...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: San Francisco Pastry Co. Debuts 3 New Holiday Treats at Universal Studios Florida
There are three new holiday treats at the San Francisco Pastry Co. in Universal Studios Florida, and we stopped by to try them all. The San Francisco Pastry Co. is to the left of the entrance to Lombard’s Seafood Grille. Holiday Menu for San Francisco Pastry Co. at Universal...
WDW News Today
New Chip ‘n’ Dale Spork Debuts at the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
The 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays has arrived, and if you want to make your Holiday Kitchen experience extra nutty, pick up this Chip ‘n’ Dale Spork!. The reusable plastic spork can be picked up at select Holiday Kitchens around World Showcase. It comes in sealed...
disneyfoodblog.com
4 Pairs of Minnie Ears, a Loungefly Bag, and MORE Disney Merch Landed Online
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s officially the national holiday of shopping extraordinaire — Black Friday!. We’ve been checking out all the amazing deals online today (and some which popped up earlier...
WDW News Today
Minivan Starts Fire at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, More Purple Road Signs Replaced, WDWNT’s 50 Hour Marathon for Toys for Tots Continues, and More: Daily Recap (11/26/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Saturday, November 26, 2022.
3 Huge Disney World, Disneyland Changes Bob Iger Could Make
When Bob Iger stepped down as Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO, it was expected, but also curious. The long-time leader was at the top of his game with the entertainment giant poised to grow its film and theme park businesses while making a huge mark in streaming with Disney+.
