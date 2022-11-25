Read full article on original website
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Performance Sunday
Longtime NFL on FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw often sparks some reactions on social media for his performance. Bradshaw, a legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, has been trending on social media on Sunday afternoon. The Hall of Fame quarterback was part of FOX's pregame show on Sunday, per usual. He's also been...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Packers called out for faking injury against Eagles
The Green Bay Packers were unable to keep up with the Philadelphia Eagles’ high-flying offense on Sunday night, and at least one of their players was caught faking an injury in an attempt to slow things down. The stunt led to some sharp criticism. The Eagles scored a touchdown...
Rams coach Sean McVay takes a shot to jaw from his own player
Seattle’s division rival, the Los Angeles Rams are in Kansas City to take on the Chiefs for a Week 12 showdown. However, coming away with a win might not be among their top priorities at the moment. A potentially scary scene unfolded on the sideline as head coach Sean...
WATCH: Bucs QB Tom Brady reacts to crushing OT loss vs. Browns
Despite coming out of a bye week after back-to-back wins, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell flat Sunday, letting a late lead slip away in a 23-17 overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns. After the game, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady reacted to yet another disappointing loss to a team with one...
Football World Is Stunned By Coach's Resignation Sunday
The football world is pretty stunned by a prominent coach's resignation on Sunday morning. Longtime Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw has officially stepped down from the program. "I prayed about it, I thought about it," Shaw said. "With every hour it seemed, it was more cemented in my head....
Photo Of Concerned Urban Meyer During 'The Game' Going Viral
For the first time since 2000, the Michigan Wolverines went into Columbus and beat the Ohio State Buckeyes. And Urban Meyer couldn't have made his emotions during the loss more clear. Late in the fourth quarter, the former Ohio State head coach was pictured watching the game from the sidelines....
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit
Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
Jordan Love replaces Aaron Rodgers at QB vs. Eagles
An oblique injury suffered by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers opened the door for Jordan Love to get on the field in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. Love took over with the Packers down 37-23 and around 10 minutes to go in...
Minnesota Vikings Adam Thielen Spits Out Turkey Live On TV
Ahh, the Thanksgiving tradition has come and gone...family, turkey, and football. That is what we look forward to all year long. For most of us, it is a time to get together with distant family members we only see ONCE a year, by late in the afternoon your uncle is asleep on the couch - these are all traditional values that we thrive on. One thing is quite sure, whether you are at home or you and your family travel to grandpa and grandma's house, the second you set foot inside you can't escape football on the television set. When I was a kid, every single turkey day involved the Dallas Cowboys taking on Washington Redskins. This year the Thanksgiving finale of the 3 games that were played was Minnesota Vikings at home hosting the New England Patriots. The Skol was looking for redemption, not lousy turkey.
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Aaron Rodgers Report
Aaron Rodgers is reportedly playing through a pretty concerning injury. The Green Bay Packers quarterback admitted last week that he's been playing through a fractured thumb injury for several weeks now. That injury is actually much more serious than even Rodgers admitted. "Aaron Rodgers' thumb injury is actually more serious...
Tom Brady Tells Fox Cameraman to Get Away From Huddle
VIDEO: Tom Brady tells FOX to get away from Bucs huddle.
Bill Belichick Has Odd Reply To Question About Bills Not Punting
The Bills did not punt in either of their wins over the Patriots last season. That’s a stat you’ve probably heard by now as those AFC East rivals prepare to square off on “Thursday Night Football.”. But Bill Belichick was quick to point out Monday that Buffalo...
NFL world reacts to absolutely horrific interception
The Houston Texans made a big move at quarterback earlier this week, announcing that Kyle Allen would be the team’s starter in this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins, taking over for Davis Mills, who has served as the team’s starting quarterback for the first 11 games of the season.
T.J. Hockenson is all-in with Kirk Cousins
The Minnesota Vikings were aggressive at the trade deadline in acquiring tight end T.J. Hockenson and he has been a difference-maker for the purple and gold. Through four games, Hockenson has been a favorite target of quarterback Kirk Cousins and they have built a special connection. He has 35 targets that have turned into 26 receptions for 192 yards and a touchdown. His presence has also extended to helping Justin Jefferson get open and it’s made a big-time impact across the board.
Tom Brady Shares Photo of Son Jack Throwing a Football with the Buccaneers: 'My Inspiration'
Tom Brady is showing love for his oldest child and his favorite sport in a sweet Instagram post ahead of Thanksgiving Tom Brady has more achievements than his own to be proud of these days. The father of three shared a photo on Instagram featuring his oldest child, son John "Jack" Edward, 15, preparing to throw a football. The blurry background shows the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback standing off to the side behind him watching, with others on the field during what looks like a practice. "My Inspiration ❤️,"...
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
NFL World Reacts To Shocking Upset On Sunday
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were sizable favorites over Jacoby Brissett and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. The NFL is unpredictable, though. Cleveland shocked Tampa Bay, as the Browns upset the Buccaneers, 23-17, in overtime. Deshaun Watson is now set to return for the Browns next week. That will...
7 Buffalo Bills miss practice as illness runs through locker room ahead of Patriots game
FOXBOROUGH — Ahead of a Thursday night date in New England, the Buffalo Bills have an illness running through their locker room. Five Bills missed practice because they were sick on Monday: S Damar Hamlin, CB Dane Jackson, S Jaquan Johnson, TE Quintin Morris, and WR Khalil Shakir. Two other key players were absent with injuries: T Dion Dawkins (ankle) and LB Von Miller (knee). One of the league’s premier pass rushers, Miller has already been ruled out for Thursday night after hurting his knee on Thanksgiving.
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in February of 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of
