ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Performance Sunday

Longtime NFL on FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw often sparks some reactions on social media for his performance. Bradshaw, a legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, has been trending on social media on Sunday afternoon. The Hall of Fame quarterback was part of FOX's pregame show on Sunday, per usual. He's also been...
The Spun

Football World Is Stunned By Coach's Resignation Sunday

The football world is pretty stunned by a prominent coach's resignation on Sunday morning. Longtime Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw has officially stepped down from the program. "I prayed about it, I thought about it," Shaw said. "With every hour it seemed, it was more cemented in my head....
STANFORD, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit

Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
SuperTalk 1270

Minnesota Vikings Adam Thielen Spits Out Turkey Live On TV

Ahh, the Thanksgiving tradition has come and gone...family, turkey, and football. That is what we look forward to all year long. For most of us, it is a time to get together with distant family members we only see ONCE a year, by late in the afternoon your uncle is asleep on the couch - these are all traditional values that we thrive on. One thing is quite sure, whether you are at home or you and your family travel to grandpa and grandma's house, the second you set foot inside you can't escape football on the television set. When I was a kid, every single turkey day involved the Dallas Cowboys taking on Washington Redskins. This year the Thanksgiving finale of the 3 games that were played was Minnesota Vikings at home hosting the New England Patriots. The Skol was looking for redemption, not lousy turkey.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Aaron Rodgers Report

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly playing through a pretty concerning injury. The Green Bay Packers quarterback admitted last week that he's been playing through a fractured thumb injury for several weeks now. That injury is actually much more serious than even Rodgers admitted. "Aaron Rodgers' thumb injury is actually more serious...
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to absolutely horrific interception

The Houston Texans made a big move at quarterback earlier this week, announcing that Kyle Allen would be the team’s starter in this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins, taking over for Davis Mills, who has served as the team’s starting quarterback for the first 11 games of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

T.J. Hockenson is all-in with Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings were aggressive at the trade deadline in acquiring tight end T.J. Hockenson and he has been a difference-maker for the purple and gold. Through four games, Hockenson has been a favorite target of quarterback Kirk Cousins and they have built a special connection. He has 35 targets that have turned into 26 receptions for 192 yards and a touchdown. His presence has also extended to helping Justin Jefferson get open and it’s made a big-time impact across the board.
People

Tom Brady Shares Photo of Son Jack Throwing a Football with the Buccaneers: 'My Inspiration'

Tom Brady is showing love for his oldest child and his favorite sport in a sweet Instagram post ahead of Thanksgiving Tom Brady has more achievements than his own to be proud of these days. The father of three shared a photo on Instagram featuring his oldest child, son John "Jack" Edward, 15, preparing to throw a football. The blurry background shows the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback standing off to the side behind him watching, with others on the field during what looks like a practice. "My Inspiration ❤️,"...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Shocking Upset On Sunday

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were sizable favorites over Jacoby Brissett and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. The NFL is unpredictable, though. Cleveland shocked Tampa Bay, as the Browns upset the Buccaneers, 23-17, in overtime. Deshaun Watson is now set to return for the Browns next week. That will...
CLEVELAND, OH
MassLive.com

7 Buffalo Bills miss practice as illness runs through locker room ahead of Patriots game

FOXBOROUGH — Ahead of a Thursday night date in New England, the Buffalo Bills have an illness running through their locker room. Five Bills missed practice because they were sick on Monday: S Damar Hamlin, CB Dane Jackson, S Jaquan Johnson, TE Quintin Morris, and WR Khalil Shakir. Two other key players were absent with injuries: T Dion Dawkins (ankle) and LB Von Miller (knee). One of the league’s premier pass rushers, Miller has already been ruled out for Thursday night after hurting his knee on Thanksgiving.
FOXBOROUGH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy