Tennessee gov sets election dates to replace fallen lawmaker
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has set election dates to fill the opening left by the death of Democratic state Rep. Barbara Cooper. The primary election to replace the longtime Memphis lawmaker will take place on Jan. 24 and the general election will be held on March 14.
Missouri prepares to execute man for killing officer in 2005
A Missouri inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother was scheduled to be executed Tuesday, though his lawyers are seeking to have the lethal injection halted. Kevin Johnson's legal team doesn't deny that he killed Police...
Hawaii Gov. Ige looks back on coronavirus, tourism shutdown
HONOLULU (AP) — As Hawaii's governor, David Ige faced a volcanic eruption that destroyed 700 homes, protests blocking construction of a cutting-edge multibillion-dollar telescope and a false alert about an incoming ballistic missile. During the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism shut down and Hawaii's unemployment rate soared to 22.4%. Crisis response...
Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it,...
18-mile gridlock on California-Nevada border amid slammed holiday travel day
An 18-mile stretch of I-15 is a parking lot as drivers attempt to get home after Thanksgiving.
Northern California just got a new area code as Central Valley adds 350
Northern California residents, say hello to the 350 area code.
WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3. * WHERE...Bellevue and vicinity, including Mill Creek, Kenmore,. Kirkland, and Issaquah and Seattle and vicinity, including. Shoreline, Vashon Island, Mercer Island, White Center, Kent,
NY Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST. * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas. 3 to 6 feet expected on eastern Long Island Sound. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and. Gardiners Bays,...
Dense Fog Advisory Issued For Monterey Bay Area
The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for Monday and early Tuesday for Monterey Bay and the Salinas Valley. Visibility will be limited to less than 1/2 nautical mile, creating hazardous conditions for small craft and inexperienced boaters. Drivers should also use caution on the roadway. The advisory...
