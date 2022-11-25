ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student

LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.

And what is known about the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is that he married his childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo in July 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mDamR_0jNP0I1B00
The pair tied the knot in Argentina in July 2017 Credit: Rex Features

Who is Antonella Roccuzzo and how did she meet Lionel Messi?

Antonella Roccuzzo was born Argentina's third largest city of Rosario, just like Lionel Messi.

She has known the Barcelona star since she was five years old as her cousin, Lucas Scaglia, was a childhood friend of his.

If Messi has a reputation of being shy, this was certainly not the case in his pursuit of Antonella, as he regularly visited her home from a young age, just to see her.

It is not known how long the pair have been together behind closed doors, but they went public with their relationship in 2008.

The bond between the couple was believed to have strengthened in 2007, when Messi flew back to Rosario to comfort Antonella after the death of her friend.

What is Antonella Roccuzzo's job?

Antonella Roccuzzo initially trained to be a dentist at university.

But she ultimately switched to social communication.

In November 2016, she posted on Instagram stating that she had signed a modelling contract with Argentine fashion label Ricky Sarkany.

Where did her wedding with Lionel Messi take place?

The Barcelona striker married Antonella in a party billed Argentina's 'wedding of the century.'

It took place at the plush City Centre Hotel and Casino in their hometown of Rosario in Argentina.

Premier League stars Cesc Fabregas and Sergio Aguero were present, while Barcelona legends Xavi Hernandez, Carles Puyol and Samuel Eto'o were also in town.

It has been reported that as well as guests having their phones banned, staff were sworn to secrecy - and over 450 police officers were brought in to manage the situation.

And the couple looked overwhelmed to tie the knot in front of their young sons Thiago and Mateo.

On March 10, 2018, Antonella gave birth to the couple's third son, Ciro.

The US Sun

The US Sun

Community Policy