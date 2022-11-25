ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YWbdQ_0jNP0DbY00

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide because a cracked fuel injector can spill fuel or leak vapors onto a hot engine and cause fires.

13-year-old girl charged in fatal shooting of TN teen

The recall covers Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs from the 2020 through 2023 model years. All have 1.5-liter, three-cylinder engines.

The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker said Thursday it’s not recommending that owners stop driving the vehicles or park them outdoors because fires are rare and generally don’t happen when the engines are off.

But Ford said it has received 20 reports of fires, including three that ignited nearby structures. The company also said it has four claims of fires that were noticed less than five minutes after the engines were turned off. Ford also has four injury claims not involving burns, and 43 legal claims attributed to the problem.

IRS says your tax refund may be smaller this year

Repairs aren’t yet available, but once they are, owners should schedule service with a preferred dealer, Jim Azzouz, executive director of customer experience, said in a statement. Owners will be notified by letter starting Dec. 19.

Owners can take their SUVs to the dealer and get a free loaner, or they can get free pickup and delivery.

Dealers will inspect the injectors and replace them if necessary. Ford also says it’s extending warranties to cover cracked fuel injectors for up to 15 years.

Dealers will update the vehicles’ engine-control software so it detects a cracked injector. Drivers will get a dashboard message to get service. Also, if there’s a pressure drop in the injectors, engine power will be cut to minimize risk and let drivers get to a safe location to stop and call for service, Ford said.

They’ll also install a tube to drain fuel from the cylinder head and away from hot surfaces.

Ford said it’s not replacing the injectors because the failure rate that causes leaks is low, an estimated 0.38% for 2020 models and 0.22% for 2021 to 2022 models. The rate is for 15 years or 150,000 miles (240,000 kilometers).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

13-year-old girl charged in fatal shooting of TN teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Memphis. Police responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. on Curtis Street. Takiyah Nelson was inside a home with friends when a gun went off and she was struck in the head. She was taken to LeBonheur in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJHL

Police: Body of missing SWVA man found

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — The body of a SWVA man last seen leaving a community hospital two weeks ago has been found. According to Jeremy Fleming with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Keith Mullins’ body was found. Fleming said Mullins’ body was recovered near where he went missing. According to the Norton Police Department, […]
CLINTWOOD, VA
WJHL

1 dead 1 injured after morning fire in Fall Branch

FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person is dead and another is injured after a house fire in Fall Branch Saturday morning. Sheriff Wesley Holt of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department said a call for a structure fire came in at 8:50 a.m. and units from the United (Greene County), Fall Branch, Sulphur Springs and […]
FALL BRANCH, TN
WJHL

Tennessee senator files new bill restricting children’s transgender care ‘in case someone tries to alter’ original proposed legislation

Informally titled the ‘Youth Health Protection Act,’ SB0005 comes on the heels of SB0001. Both affect children’s transgender care. “It is there in case someone tries to alter the Senate Bill 0001 in any way to weaken what it needs to do on behalf of the minor children in the state of Tennessee,” said Sen. Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma).
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

WCSO: Man charged with animal cruelty after barn fire

TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Telford man has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty after a barn fire Thursday afternoon. According to a release from Sheriff Keith Sexton with the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a fully engulfed barn fire on Rauhof Road in Telford Thursday afternoon. During the investigation, police […]
TELFORD, TN
WJHL

Police: Man shot at pharmacy, shooter arrested

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — Officers with the Big Stone Gap Police Department responded to a local pharmacy where a man was reportedly shot in the parking lot. According to a release from Chief Stephen Hamm with the Big Stone Gap Police Department, a man was shot in the parking lot of Economy Drug […]
BIG STONE GAP, VA
WJHL

Raccoon causes fire at ammunition plant in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A grass fire happened behind security fences at the BAE Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Kingsport around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Spokesperson Justine Barati told News Channel 11 a raccoon chewed through a power line which sparked a grass fire at the plant. Barati said the fire was quickly put out […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Police: Missing Johnson Co. man found safe

UPDATE: Johnson County officials said Arney was located and is now safe. MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they continue to search for a Johnson County man who hasn’t been contacted since last week. According to a press release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Kip Arney Jr. […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

DA’s office requests TBI’s help after fatal Hawkins Co. shooting

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — District Attorney General Dan Armstrong on Monday confirmed that the office requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) assistance following a fatal shooting last week. There are limited details available surrounding the exact time and place of the shooting, but Armstrong did confirm that the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) leads […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Telford man arrested after standoff with WCSO officers

TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested on Wednesday night after a standoff with Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies. According to a release from Keith Sexton with the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, police responded to a domestic assault on Eden Drive in Telford just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, Darrell Ogg, 59, […]
TELFORD, TN
WJHL

Firefighters extinguish fire at Dollar General in Norton

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire at a Dollar General in Norton, Virginia on Friday. According to Chief Todd Lagow, the Norton Fire Department was alerted to a fire at the Dollar General on Park Avenue in Norton just before 1 p.m. on Friday. Black smoke was reportedly coming from […]
NORTON, VA
WJHL

WJHL

43K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy