England vs USA – World Cup LIVE: Stream FREE, score, TV channel – HUGE Group B game UNDERWAY – latest updates

ENGLAND are facing USA right now in the World Cup - and Harry Kane is IN the starting XI.

Gareth Southgate has also rewarded Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham's performances with another start tonight.

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic is leading the line for the US, with fellow Premier League star Tim Ream also in the starting XI.

Start time : 7pm

: 7pm TV channel : ITV 1

: ITV 1 Live stream : ITVX

: ITVX England XI : Pickford, Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Bellingham, Rice, Mount; Saka, Sterling, Kane

: Pickford, Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Bellingham, Rice, Mount; Saka, Sterling, Kane USA XI: Turner, Robinson, Ream, Zimmerman, Dest, Musah, Adams, McKennie, Pulisic, Wright, Weah

BETTING SPECIAL - GET £66 IN FREE BETS FOR THE WORLD CUP

Follow all the action with our live blog below...

Inside the ground - kick off looms

Sun reporter Jordan Davies reports from Al Khor:

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. At the Al Bayt Stadium, just under 50km north of Doha’s centre, Gareth Southgate has gone with an unchanged team that beat Iran 6-2 on Monday.

Meanwhile, Gregg Berhalter has brought in Haji Wright for Josh Sargent up top. Wright only made his senior debut on June 1. This is his fourth cap, and has one goal to his name so far.

Confidence is high in the England camp, and a favourable knock-out spot could be guaranteed with another win against the States – a nation they have remarkably never beaten at a World Cup.

After a loss and a draw dating back to 1950 up to 2010, Southgate will be hoping it is third time lucky at this incredible NFL-vibes arena.

The US know whatever happens tonight, the decider against Iran next week is the big one, but they could do with not damaging their goal difference…

Kick-off is almost among us…

Stadium slowly filling up

Apparently some fans are having issues with their transfers to the ground we are told which is why the ground does not seem as full as we would expect.

We are expecting a sell-out here tonight in Al Bayt Stadium.

The England fans are fired up now with kick-off fast approaching.

Kane you even believe it

With England warming up on the pitch a lot of people were paying particular focus on the routine of Harry Kane.

The main positive is that the England physio was not paying any attention to Kane's warm up, suggesting they have absolutely no worries about the striker's fitness.

Southgate would not want to be without his prolific striker for any length of time in this tournament.

Credit: Getty

Berhalter confident ahead of game

USA managed to progress from the group stage at their previous two World Cup finals, finishing ahead of Portugal in 2014 before securing top spot ahead of England in 2010.

Indeed, a memorable 1-1 draw in their last meeting against the Three Lions, which saw Robert Green fumble a late Clint Dempsey strike, helped the Americans to finish above Fabio Capello's men on goal difference.

This gives them confidence ahead of tonight's game.

Young guns shooting from hip

Bukayo Saka scored in the Iran game either side of strikes from Jude Bellingham and Raheem Sterling in a dominant first half showing.

Substitutes Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish got their names on the scoresheet after the break.

Dortmund star Bellingham was particularly impressive in their last outing.

Credit: PA

New dawn for American football

After missing out on the 2018 World Cup, USA began their campaign in Qatar with a 1-1 draw against Wales on Monday, in a game they were leading after Tim Weah goal before half time.

USA coach Gregg Berhalter has since been criticised back in the States but the 49-year-old believes his team 'left everything on the pitch out there' and remains hopeful of securing a place in the knockout rounds.

Only England stand in their way.

Stars and Stripes all around stadium

USA are well-supported for tonight's game in Al Khor.

Everywhere you look you can see the stars and stripes of Team USA.

Looking for their side to get their first win of the World Cup in Qatar.

Credit: EPA

Credit: Reuters

Credit: EPA

Fans mingle as they prepare for game

Both sets of fans are enjoying the pre-match build up in pubs back home in London as we edge closer to kick off.

With the beers flowing, everyone is getting more hyped for the game.

England looking to make a step towards the knockout rounds of the 2022 World Cup.

Credit: Darren Fletcher

Credit: Darren Fletcher

England looking to continue run

After claiming maximum points against Iran, England will look to win their opening two group matches at the World Cup for the fourth time when they face USA tonight.

They previously did this in 1982, 2006 and 2018.

Southgate said his side need to improve their focus against a 'full throttle' USA outfit.

Credit: AFP

Fans are in buoyant mood

In and around the ground the England fans are enjoying themselves and seem to have some extra vigour after the last game.

The belief seems to be ebbing back that they really can go all the way this year in Qatar.

Ready to go that one step further and finally claim aa major honour.

Credit: EPA

Credit: AFP

USA subs:

7. Reyna, 9. Ferreira, 11. Aaronson, 12. Horvath, 14. de la Torre, 15. Long, 16. Morris, 17. Roldán, 18. Moore, 20. Carter-Vickers, 22. Yedlin, 23. Acosta, 24. Sargent, 25. Johnson, 26. Scally

USA starting XI:

Gregg Berhalter makes one change with Haji Wright coming in for Joshua Sargent.

1. Turner, 2. Dest, 3. Zimmerman, 13. Ream, 5. Robinson, 6. Musah, 4. Adams, 8. McKennie, 10. Pulisic, 19. Wright, 21. Weah.

Credit: @USMNT

England subs:

2. Walker, 7. Grealish, 8. Henderson, 11. Rashford, 13. Pope, 14. Phillips, 15. Dier, 16. Coady, 18. Alexander-Arnold, 20. Foden, 21. White, 23. Ramsdale, 24. Wilson, 26. Gallagher

England starting XI:

Gareth Southgate names an unchanged side from the one that humbled Iran on Monday.

1. Pickford, 12. Trippier, 5. Stones, 6. Maguire, 3. Shaw, 22. Bellingham, 4. Rice, 19. Mount, 17. Saka, 9. Kane, 10. Sterling

Credit: @England

More barrels than Donkey Kong

Pubs up and down the country will be flying through their supplies of alcohol this evening as fans cheer the Three Lions on.

The World Cup really does bring the party culture to sport.

Some of whom have been hit hard over the last few years can enjoy seeing their establishments full for the next few weeks with takings through the roof.

Credit: Reuters

2022, the year of the waistcoat

England are looking to follow up recent memorable highs of reaching the World Cup semi-finals four years ago and then the final of Euro 2020.

Optimism surrounding Gareth Southgate's squad had dipped heading to Qatar after a disappointing winless UEFA Nations League campaign.

However, the manner of the victory in their opening group game has re-ignited the passion and fire of the fans.

Fans flock to pubs after work

With the 7pm kick off time, many England fans did not need to worry about being able to book the day off.

In Central Park in Newcastle, the Three Lions' fans are already enjoying the atmosphere and one or two beverages.

They will be hoping for more goals after the game against Iran.

Boost for squad ahead of game

Kyle Walker has declared himself fit to feature against USA and has taken part in training after recovering from groin surgery.

Southgate is unlikely to rush him back into the starting XI this evening however.

The Man City defender is expected to start on the bench as they work him towards full fitness.

England team news:

Gareth Southgate could name the same starting line-up that began against Iran with Harry Maguire having recovered from illness expected to partner Kieran Trippier, John Stones and Luke Shaw.

James Maddison is yet to return to training with the Three Lions due to a knee problem.

Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Mason Mount are all poised to start again in centre-midfield.

Credit: Getty

USA team news:

Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah came off with respective groin and toe problems in the draw with Wales, but the midfield duo should be fit enough to retain their places alongside captain Tyler Adams.

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic is expected to continue ion the front three alongside Timothy Weah and Norwich City’s Joshua Sargent.

Arsenal keeper Matt Turner is expected to keep his place between the sticks for the stars and stripes.

Fans looking for repeat performance

The Three Lions started their campaign by hitting Iran for six on Monday, while the stars and stripes were forced to share the spoils with Wales.

Their second fixture at the last World Cup saw Southgate and co cruise to a 6-1 victory against Panama, who missed out on a place in Qatar after finishing behind USA in CONCACAF qualifying.

Fans will be hoping lightening can strike today tonight at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

England fans sweat on test results

After laying on the turf, holding his ankle, England fans feared the worst.

Spending the following day, constantly refreshing webpages, hoping for news of their talisman's fitness.

The fact that Kane is 100% for tonight's game has boosted spirits in the camp and they will be chomping at the bit for tonight's match-up.

Top spot integral for Southgate

With the way the World Cup format works, the winners of Group B will play the runners-up in Group A.

Likewise, the runners-up in Group B will play the winners of Group A.

As things stand in the other games being played, finishing in top spot would mean England avoiding a tricky tie against the Netherlands who currently have a 100% record in the tournament.

England fans will be cheering their team to victory and hopefully into cementing their place at the top of Group B.

Credit: Reuters

Credit: Reuters

Loose cannons provide tough test

England need to be wary of their opponents this evening, while not a football powerhouse on the world stage, we are talking about a country with a population of in excess of 330 million.

Statistically, there should be at least 26 very good footballers in that population.

The Three Lions also need to expect the unexpected, they are facing a nation with minds so unbalanced, that making cups of tea in the microwave seems normal practice.

Southgate to use Iran platform

England manager Gareth Southgate needs to use the emphatic opening game victory over Iran as springboard for the rest of the tournament.

As each game comes they need to build momentum as the tournament continues.

This way you hit your best form in the knockout stages when the competition is a little less forgiving.

That starts tonight with USA, a team England have not beaten in World Cup football.