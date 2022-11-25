Read full article on original website
RCPD IDs drivers injured in Thanksgiving night crash
MANHATTAN —Two people were injured in an accident Thanksgiving night in Manhattan. Just after 11:30p.m. Thursday, a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Jose Orona, 25, Manhattan, was northbound on Seth Child Road at Anderson Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The vehicle crossed from from...
Kansas woman hospitalized after crash
RILEY COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before noon Friday in Riley County. The Riley County Police Department reported a 2017 Cadillac CTS drive by by Joni Feldkamp, 64, of Baileyville, was involved in a single-car in the 4600 Block of Highway 13. EMS transportd...
One dead in Junction City trailer house fire
GEARY COUNTY —One person died in a fire early Monday in Junction City. Just before 1a.m. Monday, Junction City firefighters responded to a trailer house fire at 948 Grant Avenue lot 381, according to a media release. On arrival the trailer house was fully involved with fire. A single...
Kan. man dies after accident at custom cabinetry business
A Salina man died as the result of a work accident just south of Salina. Just before 4p.m. November 23, emergency personnel responded to Crestwood, Inc., 601. E. Water Well Road for the report of an accident, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan. Nathaniel T.R. Goben, 27, of Salina,...
Kansas man dies after work accident
A Kansas man died after a work accident on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Missing teen found by Riley County Police
OGDEN (KSNT) – Law enforcement has found a teen who ran away from an Ogden home on Friday. The Riley County Police Department reports that the missing teenager has been found safe as if 5:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28. 27 News reports on missing children cases whenever local law enforcement requests.
WIBW
Water main break to close parts of S. Kansas Ave. in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break will close parts of S. Kansas Ave. in Topeka. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the City of Topeka says that southbound S. Kansas Ave. will be closed to traffic. It said the closure will start just north of the intersection of S. Kansas Ave. and Croix.
WIBW
Observant employee helps TPD make early-morning burglary arrest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An observant employee helped Topeka Police arrest a man accused of burglary early Monday morning. The Topeka Police Department says that around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, officials responded to a burglary in progress at 1900 SW 41st St. TPD indicated that an alert employee...
WIBW
Topeka Police investigate armed holdup at downtown Pizza Hut
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are looking for the man who robbed a Pizza Hut restaurant. TPD says the report came in just after 6 p.m. from the SW 10th and Topeka Blvd. location. They say the man came into the store and demanded money, then ran off. They...
WIBW
Officials search for suspect who knocked man unconscious in Aggieville
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan are searching for an unknown suspect who knocked a man unconscious in Aggieville over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, officials were called to the area of N. Manhattan Ave. and Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of a battery.
WIBW
Police hunt for suspect who led them on chase in stolen car
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are looking for a suspect who led them on a chase in a stolen car over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around midnight on Sunday, Nov. 27, officials were called to the 100 block of McCall Rd. in Manhattan with reports of theft.
WIBW
Fund started for Jefferson Co. teen injured in hunting accident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The family of a Jefferson Co. teen accidentally shot while hunting is asking for prayers. Cash Stein, 15, was flown to Children’s Mercy Sunday morning. Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig says five juveniles were hunting birds between Meriden and Valley Falls, and one of them was accidentally shot in the head area. Herrig called it a “tragic hunting accident.”
Riley County Arrest Report November 28
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. RICKY KAI MATSON, 17, Manhattan, Duty of driver to report accident with an unattended vehicle/property; 1st conv; Possession of marijuana; processed through North Central Kansas Juvenile Intake and released to a parent/guardian.
WIBW
Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
Officials search for group of women who jumped another, sent her to ER
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan officials are searching for a group of women that jumped another and sent her to the emergency room. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, officials were called to the Ascension Via Christy emergency room with reports of an injured woman.
S.O. reports hit and run accident
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies located a two-vehicle hit and run just after 2 a.m. Saturday. According to the Sheriff's Department Demitrius D. White, Fort Riley, was traveling westbound on K-18 at mile marker 177 in a Chevrolet Camaro. His vehicle was hit from behind by a black sedan that fled the scene.
Arrest warrant issued for Kan. man accused of kidnapping woman
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate Allen,...
Emporia gazette.com
Raccoon causes single-vehicle wreck on I-35, driver hospitalized
One person was hospitalized early Saturday morning after she struck a raccoon on Interstate 35. According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Miller, 24-year-old Jasmine Akkerman was heading northbound on I-35 at mile marker 132 when she struck a raccoon that was traveling across the interstate at 4:59 a.m. Akkerman...
WIBW
Jackson Co. deputy books two for meth following traffic stop
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Jackson Co. Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle on Friday, November 25, and arrested two people for possession of methamphetamines. On Friday, a Jackson Co. deputy stopped a Ford Taurus for an alleged traffic infraction near 126th and U.S. Highway 75 around 4:30 p.m., and according to the Sheriff’s Office, two occupants in the vehicle were arrested.
WIBW
Family of car crash victim inviting community to fundraiser
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Alexis Ward, 22, was killed in a single vehicle rollover car crash on Highway 24 on November 20th. The family is left to pay for a funeral they never saw coming. “Even if you can’t donate, just spread it, share it, just let everybody know that...
