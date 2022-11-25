Read full article on original website
Express Refinances Its Capital Structure To Expand Liquidity
Fashion apparel retailer Express Inc EXPR has taken steps to refinance its capital structure and expand its liquidity access while reducing interest rate exposure. It increased the maximum revolver amount by $40 million to $290 million by amending its current $250 million Senior Secured Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility. The company...
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (DSAQ.WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings
The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE", the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock — ticker symbol DSAQ.WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company's Class A common stock — ticker symbol DSAQ — and units — ticker symbol DSAQ.U — will continue on the NYSE.
Analyzing Exela Technologies's Short Interest
Exela Technologies's XELA short percent of float has fallen 46.86% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 11.07 million shares sold short, which is 9.06% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Looking Into Invitae's Recent Short Interest
Invitae's NVTA short percent of float has fallen 3.57% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 46.47 million shares sold short, which is 21.59% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Silvergate Capital Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Silvergate Capital. Looking at options history for Silvergate Capital SI we detected 29 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 13% of the investors opened...
A $1,000 Investment In Apple Just After Thanksgiving Could Be Worth This Much By The End Of The Year
Apple, Inc.’s AAPL stock is down about 16.1% in the year-to-date period. The decline is almost in line with the performance of the broader market, with the S&P 500 Index down about 15.5% during the period. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has plunged a steeper 28.2% during the period.
A Look Into Okta's Debt
Shares of Okta Inc. OKTA decreased by 15.75% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Okta has.
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Affiliated Managers Group
Within the last quarter, Affiliated Managers Group AMG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Affiliated Managers Group. The company has an average price target of $160.3 with a high of $192.00 and a low of $135.00.
What Does Estee Lauder Cos' Debt Look Like?
Over the past three months, shares of Estee Lauder Cos Inc. EL decreased by 13.49%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Estee Lauder Cos has.
Looking Into Immunogen's Return On Capital Employed
Immunogen IMGN brought in sales totaling $15.38 million during Q3 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 25.37%, resulting in a loss of $77.75 million. In Q2, Immunogen brought in $14.16 million in sales but lost $62.02 million in earnings. Why Is ROCE Significant?. Earnings data without...
Where S&P Global Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on S&P Global SPGI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Hits New 52-Week Low
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust PEI last week sold off to a new 52-week low at $2.45 before buyers took it to just slightly higher. Based in Philadelphia, the company specializes in “the ownership and management of differentiated shopping malls,” according to its website. Earlier in November, CEO...
A Look Into Lumen Technologies' Debt
Shares of Lumen Technologies Inc. LUMN decreased by 44.34% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Lumen Technologies has. Lumen Technologies Debt. Based on Lumen Technologies's balance sheet as of November 3, 2022, long-term debt is at...
Marathon Oil's Solid Balance Sheet & Shareholder Returns Prompt 30% Price Target Hike By This Analyst
Raymond James analyst John Freeman reiterated a Strong Buy rating on the shares of Marathon Oil Corp MRO and raised the price target from $37 to $48. The analyst said Q3 earnings were strong for Marathon, with production out of Delaware exceeding expectations. Buybacks impressed to the upside as the...
Intuit, Hewlett Packard Enterprise And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $7.44 million after the closing bell. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 0.1% to $15.56 in after-hours trading.
CareTrust REIT Appoints James Callister As Investment Head
CareTrust REIT Inc CTRE has appointed James Callister as Chief Investment Officer, effective December 31, 2022. Callister will succeed Mark Lamb, who will leave the company after a transition period to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities. Callister currently serves as CareTrust's Executive Vice President. Before joining CareTrust, Callister worked as a real...
LAND GRAND INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED ACQUIRES COMMON SHARES OF SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Land Grand International Holding Limited (the "Company") has acquired 46,358,978 common shares (the "Common Shares") of SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Corporation") from China Cinda (HK) Asset Management Co., Limited (the "Vendor") for HK$62,000,000 (or its equivalent in US$ based on the conversion rate between HK$ and US$ as HK$7.8 = US$1.00) in aggregate for the Common Shares, equivalent to approximately C$10,609,171.80 in aggregate and C$0.23 per Common Share (based on the conversion rate of HK$5.844: C$1) (the "Transaction").
Analyst Ratings for Wynn Resorts
Within the last quarter, Wynn Resorts WYNN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Wynn Resorts. The company has an average price target of $80.6 with a high of $91.00 and a low of $70.00.
Top 5 And Bottom 5 Cash Flowing Companies In The Third Quarter
Participants at the recent MJBIZ conference discussed cash flow far more regularly than growth. A broad range of companies discussed instituting cost controls, tightening working capital management, and adopting stricter capital budgeting. This change of focus makes great sense given the constrained cannabis capital markets, which are the most challenging we can remember.
Target Unusual Options Activity For November 28
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Target TGT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
