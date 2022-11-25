ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Express Refinances Its Capital Structure To Expand Liquidity

Fashion apparel retailer Express Inc EXPR has taken steps to refinance its capital structure and expand its liquidity access while reducing interest rate exposure. It increased the maximum revolver amount by $40 million to $290 million by amending its current $250 million Senior Secured Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility. The company...
Benzinga

NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (DSAQ.WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings

The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE", the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock — ticker symbol DSAQ.WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company's Class A common stock — ticker symbol DSAQ — and units — ticker symbol DSAQ.U — will continue on the NYSE.
Benzinga

Analyzing Exela Technologies's Short Interest

Exela Technologies's XELA short percent of float has fallen 46.86% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 11.07 million shares sold short, which is 9.06% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Looking Into Invitae's Recent Short Interest

Invitae's NVTA short percent of float has fallen 3.57% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 46.47 million shares sold short, which is 21.59% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Silvergate Capital Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Silvergate Capital. Looking at options history for Silvergate Capital SI we detected 29 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 13% of the investors opened...
Benzinga

A Look Into Okta's Debt

Shares of Okta Inc. OKTA decreased by 15.75% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Okta has.
Benzinga

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Affiliated Managers Group

Within the last quarter, Affiliated Managers Group AMG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Affiliated Managers Group. The company has an average price target of $160.3 with a high of $192.00 and a low of $135.00.
Benzinga

What Does Estee Lauder Cos' Debt Look Like?

Over the past three months, shares of Estee Lauder Cos Inc. EL decreased by 13.49%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Estee Lauder Cos has.
Benzinga

Looking Into Immunogen's Return On Capital Employed

Immunogen IMGN brought in sales totaling $15.38 million during Q3 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 25.37%, resulting in a loss of $77.75 million. In Q2, Immunogen brought in $14.16 million in sales but lost $62.02 million in earnings. Why Is ROCE Significant?. Earnings data without...
Benzinga

Where S&P Global Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on S&P Global SPGI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Hits New 52-Week Low

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust PEI last week sold off to a new 52-week low at $2.45 before buyers took it to just slightly higher. Based in Philadelphia, the company specializes in “the ownership and management of differentiated shopping malls,” according to its website. Earlier in November, CEO...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Benzinga

A Look Into Lumen Technologies' Debt

Shares of Lumen Technologies Inc. LUMN decreased by 44.34% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Lumen Technologies has. Lumen Technologies Debt. Based on Lumen Technologies's balance sheet as of November 3, 2022, long-term debt is at...
Benzinga

Intuit, Hewlett Packard Enterprise And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $7.44 million after the closing bell. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares gained 0.1% to $15.56 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga

CareTrust REIT Appoints James Callister As Investment Head

CareTrust REIT Inc CTRE has appointed James Callister as Chief Investment Officer, effective December 31, 2022. Callister will succeed Mark Lamb, who will leave the company after a transition period to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities. Callister currently serves as CareTrust's Executive Vice President. Before joining CareTrust, Callister worked as a real...
Benzinga

LAND GRAND INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED ACQUIRES COMMON SHARES OF SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Land Grand International Holding Limited (the "Company") has acquired 46,358,978 common shares (the "Common Shares") of SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Corporation") from China Cinda (HK) Asset Management Co., Limited (the "Vendor") for HK$62,000,000 (or its equivalent in US$ based on the conversion rate between HK$ and US$ as HK$7.8 = US$1.00) in aggregate for the Common Shares, equivalent to approximately C$10,609,171.80 in aggregate and C$0.23 per Common Share (based on the conversion rate of HK$5.844: C$1) (the "Transaction").
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Wynn Resorts

Within the last quarter, Wynn Resorts WYNN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Wynn Resorts. The company has an average price target of $80.6 with a high of $91.00 and a low of $70.00.
Benzinga

Top 5 And Bottom 5 Cash Flowing Companies In The Third Quarter

Participants at the recent MJBIZ conference discussed cash flow far more regularly than growth. A broad range of companies discussed instituting cost controls, tightening working capital management, and adopting stricter capital budgeting. This change of focus makes great sense given the constrained cannabis capital markets, which are the most challenging we can remember.
Benzinga

Target Unusual Options Activity For November 28

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Target TGT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...

