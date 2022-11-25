ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Fact or Fiction: Vols Sanctions, Selfish Mel Tucker, CJ Stroud for Heisman

By Mike Farrell
Mike Farrell Sports
Mike Farrell Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQgqs_0jNOzrpH00

In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he determines if Tennessee has a leg to stand on in their complaint to the NCAA...

In today’s Fact or Fiction , I look at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.

1. The Vols defense against NCAA violations is valid.

Farrell’s take: FICTION

I get it, I really do. We live in a world now where players are being offered money all the time (I almost typed millions but let’s be real) with NIL and the Vols are defending themselves against $60k in payments in Chick Fil-A bags now. But the defense is laughable. In essence Tennessee is saying how could we be compliant when our coaches were lying to us. Really? There were over 200 individual violations in two years under former head coach Jeremy Pruitt . I don’t care who you are and what you do, there’s no way someone didn’t know something about this. Heck even I knew. It should have been stopped and handled and the Vols have to face their punishment. They’d be better off saying they knew NIL was coming so they started early because the “we didn’t know cause they lied” defense is bad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13k9Rz_0jNOzrpH00
Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt yells at an official after a call that went against Tennessee during the Crimson Tide's 35-13 victory in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

© Gary Cosby Jr. via Imagn Content Services, LLC

2. The Mel Tucker story is blown out of proportion.

Farrell’s take: FACT

It’s a neat story and all. If you haven’t heard, a USA Today article is saying that a $100,000 bonus earmarked for Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker for his staffers was pocketed by the coach. It makes the $95 million man look greedy and petty. But we all know it’s crap too. Tucker will address this sooner than later and anyone who thinks a man making $9.5 million a year isn’t going to take care of his hard working staffers is just dumb. Like I said it’s a cute story but let’s wait for the real story to emerge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I986e_0jNOzrpH00
Michigan State's head coach Mel Tucker, right, celebrates with Jarek Broussard after his touchdown against Akron during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

3. CJ Stroud wins the Heisman this weekend.

Farrell’s take: FACT

This is it, this is the game. If Stroud wins and has a good game he will hold off USC QB Caleb Williams for the Heisman whether it’s right or wrong. Stroud leads the county in QB Rating, he has 34 touchdowns to just 4 picks and he plays for a marquee pre-season favorite headed to the playoff (with the win). Williams has better numbers overall with 40 total touchdowns and more yardage but he’ll be snubbed if Stroud has a good game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uhbaj_0jNOzrpH00
Nov 19, 2022; College Park, MD, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball against Maryland Terrapins in the third quarter in their Big Ten game at SECU Stadium.

© Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Ryan Day Had Brutally Honest Message After Blowout Loss

Following another disappointing loss to Michigan for the second straight year, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day seemed a bit unsure of his future with the program. When asked about what's next for the Buckeyes as they miss out on another Big Ten championship, here's what the Urban Meyer protege had to say:
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Fans Furious With CJ Stroud's Postgame Quote

During the Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer eras at Ohio State, the Buckeyes made it very, very clear that the Michigan game was much more than just one game, it was something they prepared for - and thought about - all year. But on Saturday, following the Buckeyes' second straight...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has released his new top four rankings. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has released his new rankings on Sunday morning. Finebaum has Georgia at No. 1. “The Dawgs dogged it in the first half against Georgia Tech. You can expect that they were...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

2 Coaches Are Getting Mentioned To Replace Ryan Day

Ohio State isn't going to fire head coach Ryan Day following Saturday's loss to Michigan, even though it was a blowout and even though it was the second straight loss to the Wolverines. But that doesn't mean Ohio State fans are thrilled with Day. In fact, they're already starting to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Calling For Ryan Day To Be Fired

For the second straight year, Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes have fallen to Michigan with a Big Ten title berth on the line. Now, despite all of his success, some fans are beginning to call for his job following Saturday's performance. Here's what folks on Twitter had to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders, Colorado News

After three wildly successful seasons as head coach as Jackson State, Deion Sanders is finally getting lucrative offers to be a Power Five head coach. On Saturday, FOX Sports reported that Sanders has been offered the vacant head coaching job at Colorado. The Buffaloes fired Karl Dorrell five games into his third season at the helm following an 0-5 start to the campaign.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Video Of Sad Ohio State Fan Going Viral

It's far from over in Columbus, but Ohio State fans are starting to feel the pressure down four with Michigan driving and the fourth quarter fast approaching. The energy in The Shoe is starting to dissipate with each yard gained by the Wolverines' offense. And no fan embodied that more...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Star SEC Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring

The Missouri Tigers offense is expected to lose some talent, 247Sports reports. According to the outlet, Mizzou wide receiver Dominic Lovett, one of the top wideouts in the SEC, intends to enter the transfer portal. The Tigers WR finished the regular season third in the conference in receiving yards, only...
COLUMBIA, MO
The Spun

Football World Reacts To What CJ Stroud Did After Loss

Ohio State might have lost to Michigan on Saturday, but quarterback CJ Stroud is deserving of some postgame praise. The Heisman Trophy-contending quarterback is getting praised for what he did after the loss to Michigan on Saturday afternoon. It's well deserved. "Despite the bitter loss, Stroud was seen hanging around...
COLUMBUS, OH
College Football News

Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Prediction Week 14

What will the 2022 Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially look like after Week 13? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings. This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 14 USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
The Spun

Breaking: Michigan Quarterback Is Transferring

A Michigan Wolverines quarterback has opted to transfer following the win over Ohio State. Cade McNamara, who started for Michigan last year en route to a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth, lost the job to J.J. McCarthy this year. The Michigan quarterback is now transferring. "Michigan QB...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

What Jim Harbaugh Said After Blowout Win Over Ohio State

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was all smiles during his postgame press conference after Saturday's blowout win over Ohio State. The Wolverines leader was understandably happy with his team after coming into Columbus and leaving with a 45-23 final score. Harbaugh wasn't surprised by Michigan's dominance in the biggest game...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Lee Corso Tossing Michigan Helmet Going Viral

There was never really any doubt that College GameDay analyst Lee Corso would pick Ohio State to beat Michigan in The Game today. But that didn't stop the college football icon from having some fun with the crowd over it. Early in the broadcast, Corso started playing up the crowd...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Getting Mentioned For Prominent College Job

Urban Meyer has not coached in college in four years, but that doesn't mean he isn't still being mentioned for jobs. The latest opening people are imagining Meyer as a fit for is Cincinnati. The Bearcats are looking for a new head coach after Luke Fickell agreed to take over the reins at Wisconsin.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has 1 Word To Describe Michigan Loss

Ohio State entered this weekend with one thing on its mind: Avenge last year's loss to Michigan. Obviously, that plan didn't come to fruition. The Buckeyes were blown out at home by the Wolverines this afternoon. Ryan Day's defense had no answer for Michigan's dynamic rushing attack. During this Saturday's...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Report: Big-Name College Quarterbacks Considering Transfer

Caleb Williams was arguably the biggest transfer of the 2022 college football offseason, when he followed Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to USC. Could we have another big-name college football quarterback transfer this year?. According to a report, multiple "big-name" college quarterbacks are considering a transfer this offseason. The NCAA's Transfer...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Sam Pittman Reportedly Fired Coach After Latest Arkansas Loss

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman reportedly fired strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker after the Razorbacks' most recent loss to the Missouri Tigers. Walker was fired after a 29-27 loss in the Battle Line Rivalry on Friday, per Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Pittman said the Razorbacks were “physically...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Mike Farrell Sports

Mike Farrell Sports

New York, NY
692
Followers
264
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

A one stop shop for everything from high school football recruiting to college football coverage, the transfer portal and the NFL Draft. All things football all the time.

 https://mikefarrellsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy