Fact or Fiction: Vols Sanctions, Selfish Mel Tucker, CJ Stroud for Heisman

In today’s Fact or Fiction , I look at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.

1. The Vols defense against NCAA violations is valid.

Farrell’s take: FICTION

I get it, I really do. We live in a world now where players are being offered money all the time (I almost typed millions but let’s be real) with NIL and the Vols are defending themselves against $60k in payments in Chick Fil-A bags now. But the defense is laughable. In essence Tennessee is saying how could we be compliant when our coaches were lying to us. Really? There were over 200 individual violations in two years under former head coach Jeremy Pruitt . I don’t care who you are and what you do, there’s no way someone didn’t know something about this. Heck even I knew. It should have been stopped and handled and the Vols have to face their punishment. They’d be better off saying they knew NIL was coming so they started early because the “we didn’t know cause they lied” defense is bad.

Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt yells at an official after a call that went against Tennessee during the Crimson Tide's 35-13 victory in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. © Gary Cosby Jr. via Imagn Content Services, LLC

2. The Mel Tucker story is blown out of proportion.

Farrell’s take: FACT

It’s a neat story and all. If you haven’t heard, a USA Today article is saying that a $100,000 bonus earmarked for Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker for his staffers was pocketed by the coach. It makes the $95 million man look greedy and petty. But we all know it’s crap too. Tucker will address this sooner than later and anyone who thinks a man making $9.5 million a year isn’t going to take care of his hard working staffers is just dumb. Like I said it’s a cute story but let’s wait for the real story to emerge.

Michigan State's head coach Mel Tucker, right, celebrates with Jarek Broussard after his touchdown against Akron during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

3. CJ Stroud wins the Heisman this weekend.

Farrell’s take: FACT

This is it, this is the game. If Stroud wins and has a good game he will hold off USC QB Caleb Williams for the Heisman whether it’s right or wrong. Stroud leads the county in QB Rating, he has 34 touchdowns to just 4 picks and he plays for a marquee pre-season favorite headed to the playoff (with the win). Williams has better numbers overall with 40 total touchdowns and more yardage but he’ll be snubbed if Stroud has a good game.