ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin loses 5th 2023 commitment after 3-star DL Trey Pierce de-commits Sunday

The Wisconsin Badgers faced even tougher recruiting news late Sunday as three-star defensive lineman Roderick “Trey” Pierce de-committed from the program, marking the second recruit to de-commit on the day after top offensive lineman Christopher Terek flipped his commitment to Notre Dame. Pierce, who had originally committed on...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football: Processing Luke Fickell As The New Wisconsin Head Football Coach

Processing Luke Fickell As The New Wisconsin Head Football Coach. Well, Luke Fickell, not Jim Leonhard, is the new Head Coach of the University of Wisconsin football team. Okay. Let’s have discourse. I’m essentially going to use this as an inner-monologue written out, and discuss things as they come up as a way to try to parse out all of the things that went into this pretty ground-breaking decision by Chris McIntosh, Wisconsin’s Athletic Director.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin loses top 2023 OL commitment after head coaching change

The Wisconsin Badgers made headlines on Sunday when they unexpectedly hired Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell as their next head coach of the program, bypassing interim head coach Jim Leonhard, who had been the defensive coordinator for the previous five seasons. However, that news came with some unfortunate, but somewhat...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football: Badgers finalizing deal to hire Luke Fickell

According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, and multiple other outlets, Wisconsin is planning to hire current/former Cinncinatti Head Coach Luke Fickell to be the next Head Coach at Wisconsin. Rittenberg added that Fickell has already informed players at Cincinnati of his decision to leave for Wisconsin. Rittenberg states that the...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin football: Game Thread vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

And then there was one. One last regular season game for Wisconsin football in what has been an up and down season for the Badgers. Despite all that has happened, one thing can really make a difference in how your season end and that’s beating your bitter rival. The Badgers are 1-1 in trophy games this year but the Axe is the most important of them all. Can the Badgers bring it back to its rightful home? We’ll have to see. Let us know how you are feeling as the comments are officially open!
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy