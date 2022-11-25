Get $200 off these Beats headphones for Black Friday. Amazon

In need of some new headphones? Get these Beats Studio3 Headphones for $200 off for Black Friday.

At an original retail price of $349.95, these stylish Beats headphones are now $149.95.

Black Friday 2022 is here and it's time to save big! If you or a loved one is in need of some new trendy headphones, then you're in luck. These Beats Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones are $200 off. Originally retailed at $349.95, you can now take 57% thanks to the Black Friday deal.

$149.95 at Amazon

The high performance headphones are compatible with iOS and Android devices. Listen to music or a podcast all day because these Beats have 22 hours of battery life. They also charge within 10 minutes.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: These Beats headphones are $200 off for Black Friday 2022