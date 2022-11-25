ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

These Beats headphones are $200 off for Black Friday 2022

By Amina Khan, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YJt0B_0jNOzPJ300
Get $200 off these Beats headphones for Black Friday. Amazon

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Black Friday 2022 is here and it's time to save big! If you or a loved one is in need of some new trendy headphones, then you're in luck. These Beats Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones are $200 off. Originally retailed at $349.95, you can now take 57% thanks to the Black Friday deal.

$149.95 at Amazon

The high performance headphones are compatible with iOS and Android devices. Listen to music or a podcast all day because these Beats have 22 hours of battery life. They also charge within 10 minutes.

Black Friday 2022 is here : Shop the best 135+ Black Friday deals right now

Where should you shop on Black Friday? The guide to Black Friday sales—the best deals from 105 retailers

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: These Beats headphones are $200 off for Black Friday 2022

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

691K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy