Montgomery, AL

wtvy.com

AP Poll: Alabama climbs to No. 6 after beating Auburn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama climbed two spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after taking down Auburn, 49-27, on Saturday. The Crimson Tide moves up to No. 6 in the AP rankings released on Sunday. LSU fell five spots to No. 11 after losing to Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wtvy.com

Alabama downs Auburn in 87th Iron Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTVY) -- Two different seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers. Alabama hoping for a win and some chaos to make another playoff appearance. The Tigers needing a win to become bowl eligible. The Tigers score a touchdown first thanks to a Robby Ashford 24-yard run...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
collegeandmagnolia.com

SNAP JUDGMENTS: Alabama 49, Auburn 27

Hire him. The energy around this program has been better this month than it has for at least 5, maybe 10 years. These dudes played HARD for him. He’ll bring in NIL dollars, and he’s the best shot at alignment between all parties. It might not be pretty at first, but this program needs an overhaul and I want a coach who knows what the end result is supposed to look like, catered specifically to Auburn. Spend big on coordinators. Give Caddy the keys. And let him cook.
AUBURN, AL
wtvy.com

Montgomery high school student to play at Carnegie Hall in NYC

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery high school student is inspiring her community after being chosen to perform in one of the most historic music halls in the world. “I started playing the guitar in second grade at Carver Elementary,” said young musician Kaylen Miles. Kaylen Miles, an 11th...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WHNT News 19

Iron Bowl Game Extremes In Weather

One of the biggest rivalries in college football is coming up this weekend. It is the 87th Iron Bowl game between in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn. In its 86-game history dating back to 1893, some games have been played in extreme weather.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Shoppers head to EastChase for Black Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - People eagerly filled The Shoppes at EastChase for Black Friday. “It’s just been booming,” Academy Sports + Outdoors sales manager Megan Rodgers said. Rodgers mentioned Black Friday 2022 was different compared to other years, with more people preferring to shop online and pick up...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Friendship Mission serves Thanksgiving meals to those in need

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Friendship Mission in Montgomery made sure no one went hungry this Thanksgiving. Volunteers were hard at work Thursday serving food to both residents of their two homeless shelters and anyone in need of warm meal in the community. “Today we give extra thanks. We give...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Police: 3 wounded in 2 Montgomery shootings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say three people were injured in two separate shootings on Friday and Saturday. According to Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams, officers responded to the 2100 block of E. South Blvd. around 3:40 p.m. Friday in reference to a person shot. There, police said two men were found with gunshot wounds. Williams revealed the men sustained those injuries in the area of April and Ridgecrest streets.
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

1 dead after car wreck in east Alabama

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) — A fatal car accident in Loachapoka claimed the life of one, according to the Lee County Coroner’s Office. The major crash happened in the evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 24 at Alabama Highway 14 and County Road 188. The Lee County Coroner’s Office says the crash left a 53-year-old man dead. […]
LOACHAPOKA, AL
WSFA

Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia. The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.
CHESAPEAKE, VA

