wtvy.com
AP Poll: Alabama climbs to No. 6 after beating Auburn
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama climbed two spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after taking down Auburn, 49-27, on Saturday. The Crimson Tide moves up to No. 6 in the AP rankings released on Sunday. LSU fell five spots to No. 11 after losing to Texas...
wtvy.com
Alabama downs Auburn in 87th Iron Bowl
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTVY) -- Two different seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers. Alabama hoping for a win and some chaos to make another playoff appearance. The Tigers needing a win to become bowl eligible. The Tigers score a touchdown first thanks to a Robby Ashford 24-yard run...
collegeandmagnolia.com
SNAP JUDGMENTS: Alabama 49, Auburn 27
Hire him. The energy around this program has been better this month than it has for at least 5, maybe 10 years. These dudes played HARD for him. He’ll bring in NIL dollars, and he’s the best shot at alignment between all parties. It might not be pretty at first, but this program needs an overhaul and I want a coach who knows what the end result is supposed to look like, catered specifically to Auburn. Spend big on coordinators. Give Caddy the keys. And let him cook.
Alabama’s offense returned to form in the Iron Bowl as change looms
This Iron Bowl lacked the drama and lasting moments of others in the past decade, but few of the rivalry’s 86 previous games saw Alabama’s offense perform like it did Saturday night. The Tide trotted into the locker room at halftime with 348 yards and 35 points, then...
wtvy.com
Montgomery high school student to play at Carnegie Hall in NYC
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery high school student is inspiring her community after being chosen to perform in one of the most historic music halls in the world. “I started playing the guitar in second grade at Carver Elementary,” said young musician Kaylen Miles. Kaylen Miles, an 11th...
What Cadillac Williams said to recap Auburn’s 49-27 Iron Bowl defeat vs. Alabama
Auburn interim coach Cadillac Williams discussed several topics with reporters after the Tigers’ 49-27 loss against Alabama in the Iron Bowl. Williams started the press conference with an opening statement thanking his players and assistant coaches for a hard-fought finish to the season. Williams took over the coaching responsibilities...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — This Alabama store helped men look their best for more than four decades
George Wilder owns The Locker Room, a quality men’s clothing, sportswear and shoe store with locations in Montgomery and Auburn. Wilder began his menswear career when he was a senior in high school in Columbus, Mississippi. “The truth is that I was in the store so often, that I...
Nick Saban has blood on his face during Iron Bowl
Saturday marked the huge Iron Bowl game between Auburn and Alabama, and even Nick Saban got involved in the physicality of the game. The Alabama head coach was shown in the second quarter with some blood on his cheek. CBS reporter Jenny Dell shared what happened. “Turns out he got...
Scarbinsky: Trolled by Kiffin, rolled by Alabama: Auburn’s nightmare isn’t over yet
This is an opinion column. When you’ve walked in the desert as long as Auburn football has, it’s easy to mistake a mirage for an oasis and dismiss an oasis as a mirage. This is the way the 2022 Auburn football season ended on the field Saturday in enemy territory as the program’s nightmare continued.
Iron Bowl Game Extremes In Weather
One of the biggest rivalries in college football is coming up this weekend. It is the 87th Iron Bowl game between in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn. In its 86-game history dating back to 1893, some games have been played in extreme weather.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Gary Danielson faces backlash during first half of Auburn at Alabama game
Gary Danielson was faced with criticism from both sides of the Iron Bowl rivalry, as he was accused of being both an Auburn homer and an Alabama homer in the first half in Tuscaloosa. One fan wondered if Danielson was watching the same game that he was. At one point,...
Slavery’s ghost haunts Alabama cotton gin factory’s transformation
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — There’s no painless way to explain the history of a massive brick structure being renovated into apartments in this central Alabama city — a factory that played a key role in the expansion of slavery before the Civil War. Dating back to the 1830s, the labor of enslaved Black people helped […]
B.B. Comer beats Highland Home, will play for state title for first time since 1995
B.B. Comer’s Kamore Harris ran 25 times for 172 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead B.B. Comer to a 44-15 victory over Highland Home on Friday night in the Class 2A semifinals at Legion Stadium in Sylacauga. The victory sends the Tigers to the Super 7 for the...
WSFA
Shoppers head to EastChase for Black Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - People eagerly filled The Shoppes at EastChase for Black Friday. “It’s just been booming,” Academy Sports + Outdoors sales manager Megan Rodgers said. Rodgers mentioned Black Friday 2022 was different compared to other years, with more people preferring to shop online and pick up...
WSFA
Friendship Mission serves Thanksgiving meals to those in need
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Friendship Mission in Montgomery made sure no one went hungry this Thanksgiving. Volunteers were hard at work Thursday serving food to both residents of their two homeless shelters and anyone in need of warm meal in the community. “Today we give extra thanks. We give...
Virginia Walmart shooting victim reportedly grew up in Alabama
An Alabama native was among the victims who were shot in the mass shooting at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart store, a TV station reported. WSFA-TV reports that Sarah Walker grew up in Montgomery, Alabama, and had moved to Virginia with her family. She was working at the Walmart store in...
Alabama man killed when truck veers off road, strikes several trees
An Alabama man was killed Saturday night after his truck veered off the road and struck several trees, state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11:25 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of Wetumpka, Alabama, man. Alex W. Cumbie, 32, was fatally injured when the 1997 Ford F-150...
WSFA
Police: 3 wounded in 2 Montgomery shootings
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say three people were injured in two separate shootings on Friday and Saturday. According to Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams, officers responded to the 2100 block of E. South Blvd. around 3:40 p.m. Friday in reference to a person shot. There, police said two men were found with gunshot wounds. Williams revealed the men sustained those injuries in the area of April and Ridgecrest streets.
1 dead after car wreck in east Alabama
LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) — A fatal car accident in Loachapoka claimed the life of one, according to the Lee County Coroner’s Office. The major crash happened in the evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 24 at Alabama Highway 14 and County Road 188. The Lee County Coroner’s Office says the crash left a 53-year-old man dead. […]
WSFA
Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia. The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.
