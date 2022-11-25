Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
Zayn Malik releases Jimi Hendrix cover for late guitar god's 80th birthday
Zayn Malik has released a cover of Jimi Hendrix's 1971 posthumous tune 'Angel' to mark the late guitar legend's 80th birthday. The former One Direction star, 29, has been praised by the Hendrix estate, who approved the cover in a bid to bring the Seattle hero's music to a new generation.
David Gilmour Guests on Donovan’s Upcoming Album, Shares New Song ‘Rock Me’
Two 1960s psych-rock icons have joined forces, crafting a collaborative medley of airy, bewitching vocals à la Donovan and ominous, spellbinding guitar stylings courtesy of David Gilmour. A part of the “Hurry Gurdy Man” artist’s upcoming album, Gaelia: The Sulan Sessions, Donovan recently dropped “Rock Me,” a brightly lilting,...
NME
Watch The 1975’s Matty Healy share on-stage kiss with fans
The 1975‘s Matty Healy shared kisses with fans on stage at a pair of recent gigs on the band’s North American tour. The band are currently touring the States for the first leg of their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour, behind new album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’.
Zayn Malik Makes His Return to Music With Cover of Jimi Hendrix's "Angel"
Watch: Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Pic of Her & Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai. Zayn Malik is back with new music in honor of what would have been Jimi Hendrix's 80th birthday on Nov. 27. On Nov. 25, the One Direction alum dropped his version of the guitarist's 1971 song "Angel,"...
musictimes.com
Bruce Springsteen 'Knew' Clarence Clemons Was Going To Die, Singer Played One Last Song For Pal
It has been over a decade since Clarence Clemons passed away at age 69 because of complications after a stroke, but Bruce Springsteen still remembers, as he had played Clemons one last song. Springsteen shared, in an interview with Howard Stern during a live interview on SiriusXM, some of his...
John Lennon Never Forgot Ringo Starr’s Reaction to Yoko Ono, and it Was Pure Ringo
John Lennon never forgot Ringo Starr’s reaction to the start of his relationship with Yoko Ono, which was pure Ringo.
Paul McCartney’s Daughter Stella Thought a Documentary About George Harrison Was ‘Really Important’
A Martin Scorsese documentary gave a look at George Harrison's life. Paul McCartney's daughter said it was important to watch the film.
NME
Watch The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson remove stage invader with his guitar at Australia concert
The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson removed a stage invader with his guitar at a concert in Australia over the weekend. The incident happened after a man jumped onstage while the band were performing ‘Stare It Cold’ at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday (November 20). Security...
Why The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’ ‘Stunned’ David Crosby
David Crosby of Crosby, Stills & Nash said Paul McCartney wrote The Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby" because different kinds of drugs opened his mind.
Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Said He Became John Lennon While Recording The Beatles’ ‘Come Together’
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler covered The Beatles' "Come Together" and met a major musician associated with The Beatles in the process.
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
NME
Sam Ryder discusses pre-Eurovision career as a wedding singer
Sam Ryder has opened up about his pre-Eurovision career as a wedding singer in a new interview. The Eurovision 2022 runner-up was speaking to The Sunday Times about his upcoming album, ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’ which will be released on December 9. “There were dark nights of the soul,” he admitted. “Lonely drive home, at 3am, after a wedding. Someone you know has had success. But when you see people succeeding, the best way to deal with it is to wish them the best because what you want for yourself you should want for everyone.
Bruce Springsteen Breaks Down His R&B Covers LP — and Responds to Fan Outrage Over Ticket Prices
Seven minutes before Bruce Springsteen is scheduled to call Rolling Stone to talk about his new R&B covers album, Only the Strong Survive, a number I’ve never seen before from Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey pops up on my cellphone. This is usually the point where a manager or publicist conferences in the interview subject, but there’s just one person on the other end of the line. “Hey,” says a gruff, familiar voice. “It’s Bruce.” He’s wrapping up an exhausting couple of weeks in which he inducted Jimmy Iovine into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles,...
Another Band Offered Ringo Starr a Gig at the Same Time as the Beatles
Ringo Starr was already in a band by the time he worked with the Beatles. Here's what Cynthia Lennon said about his decision to join the rock band.
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
The Other Time Ringo Starr Got Replaced on a Song Because He Struggled to Play the Drums
Ringo Starr was replaced during one solo recording session because he struggled to play the drums, and the famous producer at the studio called out his skills.
AFI Playing ‘Sing the Sorrow’ in Full ‘For the First + Last Time Ever’ at 20th Anniversary Show
Has it really been 20 years? AFI have a big anniversary coming up in 2023, and they'll celebrate it with a concert arena filled with fans playing a one-time, full-album performance of their 2003 Sing the Sorrow album. The SoCal rockers will play the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on...
NME
Axl Rose asks Guns N’ Roses fans to stop flying drones at their gigs
Guns N’ Roses‘ Axl Rose has asked fans to stop flying drones at their gigs. The band are currently on tour in Australia, and the frontman took to social media this weekend (November 25) to protest drones being flown over the crowd and up to the stage during their performances.
NME
Emma Corrin calls for gender neutral awards: “It’s about everyone being able to feel acknowledged and represented”
Emma Corrin has said that they “hope for a future” where the best actor and best actress categories at major awards are merged into a single gender-neutral category. Speaking to BBC News, the star, who added they/them pronouns to their Instagram bio earlier this year, argued that the categories aren’t inclusive enough “at the moment”. “It’s about everyone being able to feel acknowledged and represented,” they said.
AOL Corp
Bruce Springsteen talks his new album and the 'constant issue' of concert ticket prices
Bruce Springsteen is changing his tune with a new album of soul covers, “Only the Strong Survive,” and it sounds great. The Boss breaks out into falsettos, vibratos and sustained notes aplenty. At a time in life when a rock singer’s voice usually diminishes, Springsteen’s is coming on “Strong.”
Comments / 0