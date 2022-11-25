ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTBS

Zayn Malik releases Jimi Hendrix cover for late guitar god's 80th birthday

Zayn Malik has released a cover of Jimi Hendrix's 1971 posthumous tune 'Angel' to mark the late guitar legend's 80th birthday. The former One Direction star, 29, has been praised by the Hendrix estate, who approved the cover in a bid to bring the Seattle hero's music to a new generation.
NME

Watch The 1975’s Matty Healy share on-stage kiss with fans

The 1975‘s Matty Healy shared kisses with fans on stage at a pair of recent gigs on the band’s North American tour. The band are currently touring the States for the first leg of their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour, behind new album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NME

Sam Ryder discusses pre-Eurovision career as a wedding singer

Sam Ryder has opened up about his pre-Eurovision career as a wedding singer in a new interview. The Eurovision 2022 runner-up was speaking to The Sunday Times about his upcoming album, ‘There’s Nothing But Space, Man!’ which will be released on December 9. “There were dark nights of the soul,” he admitted. “Lonely drive home, at 3am, after a wedding. Someone you know has had success. But when you see people succeeding, the best way to deal with it is to wish them the best because what you want for yourself you should want for everyone.
Rolling Stone

Bruce Springsteen Breaks Down His R&B Covers LP — and Responds to Fan Outrage Over Ticket Prices

Seven minutes before Bruce Springsteen is scheduled to call Rolling Stone to talk about his new R&B covers album, Only the Strong Survive, a number I’ve never seen before from Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey pops up on my cellphone. This is usually the point where a manager or publicist conferences in the interview subject, but there’s just one person on the other end of the line. “Hey,” says a gruff, familiar voice. “It’s Bruce.” He’s wrapping up an exhausting couple of weeks in which he inducted Jimmy Iovine into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles,...
NME

Axl Rose asks Guns N’ Roses fans to stop flying drones at their gigs

Guns N’ Roses‘ Axl Rose has asked fans to stop flying drones at their gigs. The band are currently on tour in Australia, and the frontman took to social media this weekend (November 25) to protest drones being flown over the crowd and up to the stage during their performances.
NME

Emma Corrin calls for gender neutral awards: “It’s about everyone being able to feel acknowledged and represented”

Emma Corrin has said that they “hope for a future” where the best actor and best actress categories at major awards are merged into a single gender-neutral category. Speaking to BBC News, the star, who added they/them pronouns to their Instagram bio earlier this year, argued that the categories aren’t inclusive enough “at the moment”. “It’s about everyone being able to feel acknowledged and represented,” they said.

