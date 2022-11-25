Read full article on original website
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving ChildBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
baristanet.com
Deck the Halls: Where To Get Your Christmas Trees
For many, Christmas just isn’t Christmas without a tree! If you prefer the real deal, an artificial tree just won’t do. We’ve got great local spots to find a real tree as well as New Jersey tree farms that offer a family-friendly Christmas experience. 114 Daum Road,...
themontclairgirl.com
Shop Small this Holiday Season in Essex County
The holiday shopping season officially begins the day after Thanksgiving. Before you get overwhelmed, we’re checking one item off your holiday to-do list — where to support local small businesses this holiday season. From your kids to your coworkers, with so many unique stores in the Essex County area, you’re sure to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. And yes, we’ve included some online stores, too. Read on for a list of Essex County + North Jersey businesses to visit when looking for that perfect holiday gift.
hobokengirl.com
A Comprehensive Guide to Winter Festivals in North Jersey
‘Tis the season to take advantage of the wonderful holiday events and happenings in North Jersey. Although the holiday season is the most magical time of the year, it also seems to be the busiest too. Luckily, we created a list of the many wonderful events taking place near the Hudson County area so that you can make the most of the season and not miss a moment of fun. From family-friendly activities and holiday markets, to skating and giving back + so much more, these activities will be sure to get you in the spirit. Keep reading for a list of North Jersey winter festivals and events to fill your holiday calendar.
hudsontv.com
Jersey City’s Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza Wins “Municipal Project of the Year” Award
Photo Credit: City of Jersey City Jersey City Awarded “Municipal Project of the Year” for Community-Driven Transformation of Newark Ave Pedestrian Plaza into a Permanent, Sought-after Economic Hub for Jersey City. At the recent New Jersey League of Municipalities Conference held in Atlantic City, Jersey City took home...
Bergen County residents gift first responders with free Christmas trees
News 12 Photojournalist Ed Hannen shows how a community came together to thank their local heroes during the holiday season.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield ECLC dedicates room in memory of Lauren Marek
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A Bloomfield School District classroom was dedicated at the Early Childhood Learning Center on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to a teacher who died at age 35. The teacher, Lauren Marek, was the supervisor of special education at the school, and colleagues throughout the district came to pay their respects. Marek died in December 2021 of COVID-19.
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in New Jersey
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over New Jersey in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Sussex County tradition to your list.
unionnewsdaily.com
Cranford church celebrates 150th anniversary with year of festivities
CRANFORD, NJ — St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Cranford commemorated its 150th anniversary with a yearlong celebration featuring multiple events, a surge of community spirit and a visit from Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark. The festivities kicked off with a day of service on Oct. 2,...
Amazing Best Priced Restaurant in New Jersey is Right in Asbury Park, NJ
Let's face it the economy is having a really tough time and it makes it tough for all of us to enjoy a good meal out. There are many fantastic local restaurants here on the Jersey Shore, just is the price tag. Many local restaurants are making meals more affordable so we can go out and enjoy ourselves.
Massive indoor go-kart track to open in New Jersey
EDISON, N.J. -- A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest” of its kind, announced plans for a grand opening on Dec. 16, officials said. Supercharged Entertainment, which owns a go-karting track in Wrentham, Massachusetts, announced plans in August to open a second location in Edison.
Montclair man gives up corporate career to open bagel shop
MONTCLAIR, N.J. -- A New Jersey man has a peculiar story about following your dreams.He gave up his career in the corporate world to pursue his lifelong passion of making bagels. Yes, bagels.Matt Harvey owns Harvey's Handrolled Bagels on Walnut Street in Montclair and says he's celebrating one of his proudest moments of his life with the opening of the store."Right here, we have our most popular sandwich. It's the Jersey City Devil. You have a Taylor ham, egg and cheese, a crispy hash brown and spicy scallion cream cheese," Harvey said.Showcasing one of his fan favorite sandwiches, Harvey is...
unionnewsdaily.com
Union College celebrates Founder’s Day with name change celebration
CRANFORD, NJ — On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Union College of Union County community celebrated the 89th Founder’s Day at the college’s Cranford campus, complete with a name change celebration and a new logo reveal. Established by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933, the college was then known as Union County Junior College. Effective July 1, the college changed its name from Union County College to Union College of Union County.
njbmagazine.com
$500 Million Transit-oriented Development Breaks Ground in East Orange
Triangle Equities, along with investment partners Goldman Sachs and Basis Investment Group and co-developer partner Incline Capital, held a formal ceremony today marking the official groundbreaking of The Crossings at Brick Church Station, the owner/developer’s new $500 million transit-oriented mixed-use development, which is the largest-ever real estate development in East Orange.
hobokengirl.com
19 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
Happy Thanksgiving Week everyone, as always we’re here to cover the local news and bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: new sushi spot coming to Hoboken; Hoboken Girl x The Flow Initiative collect over 30,000 period supplies; Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade trailers destroyed in Kearny fire; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
baristanet.com
Don’t Miss Singer-Songwriter Lucy Kaplansky at Outpost in the Burbs This Saturday
Montclair, NJ — Outpost in the Burbs presents singer-songwriter Lucy Kaplansky this Saturday, December 3. This concert will take place at the First Congregational Church, 40 South Fullerton Avenue at 8 p.m. Jesse Ruben will open the show. Lucy Kaplansky is an acclaimed singer-songwriter of rare talent, “a truly...
NJ businesswoman spreading faith through fashion
LIVINGSTON, N.J. (PIX11) – God is Great Apparel was established in 2016 and has been online since October 2017. A spiritually based brand created to inspire people to celebrate their courage and resilience and encourage them to keep on going because we are all living proof that God is Great. Lunic Adisson Boyd admitted that […]
WINNERS: NJ Powerball Player Takes Home Half A Million Dollars, Another Gets $50K
One lucky Powerball lottery player in New Jersey is half a million dollars richer, and another lucky player will take home $50,000. Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball for the Saturday, Nov. 26 drawing were sold at Minute Mart on Netcong Road in Budd Lake and Super Convenience on West Front Street in Plainfield, lottery officials said.
Jersey City, New Jersey is over 400 years old!
As of 2017, Jersey City is the second largest city in New Jersey, after Newark. It's also the second most populous city in the state, again after Newark. But did you know that it's over 400 years old?
First Of Its Kind Store Opening In Holmdel By End Of The Month
According to APP.com, we have a new opening coming to the Jersey Shore and it will be the first of its kind. There's a few pieces to this story so just stick with me. You know the Barnes & Noble in Commons located in the Holmdel shopping center on Route 35? It is closing.
New Jersey Globe
Turnout lets combined totals of East Orange, Irvington and Orange compete with the power of Newark
Low turnout in Newark this year allowed three other Essex County cities where a majority of residents are people of color — East Orange, Irvington and Orange — to eclipse the state’s largest city in the 2022 mid-term election. East Orange, where Democratic State Chairman/Essex County Democratic...
