ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baristanet.com

Deck the Halls: Where To Get Your Christmas Trees

For many, Christmas just isn’t Christmas without a tree! If you prefer the real deal, an artificial tree just won’t do. We’ve got great local spots to find a real tree as well as New Jersey tree farms that offer a family-friendly Christmas experience. 114 Daum Road,...
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Shop Small this Holiday Season in Essex County

The holiday shopping season officially begins the day after Thanksgiving. Before you get overwhelmed, we’re checking one item off your holiday to-do list — where to support local small businesses this holiday season. From your kids to your coworkers, with so many unique stores in the Essex County area, you’re sure to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. And yes, we’ve included some online stores, too. Read on for a list of Essex County + North Jersey businesses to visit when looking for that perfect holiday gift.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

A Comprehensive Guide to Winter Festivals in North Jersey

‘Tis the season to take advantage of the wonderful holiday events and happenings in North Jersey. Although the holiday season is the most magical time of the year, it also seems to be the busiest too. Luckily, we created a list of the many wonderful events taking place near the Hudson County area so that you can make the most of the season and not miss a moment of fun. From family-friendly activities and holiday markets, to skating and giving back + so much more, these activities will be sure to get you in the spirit. Keep reading for a list of North Jersey winter festivals and events to fill your holiday calendar.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield ECLC dedicates room in memory of Lauren Marek

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A Bloomfield School District classroom was dedicated at the Early Childhood Learning Center on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to a teacher who died at age 35. The teacher, Lauren Marek, was the supervisor of special education at the school, and colleagues throughout the district came to pay their respects. Marek died in December 2021 of COVID-19.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Cranford church celebrates 150th anniversary with year of festivities

CRANFORD, NJ — St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Cranford commemorated its 150th anniversary with a yearlong celebration featuring multiple events, a surge of community spirit and a visit from Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark. The festivities kicked off with a day of service on Oct. 2,...
CRANFORD, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Massive indoor go-kart track to open in New Jersey

EDISON, N.J. -- A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest” of its kind, announced plans for a grand opening on Dec. 16, officials said. Supercharged Entertainment, which owns a go-karting track in Wrentham, Massachusetts, announced plans in August to open a second location in Edison.
EDISON, NJ
CBS New York

Montclair man gives up corporate career to open bagel shop

MONTCLAIR, N.J. -- A New Jersey man has a peculiar story about following your dreams.He gave up his career in the corporate world to pursue his lifelong passion of making bagels. Yes, bagels.Matt Harvey owns Harvey's Handrolled Bagels on Walnut Street in Montclair and says he's celebrating one of his proudest moments of his life with the opening of the store."Right here, we have our most popular sandwich. It's the Jersey City Devil. You have a Taylor ham, egg and cheese, a crispy hash brown and spicy scallion cream cheese," Harvey said.Showcasing one of his fan favorite sandwiches, Harvey is...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Union College celebrates Founder’s Day with name change celebration

CRANFORD, NJ — On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Union College of Union County community celebrated the 89th Founder’s Day at the college’s Cranford campus, complete with a name change celebration and a new logo reveal. Established by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933, the college was then known as Union County Junior College. Effective July 1, the college changed its name from Union County College to Union College of Union County.
CRANFORD, NJ
njbmagazine.com

$500 Million Transit-oriented Development Breaks Ground in East Orange

Triangle Equities, along with investment partners Goldman Sachs and Basis Investment Group and co-developer partner Incline Capital, held a formal ceremony today marking the official groundbreaking of The Crossings at Brick Church Station, the owner/developer’s new $500 million transit-oriented mixed-use development, which is the largest-ever real estate development in East Orange.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
hobokengirl.com

19 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

Happy Thanksgiving Week everyone, as always we’re here to cover the local news and bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: new sushi spot coming to Hoboken; Hoboken Girl x The Flow Initiative collect over 30,000 period supplies; Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade trailers destroyed in Kearny fire; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

NJ businesswoman spreading faith through fashion

LIVINGSTON, N.J. (PIX11) – God is Great Apparel was established in 2016 and has been online since October 2017. A spiritually based brand created to inspire people to celebrate their courage and resilience and encourage them to keep on going because we are all living proof that God is Great. Lunic Adisson Boyd admitted that […]
LIVINGSTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy