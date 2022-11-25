After an extensive six-month search, the Boothbay Railway Village Museum Board of Directors are pleased to announce Paul Barcellos, of Fairfield, Maine as the museum’s new executive director. Paul brings with him more than 45 years of experience in a variety of capacities that align perfectly with the mission and goals of BRVM. As a successful three-time business owner, founder and CEO, Paul is well versed in the areas of financial growth, production, and management. As a partner in a multi-use development project for one of the largest rope factories in the world, Paul has the skill set needed to lead the Archival building project forward and to completion. As founder of the Cordage Historical Society, which led to the establishment of the Cordage Museum in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Paul combines his strong business and leadership background with museum related experience. And finally, as a veteran firefighter in the Boston area, Paul brings his selfless devotion of service and safety to our community.

