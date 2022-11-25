Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Seacoast Community Orchestras concert Dec. 6
The Seacoast Community Orchestras will hold their free Fall Concert on Tuesday evening, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. This family-friendly performance will be held at the Great Salt Bay Community School (559 Main St.) in Damariscotta and feature local musicians of all ages. All are invited to attend and celebrate...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Boothbay Railway Village Museum welcomes new executive director
After an extensive six-month search, the Boothbay Railway Village Museum Board of Directors are pleased to announce Paul Barcellos, of Fairfield, Maine as the museum’s new executive director. Paul brings with him more than 45 years of experience in a variety of capacities that align perfectly with the mission and goals of BRVM. As a successful three-time business owner, founder and CEO, Paul is well versed in the areas of financial growth, production, and management. As a partner in a multi-use development project for one of the largest rope factories in the world, Paul has the skill set needed to lead the Archival building project forward and to completion. As founder of the Cordage Historical Society, which led to the establishment of the Cordage Museum in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Paul combines his strong business and leadership background with museum related experience. And finally, as a veteran firefighter in the Boston area, Paul brings his selfless devotion of service and safety to our community.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset Senior Center
The next public supper will be Wednesday , Dec. 7. The menu will be split pea soup, salad, rolls, chicken pot pie, green beans, and rice pudding. Cost is $10 for members, $12 for non-members. Please call 882-8230 for reservations and more information. Cribbage results for Tuesday, Nov. 22 at...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Garden Club spreads holiday cheer
The members of Garden Club of Wiscasset will be creating holiday gift baskets for libraries, town and county offices, elderly club members and neighbors as well as decorating festive mugs for Meals on Wheels recipients at the Dec. 1, monthly meeting. Holiday piano music provided by member Terry Heller and...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Heather A. Chapman
Heather A. Chapman passed away Nov. 26, 2022, at Lincoln Health in Damariscotta, with her family by her side. A full obituary will be posted at a later date. Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Children’s Christmas Sale promotes spirit of giving
A very popular part of Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest returns this year: the Children’s Christmas Sale at Wiscasset Public Library. The Friends of WPL will host the sale on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children can come to the library during sale hours and shop for family members with the help of our friendly elves.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Elizabeth M. Pennington
Elizabeth Mary “Betty” Pennington of Hartford, Maine passed away peacefully at CMMC in Lewiston with her loving family by her side. Betty was born in Brockton Massachusetts to her parents Ellsworth and Olive Spear. She grew up in Boothbay Harbor, Maine where she graduated from high school and shortly after got married and started her family.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Chess success for WMHS
Congratulations to our Wiscasset Middle High School Chess Club members who competed in the 2022 SPHS Second Annual Grand Prix Tournament. The competition was fierce with 88 participants young and old. The team recorded eight wins, with our very own Nick Maney taking home fifth place in the U800 bracket....
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Rebecca A. Levesque
Rebecca A. “Becky” Levesque of Brunswick, formerly of Arrowsic, died peacefully on Nov. 2, 2022 at Dionne Commons in Brunswick. Born April 19, 1955 in Limestone to Eugene and Doris (Keith) Kelley, Becky traveled with her parents during her father’s various deployments. She lived in many parts of the world, including Guam and Japan before returning to Boothbay Harbor, where she graduated high school in 1973.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Friends of Thai Daughters ribbon cutting celebration
Some of Maine’s longest-standing and most loyal supporters of Trevett-based nonprofit Friends of Thai Daughters flew out especially for this month’s grand opening of the organization’s new Sunflower Farm in Mae Chan, northern Thailand. Topside Inn owners Buzz Makarewicz and Mark Osborn and former BHYC Commodore Marianne...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Time for some fall cheer with Novel Jazz at Skidompha
Novel Jazz is returning to the Skidompha Public Library in Damariscotta for an evening of jazz on Friday, Dec. 2 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. They will be presenting an evening of hot swinging jazz out of the Great American Songbook. The musicians of this group have been playing straight-ahead...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Salvage sculptures by André Benoit at Rockport Public Library
During the month of December, the Rockport Public Library will feature a show of multidimensional mixed media art from abstract assemblist sculptor André Benoit of Southport Island. The display will showcase Benoit’s signature human and animal forms and iconic motifs created with repurposed wooden remnants. The exhibit will be located on the “Art Wall” in the library’s lower level.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Seasonal sights
From Baby Yoda in a Santa cap, to pumpkins, a spider and web, a “Give Thanks” message, and a wreath in red, the Fort Hill, Bradbury, Pleasant and Lee streets area of Wiscasset gave color to a gray day Nov. 23, with a mix of Halloween, fall, Thanksgiving and Christmas-themed decorations in yards and on steps and doors.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Tom DiMenna sings the songs of Gordon Lightfoot
The Waldo is excited to present Portland-based musician Tom DiMenna singing the songs of Gordon Lightfoot on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. Come get your friends together and experience a night of Gordon Lightfoot's classic tunes performed by Maine-based singer/songwriter Tom DiMenna. The evening will be packed with nostalgia, storytelling, and fun music. You may even be moved to sing along, or at least hum!
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Nov. 26 update: Midcoast adds nine new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Comments / 0